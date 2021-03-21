ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Clarkston’s Austin Arnett resumed his mixed martial arts career Saturday with a third-round knockout of Daniel Vega of Mexico in a catchweight 150-pound bout.
Competing for the first time since January 2020, Arnett, 29, ended a two-bout losing streak and improved to 17-7. Vega slipped to 12-5.
It was Arnett’s first bout since the death in July of his father and coach, Frank Arnett.
Before the match, Arnett was quoted by cagesidepress.com saying, “I’m super-pumped to be getting my career going again. I’ve been on a bit of a hiatus from fighting for a little over a year now, and I finally got the right opportunity for a great promotion to make my return.”
Arnett went 1-3 during a UFC promotion before being released in 2019.