The Gem State “rivalry” holds little meaning, but it does hold the Idaho fan base’s sanity on a string. To everyone else, it means absolutely nothing. All eyes are on Sactown.

Portland State at Northern Colorado

After toppling the Vandals, both groups flaunt an erroneous sense of self-worth.

Northern Arizona at No. 4 Weber State

TRAP GAME! Weber took a big stride back after almost losing to the Vandals.

Idaho State at Idaho

You know, if you just brought back King Spud, people might care more. Really, Battle of the Domes?

North Dakota at Cal Poly

Those UND guys could use a tan. And, a nice, rushing-game win like they’re used to.

No. 23 UC Davis at Southern Utah

OK, I promise. It’s happening this time. T-Birds shock the nation. ... Ha.

No. 5 Montana at No. 15 Sacramento State

Don’t tempt the Mighty Buzz with a shot at stinging a perennial FCS power. They’ve done it twice before, and ain’t dead yet.

— Colton Clark

