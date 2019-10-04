A third of the league is cooling its heels. Here’s what’s left:

Arizona at Colorado

Memories of his performance in Boulder in 2017 won’t heal Khalil Tate’s hamstring. But they won’t make it worse either.

California at NO. 13 Oregon

The Bears are in trouble in this one, and their state’s ground-breaking new law won’t help.

Oregon St. at UCLA

If Dorian Thompson-Robinson can’t play, the Bruins struggle but scribes get a break from having to type his name.

NO. 15 Washington at Stanford

See Cal at Oregon.

— Dale Grummert

