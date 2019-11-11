Three Washington prep football teams in the area that had already punched their tickets to the state playoffs learned their opening-round opponents Sunday.
No official dates and locations have been released, though they will all take place this week.
In play-in games for the 1B playoffs, Pomeroy will take on Selkirk and Colton will play Odessa.
At the 2A level, Clarkston will open against Washougal. In the 2B ranks, Colfax will open against Toledo and Asotin will play Tri-Cities Prep.
Also still alive among area teams are two Idaho schools, Prairie and Kendrick, which have both reached the state semifinals of their classifications. At the 1A Division II level, Kendrick will play Lighthouse Christian at Holt Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m. Pacific. At the 1A Division I level, Prairie will face Oakley Friday at the Kibbie Dome at 7 p.m.
Volleyball teams learn pairings
The Pullman, Pomeroy and Colfax volleyball teams found out who they will meet in the Washington state tournaments.
The Greyhounds (21-3), who won a crossover match Saturday against Ephrata, will take on Steilacoom in the Class 2A tournament at 11:45 a.m. Friday on Court 1 at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.
In Class 1B, the Pirates (23-3), who beat Colton on Saturday to take the district’s final berth, will play Naselle at 9:45 a.m. Thursday on Court 1 at the Yakima Valley Sun Dome.
In Class 2B, the Bulldogs will play Brewer at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Court 1 at the Yakima Valley Sun Dome.