Some “play-because-we-have-to” games on both ends are overshadowed by a ranked-against-ranked FCS tilt, an intriguing bad-against-bad match and a potential upset for the little guys from Ogden (rankings FCS only).
No. 4 Eastern Washington at No. 17 Jacksonville State
The Eagles were supposed to have a Division II tune-up last time, but instead lost their running back. Can’t afford to deflate in the sweltering ‘Bama sun.
No. 10 Montana State at Western Illinois
MSU LB/QB/RB/etc. Troy Andersen’s stat line: 10 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and two rushing touchdowns.
Cal Poly at Oregon State
Against a future Vandal opponent, a former Vandals quarterback shows Idaho what it could’ve had.
Idaho State at Utah
Bengals were about as good as Idaho was against a D-II troupe last week. ... Time to look ahead.
Idaho at Wyoming
Paul Petrino loves hard-nosed football. He probably won’t love this. Surprisingly staunch Cowboys suffocate V’s in thin-aired Laramie.
No. 6 Weber State at Nevada
If the ‘Cats just played their defenders on offense, this could be a real “Fear the FCS.”
Western New Mexico at Northern Arizona
Remember WNMU? It’s in a Big Sky dome again, but this time, it’s not close at the half.
Stephen F. Austin at Southern Utah
A battle to the death between two of the most D-IIesque FCS teams.
Northern Colorado at Sacramento State
Is Arizona State hot garbage, or is Sac State legit? Did Washington State not try in the first half, or are the Bears OK?
Lehigh at No. 5 UC Davis
Lehigh joins the ranks of brown-jersey-sporting teams to allow 43 points, throw three picks.
Portland State at Boise State
The battle of “not states.”
No. 20 Montana at Oregon
Fourteen years later, Hauck’s boys are back at Autzen. And 14 years later, Hauck’s boys lose by 30 again.
— Colton Clark