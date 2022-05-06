Emily Collins hasn’t made a clean sweep of Lewiston High School records in her events. But her family has.
The Bengals senior broke one record, tied another and moved closer to her mother’s 200-meter standard Thursday as track athletes exulted in calm, cool conditions in the district Meet of Champions at Vollmer Bowl.
“It’s been a really awesome day,” Collins said.
She anchored the Bengals’ 1,600 relay to victory in 4 minutes, 3.32 seconds, landing on the nose of the school record set in 2006. A team that included Ahnika U’Ren, Raeley Beeler and Damaris Stuffle might have seized the record outright if not for a light rain that fell during the final two hours. But they’re not complaining.
“We can handle the rain and snow,” Collins said. “The worst thing is wind. I honestly consider this to be a really nice day.”
Team scores aren’t official in this individual-oriented meet, but the Lewiston girls piled up plenty of would-be points as Dylan Rehder blitzed to personal records of 22.89 in the 200 and 50.30 in the 400 to pace a prolific Moscow boys team. Rehder also nosed out Lewiston’s Luke Mastroberardino to win the 1,600 relay.
Collins, seeing good weather for the first time in weeks, lowered her own school record in the 400 by more than a second to 56.86 and lopped almost a second off her PR in the 200, winning in 25.30 to threaten the hand-timed school mark of 25 seconds set in 1987 by her mother, the former Tracy Saxton.
“I’m getting there,” Collins smilingly warned.
She wasn’t the only one savoring the conditions. Fifteen of the meet’s 36 winners set personal records, and overall more than 160 did.
U’Ren came within a .01 of a second of Janie Perez’s 14-year-old Lewiston mark in winning the 300 hurdles in 46.52, and Stuffle whacked .3 off her best in winning the 100 hurdles in 15.45, one of four personal bests for her.
A wide-smiling Stuffle seemed surprised at the time but said, “I kind of saw it coming. By the end of the year, I really want to hit a high 14.”
Orofino’s Ruby Kessinger, in the midst of a resurgent senior season, won the girls long and triple jumps, and the Maniacs’ Reid Thomas continued his strong work in the boys shot put to win with a throw of 54-5.
The annual meet, which gathers owners of the best marks in District II regardless of enrollment class, gives athletes a chance to lighten their usual meet-day workload and aim for strong times. So Lewiston senior Kobe Wessels, who already boasted breakthrough times in the 1,600 and 3,200, skipped those events and won the 800 in a PR 1:57.12.
Emerging senior Emmett Brooks of Moscow won the two longer distances, and teammate Zachary Skinner ruled the 110 hurdles and the long jump.
BOYS
100 — 1. Briggs Duman, Lew, 11.43; 2. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 11.48; 3. Brayden Rice, Lew, 11.58.
200 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Mow, 22.89; 2. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 22.91; 3. Zach Rambo, Pra, 23.35.
400 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 50.30; 2. Solomon Howard, Log, 51.58; 3. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 51.63.
800 — Kobe Wessels, Lew, 1:57.12; 2. James Stubbers, Lew, 2:01.92; 3. Theo Sentz, Log, 2:05.98.
1,600 — 1. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 4:34.19; 2. Isaiah Mitchem, Mos, 4:38.41; 3. Mick Perryman, Mos, 4:38.68.
3,200 — 1. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 10:18.4 (h); 2. Korben Bujnicki, Mos, 10:20.5 (h); 3. Isaiah Mitchem, Mos, 10:24.0 (h).
110 hurdles — 1. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 15.46; 2. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 15.80; 3. Brady Cox, Kam, 16.16.
300 hurdles — 1. Caden Toone, Mos, 42.56; 2. Laithan Proctor, Dea, 43.52; 3. Brady Cox, Kam, 43.99.
400 relay — 1. Lewiston (Lathen, Rice, King, Duman) 45.22; 2. Moscow 45.78; 3. Prairie 46.21.
800 relay — 1. Moscow (Skinner, Tate, Saad, Rehder) 1:33.17; 2. Troy 1:36.04; 3. Deary 1:38.62.
Sprint medley — 1. Logos (Sundie, Yager, Grieser, Sentz) 3:52.43; 2. Grangeville 3:56.24; 3. Moscow 3:58.41.
1,600 relay — 1. Moscow (Tate, Latta, Saad, Rehder) 3:31.97; 2. Lewiston 3:32.11; 3. Logos 3:41.38.
High jump — T1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 5-8; T1. Drew Alldredge, Lew, 5-8; 3. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 11-0; 2. Ryan Sackett, Kam, 10-6; 3. Nathan Seegmiller, Mos, 10-6.
Long jump — 1. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 21-5¾; 2. Brady Cox, Kam, 19-6¾; 3. James White, Lew, 19-3¾.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 43-6; 2. Leon Hutton, Mos, 41-0½; 3. Logan Tate, Mo, 40-1½.
Shot put — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 54-5; 2. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 52-0¼; 3. James White, Lew, 44-5½.
Discus — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 146-8; 2. Reid Thomas, Oro, 139-11; 3. Shane Hanson, Pra, 137-0.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Raeley Beeler, Lew, 12.90; 2. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 13.15; 3. Naomi Kessler, Lew, 13.51.
200 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 25.30; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 26.75; 3. Gracie Earl, Lew, 27.70.
400 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 56.86; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 59.63; 3. Peyton Watson, Mos, 1:01.96.
800 — 1. Ameera Wilson, Log, 2:28.14; 2. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:29.31; 3. Megan Heyns, Mos, 2:30.39.
1,600 — 1. Clara Anderson, Log, 5:19.28; 2. Sara Casebolt, Log, 5:22.69; 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 5:24.94.
3,200 — 1. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 12:30.17; 2. Geneva McClory, Mos, 12:56.24; 3. Christine Hall, Mos, 13:02.50.
100 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 15.45; 2. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 16.58; 3. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 16.64.
300 hurdles — 1. Ahnika U’Ren, Lew, 46.53; 2. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 46.72; 3. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 47.48.
400 relay — 1. Troy (Raasch, Blazzard, Phillis, Gray) 55.31; 2. Lewiston 53.79; 3. Logos 55.54.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Geis, A. Rehder, J. Rehder, Wemhoff) 1:52.87; 2. Troy 1:53.05; 3. Lewiston 1:54.95.
Sprint medley — 1. Logos (Evans, Holloway, Taylor, VanderPloeg) 2:03.18; 2. Prairie 2:02.24; 3. Genesee 2:05.43.
1,600 relay — 1. Lewiston (U’Ren, Beeler, Stuffle, Collins) 4:03.32; 2. Moscow 4:13.99; 3. Logos 4:16.25.
High jump — 1. Grace Beardin, Oro, 4-10; 2. Rose Stewart, Ken, 4-8; 3. Signe Holloway, Log, 4-6.
Pole vault — T1. Naomi Taylor, Log, 8-0; T1. Camille Landis, Mos, 8-0; 3. Logan Landmark, Kam, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 16-9; 2. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 16-3; 3. Raeley Beeler, Lew, 16-2½.
Triple jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 35-2; 2. Zayda Loewen, Kam 32-5; 3. Grace Beardin, Oro, 32-3.
Shot put — 1. Soa Moliga, Lap, 35-11½; 2. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 35-8; 3. Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 32-6½.
Discus — 1, Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 119-8; 2. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 115-2; 3. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 108-7.
