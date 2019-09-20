A showdown between programs that own arguably the Football Championship Subdivision’s two whackiest stadiums returns to the air-hangar-esque Kibbie Dome. Regardless, your tube should be tuned to Fargo, which might be staging one that no one will forget soon.
No. 11 Eastern Washington at Idaho
Is 20 years later the charm for Idaho? The Vandals have lost three straight to EWU, a team that stayed behind, but still managed to pass UI by.
Norfolk State at No. 8 Montana State
We’re probably a couple of weeks away from Bozeman snowfall, but the ’Cats won’t need Mother Nature’s edge in this handling.
Monmouth at No. 19 Montana
A gunslingers’ duel between rustic roughnecks and ... a private school from New Jersey? How did that happen?
No. 4 UC Davis at No. 1 North Dakota State
Flashy Californians vs. corn-fed Fargo farmboys. It’s a must-watch between two vastly different FCS big dogs.
South Dakota at Northern Colorado
The Bears have a solid QB, but can’t really put up points. Too bad, because the Bears’ defense can’t stop points from being put up.
Eastern Oregon at Portland State
The second of two Viks Division II tune-ups. It might be fun, but it won’t help your case.
Idaho State at No. 9 Northern Iowa
These are the types of out-of-conference tilts Vandal fans want. The outcome? Not so much.
Southern Utah at No. 3 South Dakota State
Subdivision cellar-dwellers square off with practically the only team in the subdivision that ever challenges North Dakota State. Ouches await.
Northern Arizona at Illinois State
Illinois State enters with a top-tier FCS passing defense. Maybe that’s all it’ll need to stifle the air-happy ’Jacks.
Sacramento State at Fresno State
Fresno might be the Group of Five’s best 0-2 team. Sac State might be the Big Sky’s most underrated.
— Colton Clark