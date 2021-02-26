TUCSON, Ariz. — James Akinjo scored 19 points and Arizona shut down Washington State, pulling away for a 69-53 victory on Thursday.
Bennedict Mathurin added 14 points for the Wildcats (16-8, 10-8 Pac-12 Conference), who won the first meeting 86-82 in double overtime. Azuolas Tubelis had nine points and nine rebounds. Akinjo had six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Arizona led 28-24 at halftime
The Wildcats had a solid offensive performance in a game where the Cougars slowed the pace. They shot 50 percent and had a 40-32 rebounding advantage, but the real difference was on the defensive end, where Arizona shut down Washington State’s top scorer — and one of the hottest players in the nation.
Noah Williams, who had a school record 72 points in two games last weekend, was held to eight points on 2-of-15 shooting, 1-of-8 from 3-point range. Isaac Bonton, who averages 18.4 points per game, was held to three in 19 minutes in his first game back after missing three games with an ankle injury.
Freshmen TJ Bamba and Dishon Jackson led the Cougars (14-11, 7-11) with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Wazzu ended up shooting 7-of-28 behind the arc and 20 of 63 overall (31.7 percent).
Washington State wraps up the regular season by playing at Arizona State Saturday and Monday. Arizona is home against Washington on Saturday.
WASHINGTON ST. (14-11, 7-11)
Jakimovski 1-7 0-0 3, Kunc 2-9 0-0 5, Abogidi 4-7 0-1 8, Bamba 3-5 3-3 12, Williams 2-15 3-4 8, Jackson 5-11 0-0 10, Bonton 1-5 0-2 3, Rodman 1-2 0-1 2, Markovetskyy 1-1 0-0 2, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Rapp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 6-11 53.
ARIZONA (16-8, 10-8)
A.Tubelis 3-7 3-5 9, Koloko 2-4 0-0 4, Akinjo 6-14 5-6 19, T.Brown 2-6 3-4 7, Mathurin 5-7 2-4 14, J.Brown 4-6 0-0 8, Terry 4-6 0-0 8, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Gorener 0-0 0-0 0, T.Tubelis 0-0 0-0 0, Weitman 0-0 0-0 0, Weyand 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 13-19 69.
Halftime_Arizona 28-24. 3-Point Goals: Washington St. 7-28 (Bamba 3-3, Bonton 1-3, Kunc 1-5, Jakimovski 1-6, Williams 1-8, Abogidi 0-1, Rapp 0-1, Rodman 0-1), Arizona 4-11 (Akinjo 2-4, Mathurin 2-4, Terry 0-1, A.Tubelis 0-1, Weyand 0-1). Rebounds: Washington St. 30 (Kunc 14), Arizona 38 (A.Tubelis 9). Assists: Washington St. 8 (Jakimovski, Williams 2), Arizona 15 (T.Brown 8). Total Fouls: Washington St. 15, Arizona 16.