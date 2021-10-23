The Big Sky lost Weber State but gained Sacramento State to keep five teams in the Top 25 this week.
IDAHO ST. at No. 8 MONTANA ST.
The Big Sky’s 11th-worst scoring offense faces the conference’s stingiest scoring defense.
Weber ST. at No. 2 Eastern Washington
It took four losses for the Wildcats to finally drop out of the FCS Top 25. A grand fall for a team that started the season at No. 6 and will likely fall to 2-5 this week.
No. 11 Montana at Idaho
The Little Brown Stein hasn’t resided in Moscow since the Grizzlies took it back to Missoula in 2000.
Northern Colorado at Southern Utah
The Thunderbirds have lost four straight games and the Bears have dropped three straight. Somebody has to win today.
No. 10 UC Davis at Cal Poly
The Mustangs sit at dead last in the BSC in scoring offense and scoring defense. Those numbers are unlikely to improve as they play their fourth consecutive ranked conference opponent.
Northern Arizona at No. 19 Sacramento St.
The Hornets buzzed their way into the Top 25 after upsetting Montana last week. The Lumberjacks average 0.6 more points per game than Sac State but they’ll need more than that to get an upset of their own.
— Stephan Wiebe