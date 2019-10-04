Idaho fell victim to a trap game, and is now hoping to stage another. Really, a good chunk of these league teams are playing to prove it.
No. 12 UC Davis at North Dakota
Opposites attract … wait, UND’s running a spread now? It’s probably iffy. Hawkins and the boys get back on track.
Idaho State at No. 9 Montana
The Bengals dominated Portland State, and all of the sudden think they’re dominant. Surging Montana will quell that real quick.
Southern Utah at Portland State
Hey, the T-birds almost won last week! We’re rooting for ya, Lightning Pigeons.
No. 5 Weber State at Idaho
Vandals at home against a heavily favored opponent. Watch them win and confuse us all some more.
Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona
Case Cookus will not squander three scores.
No. 7 Montana State at Cal Poly
Will we see 10 passes? Regardless, ’Cats keep on rollin’.
No. 21 Eastern Washington at Sacramento State
Well, Eags, there’s no snow in Cali to help you out. Against the surprise-contender Hornets, EWU might look like the first-half team that played Idaho.
— Colton Clark