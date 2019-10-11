Pour one out for our friends in Cheney, whose team is out of the top 25 for the first time in four years. This uninspiring week features a pair of “who cares?” rivalries and a tilt the Vandals must win to impede a fan base’s renouncement.
North Dakota at Idaho State
UND’s top-10 pass defense makes ISU’s quarterback Matt Struck more one-dimensional than he already is. Shouldn’t have let former Vandal Gunnar Amos walk.
Sacramento State at No. 6 Montana State
All resurgent Sac State’s done is prove itself weekly, and all the top-25 committee’s done is doubt the Buzz. Seriously, give ’em some love; they’ll probably stun overrated MSU anyway.
Idaho at Portland State
If the Vandals don’t win out, their postseason chances are kaput. Who knows what’ll happen — no prediction is outrageous with sporadic UI.
Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington
Welcome to the warm embrace of mediocrity, Eags. Feels nice and cozy, doesn’t it?
Cal Poly at No. 24 UC Davis
The Battle for the Golden Horseshoe — an invented rivalry that’s bound to let its fabricators down.
Southern Utah at No. 4 Weber State
Beehive Bowl — another manufactured rivalry that’s hardly competitive. C’mon T-Birds, you can flip the script!
— Colton Clark