Can’t be any worse than the Week 1 dumpster fire.
NO. 12 Oregon at NO. 3 Ohio St.
How often is a 12th-ranked team a two-touchdown underdog? The Ducks always have to be different.
NO. 5 at Texas A&M at Colorado
A trench war on the Continental Divide.
California at TCU
Oddly, the Bears might be the Pac-12’s third-best hope for a Power Five win. USC and Utah are first and second.
Portland St. at Washington St.
The Cougars’ offensive system has roots in Vikingville. So does their recent history of losing to underdogs.
Washington at Michigan
Clash of the underachievers.
San Diego St. at Arizona
A Pac-12 loss would be dismaying but not surprising.
NO. 21 Utah at BYU
The Utes can nudge their Holy War winning streak to an unholy double digits.
Stanford at NO. 14 USC
It’s a conference game, so we know the Pac-12 won’t go winless this week.
Nevada-Las Vegas at NO. 23 Arizona St.
Gambling-prone Vegas fans should sit this one out.
Hawaii at Oregon St.
Late kickoff (8 p.m.) for the Beavers. But it’ll be only 5 p.m. in Hawaii.
