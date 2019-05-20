SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners expected Edwin Encarnacion would make an impact with his bat this season.
His glovework, that’s been a bonus.
Encarnacion made several nice plays at first base early in the game, then hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning that helped the Mariners beat Minnesota 7-4 Sunday, snapping the Twins’ five-game winning streak.
Mitch Haniger and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back homers as the Mariners ended a three-game skid, a day after an 18-4 drubbing.
Yusei Kikuchi (3-1) gave up one earned run in six innings, striking out six.
Primarily a designated hitter in recent seasons, the 36-year-old Encarnacion has been getting a lot of time in the field since being traded to Seattle in December.
Encarnacion cut across the diamond for a diving grab in the second inning and made a running, basket catch in foul territory in the third. He also stretched out twice to handle difficult throws for outs.
Haniger hit a two-out, two-run homer in the fifth that made it 3-all and Vogelbach followed with his 13th home run off Kyle Gibson (4-2).
Encarnacion provided a cushion with his 13th homer.
“He’s just a quality impactful hitter in the middle of the lineup for them and it’s not surprising to see him to good things, driving the ball, and having good at-bats,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.
Jorge Polanco had four hits for the Twins.
Minnesota Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Plnco ss 5 1 4 1 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 0 0
Schoop dh 4 0 0 1 Haniger rf 3 2 1 2
C.Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 3 2 2 1
E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0 Encrnco 1b 4 2 3 3
Astdllo c 4 0 1 0 Do.Sntn lf 4 0 2 1
Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 Narvaez c 4 0 0 0
Adranza rf 4 1 1 0 Healy 3b 4 0 1 0
Arraez 2b 2 1 1 0 J.Crwfr ss 4 1 2 0
Buxton cf 3 1 0 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 7 2 Totals 34 7 11 7
Minnesota 000 030 001 — 4
Seattle 000 130 30x — 7
E—Kikuchi (1), J.Crawford (2). DP—Seattle 1. LOB—Minnesota 7, Seattle 5. 2B—Encarnacion (4), Do.Santana (12), J.Crawford (3). HR—Haniger (12), Vogelbach (13), Encarnacion (13). CS_J.Crawford (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gibson L,4-2 6 9 4 4 0 6
May 1 1 3 3 2 1
Morin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Kikuchi W,3-1 6 5 3 1 2 6
Brennan H,6 2 0 0 0 0 3
Elias 1 2 1 1 1 1
HBP—by Kikuchi (Schoop).
Umpires—Home, Scott Barry; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T—3:00. A—31,068 (47,943).
RED SOX 4, ASTROS 4 — At Boston, Michael Chavis homered, Xander Bogaerts hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox averted a series sweep against Houston that snapped the Astros’ 10-game winning streak.
Mookie Betts scored three runs for Boston, which lost the first two games in its first meeting with the Astros since beating them in the 2018 AL Championship Series.
YANKEES 13, RAYS 5 — At New York, Brett Gardner homered early, then got two hits during a seven-run burst in the sixth inning fueled by five walks that sent New York past Tampa Bay.
PHILLIES 7, ROCKIES 5 — At Philadelphia, Bryce Harper homered for the second straight day and pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto also went deep to help Philadelphia complete a three-game sweep of Colorado.
MARLINS 3, METS 0 — At Miami, Sandy Alcantara threw a two-hitter in a pitching duel with Noah Syndergaard, and Miami beat the reeling New York Mets to finish a three-game sweep.
BREWERS 3, BRAVES 2 (10) — At Atlanta, Ben Gamel led off the 10th inning with a home run that lifted Milwaukee over Atlanta.
DODGERS 8, REDS 3 — At Cincinnati, Hyun-Jin Ryu threw seven shutout innings to extend his major league-leading streak to 31, and Cody Bellinger hit his 17th homer as Los Angeles defeated Cincinnati.
INDIANS 10, ORIOLES 0 — At Cleveland, Shane Bieber struck out a career-high 15 in his first major league complete game and Cleveland routed Baltimore.
ATHLETICS 5, TIGERS 3 (7, SUSPENDED) — At Detroit, the Oakland Athletics led Detroit in the bottom of the seventh inning when the game was suspended because of rain.
Oakland scored twice in the top of the seventh to take the lead, but the teams were unable to complete the inning before it began to rain hard and the tarp was brought onto the field. The game will resume Sept. 6 before the Tigers play a series in Oakland.
BLUE JAYS 5, WHITE SOX 2 — At Chicago, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit another home run, Danny Jansen and Billy McKinney also connected and Toronto beat Chicago.
RANGERS 5, CARDINALS 4 (10) — At Arlington, Texas, Nomar Mazara hit a sacrifice fly off reliever Carlos Martinez to cap a two-run rally in the 10th inning that lifted Texas over St. Louis.
ROYALS 5, ANGELS 1 — At Anaheim, Danny Duffy won his third straight start and Kansas City beat Los Angeles to stop a four-game skid.
GIANTS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2 (10) — At Phoenix, Pablo Sandoval opened the 10th inning with a pinch-hit homer after shortstop Brandon Crawford made a game-saving stop in the ninth, sending San Francisco past Arizona.
PIRATES 6, PADRES 4 — At San Diego, Colin Moran hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs, and Joe Musgrove beat his hometown Padres for the second time in two seasons as Pittsburgh won to take three of four from San Diego.
CUBS 6, NATIONALS 5 — At Washington, Anthony Rizzo homered, Albert Almora Jr. had three hits and Chicago held off Washington.