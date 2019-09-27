The opening week of league play is upstaged by a nonconference showdown in the desert of the Beehive State. Locally, those V’s should find themselves on the right side of .500 for the first time in three years.
Northern Arizona at No. 7 Montana State
NAU just lost its best defensive lineman to transfer. That’ll be kryptonite against the burly, battering Bobcats.
Idaho at Northern Colorado
Winnie or Boo Boo. Corny, sure. But either applies to the Bears’ offense.
No. 18 Montana at No. 4 UC Davis
Remember last year? UM led 21-3 at the break, then didn’t score again and GAVE UP 36 IN THE FOURTH. Griz won’t be able to forget it.
North Dakota at No. 21 Eastern Washington
Eagles are battered left and right. A notable running back is leaving. What the ... did Idaho, of all teams, break EWU?
Portland State at Idaho State
Three combined D-II wins, none D-I. ISU can’t figure out its QBs; PSU probably exploits that in an interesting one between two of the league’s mainstay middle-classers.
No. 9 Northern Iowa at No. 5 Weber State
It’ll be as anti-offense as it gets in Ogden. No. 106 vs. No. 117 overall. Got a bellringer-heavy 6-3 ballgame in the making.
Cal Poly at Southern Utah
At least the T-birds have neat uniforms. But that’s it. Poly rolls.
— Colton Clark