Come on, jump on the Sacramento State bandwagon. You’ve been a fan for, like, ever.
No. 9 Montana State at North Dakota
TAKE: The Bobcats’ lack of a quarterback will eventually bite them in a game like this.
Eastern Washington at No. 10 Montana
One more loss and the Eags have to paint their field black for the death of 2019 postseason hopes.
Idaho State at Southern Utah
ISU’s notably bad on the road, maybe as bad as Idaho. Could ... could it be? For the fifth week in a row, I’ll pick a T-Birds upset.
Portland State at Northern Arizona
The ‘Jacks are the Joe Flacco of the Big Sky, except they never even won a championship. NAU’s just “there.”
No. 4 Weber State at No. 22 UC Davis
The Wildcats’ historically nonexistent offense is putting up 40 per conference game and Davis’ star quarterback can’t quit coughing it up. By the year, this league makes less sense.
No. 7 Sacramento State at Cal Poly
It only took three consecutive routs of ranked teams for the committee to send some love to Sactown, the only team every Big Sky fan can’t help but root for.
— Colton Clark