A third of the league is cooling its heels. Here’s what’s left:
Arizona at Colorado
Memories of his performance in Boulder in 2017 won’t heal Khalil Tate’s hamstring. But they won’t make it worse either.
California at NO. 13 Oregon
The Bears are in trouble in this one, and their state’s ground-breaking new law won’t help.
Oregon St. at UCLA
If Dorian Thompson-Robinson can’t play, the Bruins struggle but scribes get a break from having to type his name.
NO. 15 Washington at Stanford
See Cal at Oregon.
— Dale Grummert