TUCSON, Ariz. — No. 10 Arizona has a lot of fun playing its pressure defense, and that has taken a lot of the fun out of it for its opponents.
“We’re just committed to defense,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said after the Wildcats had 15 steals and scored 15 points off 20 turnovers in a 60-51 victory Friday against Washington State.
“We’re confident in it. We thrive off turning people over. It helps us score easily in transition, and we like that. Our team gets just as pumped about a shot clock violation or a great steal. It’s something we have a lot of fun with.”
Cate Reese had 17 points and six rebounds and Aari McDonald had 14 points and five rebounds for the Wildcats (13-2, 11-2 Pac-12), who avenged their only loss in the past six weeks.
Sam Thomas had five steals, Helena Pueyo had four and 2020 Pac-12 defensive player of the year McDonald had three.
“We obviously wanted this revenge game after Washington State kind of picked us apart in the first game,” Thomas said.
“Every game we try to focus on defense. We like to be aggressive and press up. It’s different. Teams don’t see that a lot. So it is a benefit for us.”
Charlisse Leger-Walker had 19 points, sister Krystal Leger-Walker had 11 points and Ula Moruga had nine points and 10 rebounds for Washington State.
The Wildcats pulled away from a 44-42 lead after three quarters by limiting the Cougars (9-8, 7-8) to three field goals in the fourth quarter. The Cougars shot 38 percent from the field.
“Arizona was awesome,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. “They are so good defensively, clearly one of the best defensive teams we’ve faced.
“It’s too bad that we couldn’t handle their pressure. They had 15 steals, and I don’t think I’ve ever heard of that in a game. There are a lot of stats that tell you about the day, and that’s one of them.”
The Wildcats are 11-2 in the Pac-12 for the first time in school history. Their only loss since Jan. 1 was an overtime defeat at Washington State on Jan. 10.
McDonald, named to the Naismith midseason award watch this week, has scored in double figures in 81 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the nation.
Washington State has lost four of its five games and seven of nine overall since Charlisse Leger-Walker beat Arizona 71-69 on a floater in the final second of overtime in Pullman.
Arizona shot 33.3 percent from the field for the game and missed 11 consecutive field-goal attempts in a five-point third quarter as the Cougars got to within two.
But the Wildcats scored the first five points in the fourth an opened a 53-43 lead as the Cougars missed nine of their first 10 shots in the quarter.
BIG PICTURE — The Cougars have seven Pac-12 victories after totaling eight the previous two seasons, and they are on an upward trajectory after nine and 11 victories, respectively, in her first two years.
UP NEXT — Washington State plays at Arizona State on Sunday.
WASHINGTON ST. (9-8, 7-8)
Motuga 3-8 2-2 9, Murekatete 1-6 1-2 3, C. Leger-Walker 7-18 2-3 19, K. Leger-Walker 4-9 0-0 11, Teder 2-5 0-0 5, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 1-2 0-0 2, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-50 5-7 51
ARIZONA (13-2, 11-2)
Baptiste 3-9 0-0 6, Reese 5-14 7-8 17, Thomas 3-4 1-1 7, McDonald 5-21 3-4 14, Yeaney 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Mote 0-0 0-0 0, Pellington 2-5 3-4 7, Pueyo 1-4 0-0 3, Ware 3-7 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-66 14-17 60
Washington St. 19 12 11 9 — 51
Arizona 18 21 5 16 — 60
3-Point Goals: Washington St. 8-17 (K. Leger-Walker 3-4, C. Leger-Walker 3-9, Motuga 1-1, Teder 1-3), Arizona 2-13 (Pueyo 1-2, McDonald 1-6, Thomas 0-1, Baptiste 0-2, Reese 0-2). Rebounds: Washington St. 35 (Motuga 10), Arizona 43 (Pueyo 9). Assists: Washington St. 8 (K. Leger-Walker 4), Arizona 11 (McDonald 3). Total Fouls: Washington St. 16, Arizona 9.