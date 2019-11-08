If for nothing else, at least tune into the Little Brown Stein game to see 25,000 strong.
No. 12 Montana State
at Northern Colorado
Well, the Brawl of the Wild sure is shaping up nicely.
Idaho at No. 6 Montana
There’s no shortage of nutty, upset conclusions in the Stein game’s 116-year background. This ain’t 1995, though.
No. 22 North Dakota
at No. 3 Weber State
The fact that Weber State has a legitimate offense now should terrify the rest of the Football Championship Subdivision.
No. 8 Sacramento State
at Northern Arizona
Sac State QB Kevin Thomson’s injured, sure. Do the Buzz really need him here?
Eastern Washington
at Idaho State
I’ll be real — this just feels like a game the Eags could completely blow.
UC Davis at Portland State
The elaborate Viks flex D pressures Jake Maier into another three picks. Davis continues its climb as biggest letdown of 2019.
— Colton Clark