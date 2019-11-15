Idaho’s inching closer to the close of another soul-crushing Big Sky season. The least people could do is give its 11 seniors an ol’ pat on the back.
Northern Colorado at North Dakota
A matchup of directionals that’ll put anyone sitting down straight to sleep.
Idaho State at BYU
Look around, and you’d think they were in-state foes.
No. 3 Weber State at No. 5 Montana
Flip a coin. Holy moly this is going to be a good one — maybe the FCS game of the year. One of the country’s best Os vs. one of its top Ds.
Northern Arizona at Southern Utah
I would NOT want to be an opposing team in Cedar City when storied Eccles Coliseum gets a rockin’. T-Birds by a mile on Senior Night.
No. 6 Sacramento State at Idaho
Even Idaho fans will find it hard to not root a bit for Sac State, the football equivalent to “The Little Engine.”
No. 10 Montana State at UC Davis
Aggies are all glitz, not a lot of substance. The Bobcats? No pomp. They’ll run it down some throats and ring a few bells.
Eastern Washington at Cal Poly
Poor Mustangs don’t have enough explosiveness to keep up after 10 minutes.
— Colton Clark