If for nothing else, at least tune into the Little Brown Stein game to see 25,000 strong.

No. 12 Montana State

at Northern Colorado

Well, the Brawl of the Wild sure is shaping up nicely.

Idaho at No. 6 Montana

There’s no shortage of nutty, upset conclusions in the Stein game’s 116-year background. This ain’t 1995, though.

No. 22 North Dakota

at No. 3 Weber State

The fact that Weber State has a legitimate offense now should terrify the rest of the Football Championship Subdivision.

No. 8 Sacramento State

at Northern Arizona

Sac State QB Kevin Thomson’s injured, sure. Do the Buzz really need him here?

Eastern Washington

at Idaho State

I’ll be real — this just feels like a game the Eags could completely blow.

UC Davis at Portland State

The elaborate Viks flex D pressures Jake Maier into another three picks. Davis continues its climb as biggest letdown of 2019.

— Colton Clark

