None of these teams has become bowl-eligible. But none has been eliminated from the bowl picture either.

Washington

at Oregon St. (tonight)

This is better matchup than we all thought in August. But it’s not a good matchup.

Stanford at Colorado

A healthy K.J. Costello should undermine CU’s upset plans.

USC at Arizona St

Line 1 on Mike Bohn’s job description: Drop the ax cleanly.

Washington St. at California

How often does a .500 Wazzu team head to Cali in November as a touchdown favorite? Next to never.

— Dale Grummert

