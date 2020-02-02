PULLMAN — The often-voiced idiom that “basketball is a game of runs” particularly is fitting when one lasts seven minutes, comprising almost a quarter of a contest.
After an energetic start, Washington State’s men’s basketball team went flat, surrendering 14 consecutive Arizona points during what seemed like a never-ending spurt that stretched from the 12-minute mark until there were about five minutes left in the first half.
“It took a little zip out of us,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said.
The Cougars couldn’t rediscover their spirit. They were beaten up on the glass and had their offense snuffed out in a 66-49 Pac-12 loss Saturday at Beasley Coliseum. It marked Wazzu’s worst scoring output in the past three seasons.
“I blanked it out, it was a blackout,” Smith said of his wanting to forget the drought, an odd one for a typically strong home team. “I didn’t do a great job either of managing that situation.
“When they kinda tightened up the D, and we didn’t see the ball go in the basket, we hung our heads a little bit. That can happen.”
A 15-8 lead — and WSU’s initial verve — disappeared as the Cougs (13-10, 4-6 Pac-12) rushed and missed nine consecutive field-goal attempts. The transition-specialist Wildcats (15-6, 5-3) thrived on the run. They prohibited second-chance WSU attempts and tacked on several layups after grabbing offensive rebounds.
Former five-star recruit Nico Mannion, a projected first-round pick in the NBA draft and Arizona’s point guard, put in a coast-to-coast scoop, then a straightaway 3 during the run for five of his 14 points.
By the time it ended, Wildcat stretch-forward Stone Gettings already had a double-double. He finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds.
“We got a little pressed, took a couple quick shots which led to transition, which is what they do,” Smith said. “They capitalized on that.”
Although the run concluded, the Wildcats’ highlights didn’t. Mannion picked CJ Elleby’s pocket, and threw down a two-handed poster dunk. Moments later, Ira Lee swatted Elleby, who again was battling illness, and Josh Green put in another downcourt layup to suppress any inklings of WSU momentum.
“Mannion was really shrewd, played like a true point guard, kinda took what the defense gave to him,” Smith said.
Elleby, WSU’s star, had just seven points on 2-for-12 from the floor. The Cougs’ only double-figure scorer was Isaac Bonton, who compiled 15 points but committed five of his team’s nine turnovers.
“CJ’s usually the disrupter,” Smith said, lamenting his team’s one steal (against eight for Arizona). “I really think he was under the weather and wasn’t his normal self. You could see it, he was fatiguing. He’ll never say that.”
The Cougs grappled with foul trouble, a thin lineup and went down by as many as 20 points midway through the second half. They only scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes. Overall, they shot 37 percent (20-of-54) from the field and 3-for-18 from 3. Arizona’s stout perimeter defense and top-tier size made life troublesome.
“Hat tip to them,” Smith said. “I thought they guarded us really well. Their switching bothered us, and their length.”
Elleby and Noah Williams (eight points, seven rebounds) had their minutes restricted because of fouls.
It also didn’t help that WSU couldn’t buy a second-chance basket, and couldn’t stop Arizona in that regard. The Cougs were outrebounded 49-36 (15-5 on offense).
“When they put something up there, they’re pretty tenacious about fighting,” Smith said of the Wildcats’ offensive rebounding.
“(Our) first-shot defense was good, but you gotta come up with that rebound, and we just didn’t.”
Bonton left for several minutes about halfway through the second with an undisclosed injury, then returned with around seven minutes left and quickly scored five points. Daron Henson hit a 3 to cap a small WSU run that trimmed the deficit to 55-43.
“I thought, ‘Hey, here we go, we got something,’” Smith said. “Then it just got away from us.”
WSU missed two front ends of 1-and-1s and committed a foul as Arizona stretched the lead out to 16.
“That was insurmountable,” Smith said.
Besides the Klay Thompson game, the 4,032 spectators marked WSU’s largest attendance of the season. But most had trickled out with several minutes to go.
If the otherwise forgettable loss exhibited any positive for the Cougs, one would be that they held the country’s No. 11 offensive efficiency team (according to KenPom) to 39.7 percent shooting and limited Arizona’s backcourt early. However, Wazzu forced a season-low six turnovers.
“Pros were, defensively, as a team, you’ll take that effort against them every time,” Smith said. “The negatives were: We didn’t put the ball in the basket.”
The Wildcats chalked up their first road sweep in a year. They came back from a double-digit second-half deficit Thursday to knock off Washington, which WSU hosts Feb. 9.
“We were a terrible team last year,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “You don’t get any road sweeps if you aren’t good.”
NOTE — Guard Marvin Cannon played for the first time in about a month after sustaining a meniscus injury. He provided a slight boost for WSU in almost 10 minutes of action.
ARIZONA (15-6, 5-3)
Mannion 5-14 3-4 14, Nnaji 4-10 2-5 10, Green 4-11 0-0 9, Smith 2-6 2-2 6, Gettings 8-13 1-3 19, Baker 2-6 0-0 4, Hazzard 0-3 0-0 0, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Koloko 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-68 8-14 66.
WASHINGTON ST. (13-10, 4-6)
Bonton 7-16 0-0 15, Elleby 2-12 2-2 7, N.Williams 3-6 2-5 8, Pollard 3-6 0-1 6, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Rodman 0-3 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 2-3 0-0 4, Kunc 0-1 1-2 1, Cannon 1-2 1-3 3, Rapp 1-2 0-0 2, Henson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 20-54 6-13 49.
Halftime — Arizona, 32-23. 3-point goals — Arizona 4-18 (Gettings 2-3, Green 1-3, Mannion 1-4, Baker 0-2, Hazzard 0-2, Smith 0-4), Washington St. 3-18 (Henson 1-2, Elleby 1-4, Bonton 1-5, Kunc 0-1, Rapp 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Rodman 0-2, N.Williams 0-2). Rebounds — Arizona 43 (Gettings 12), Washington St. 35 (N.Williams 7). Assists — Arizona 9 (Mannion 4), Washington St. 8 (Bonton 4). Total fouls — Arizona 16, Washington St. 16. A — 4,032 (11,671).
