The Griz routed the Wildcats, who smacked the Hornets, who handled the Griz. One or all of them could be Big Sky champs on Saturday night. Got it?
No. 3 Montana at No. 8 Montana State
The Cats, oddly, have won three straight in the series. The Cats, in this 118th “Brawl of the Wild” game, can’t combat these Grizzlies’ renewed firepower.
Southern Utah at North Dakota
The mighty Lightning Pigeons finish their campaign on a two-game win streak, unquestionably boosting their confidence en route to a 2020 Big Sky title.
Cal Poly at Northern Colorado
One might call it “The Battle for the Basement.”
Idaho at Northern Arizona
Not quite the (see above), but close. Vandals could finish as high as seventh in the league and as low as 12th — pending other results.
Idaho State at No. 6 Weber State
Bengals move to 0-7 away from the “Minidome” against their primary recruiting opponent.
Portland State at Eastern Washington
This is a protected “rivalry.” No doubt — folks in Cheney feel cheated.
UC Davis at No. 4 Sacramento State
A formerly one-sided “Causeway” feud just got a whole lot juicier with Sac State’s surge.
— Colton Clark