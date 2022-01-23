Clarkston’s Caila Rice won seven matches between the 106-pound boys class and the 106-113 girls class, resulting in two titles Saturday at the Clearwater Classic at Lewiston High School.
“She’s was unstoppable this weekend,” Clarkston wrestling coach Corey Thivierge said. “We’re all very proud of her she’s a beast.”
In the main draw, Rice faced Moscow’s Alex Palmer in the final.
She took Palmer down in the first period and had him reeling early. However, he managed to get a reversal just before the end of the period to tie the score at 2.
In the second period, Rice, who is ranked No. 7 in the state of Washington, immediately stood up and took Palmer to the ground, then started looking for a turn. After about 20 seconds of working, Rice finished the pin.
Members of the Bantams team, who were sitting in the front row, rose to their feet in support of Rice after her win.
“We’re all super close and support each other any way we can,” Thivierge said. “It’s a great feeling to have a close team like this.”
Thivierge said the girls ranked ahead of her should watch their back.
“She’s peaking at the right time,” Thivierge said. “This is going to carry over huge in the postseason and those girls in our region won’t know what hit them when she gets there.”
Clarkston wasn’t done with show-stealing performances.
Dawson Bailey took the 126-pound title after defeating Kellogg’s Jaeger Hall.
Bailey was in control for the majority of the match, forcing Hall to try anything to get Bailey on his back.
Bailey was on top when Hall miraculously flipped the script on Bailey with time running down. However, Hall couldn’t finish the job and Bailey held on for a 4-3 win.
“He was saved by the bell,” Thivierge said. “That kid had to go for it, and why not? Dawson got very fortunate there were only three seconds left in the period.”
Potlatch’s Izaak McNeal had a dominant win in the 170-pound class, pinning Mead’s Mason Knigge at the end of the first period.
McNeal quickly took Knigge down with a double-leg and started digging for an armbar. After a couple of seconds, McKneal came out with the arm and was able to turn Knigge on his back.
Knigge had an impressive bridge for about 15 seconds to keep his shoulders off the mat, but McNeal was relentless. With seven seconds left, the referee counted Knigge’s shoulders down.
Pullman’s Gabe Smith and Ivan Acosta each were first in the 138- and 152-pound divisions, respectively.
The pair won their matches with relative ease. Acosta decisioned Kellogg’s Ethan Guy 6-1, and Smith earned an 11-2 major decision against Mead’s Jonathan Mason.
Lewiston, which placed second in the team competition with 197 points, had three champions.
Hoyt Hvass (120), Tristan Bremer (132) and Robert Storm (285) all took home gold medals.
Bengals assistant Colton Jones said it was a good rebound after a tough Rollie Lane Invitational two weeks ago at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
“It’s a good bounce-back win,” Jones said. “It’s always nice to have some champs here at our home tournament.”
Team scores — 1. Mead (ME) 272.5; 2. Lewiston (L) 197; 3. Weiser (W) 158; 4. Pullman (P) 143.5; 5. Kellogg (K) 141; 6. Moscow (MO) 115; 7. Clearwater Valley 113; 8. Bonners Ferry (BF) 100; T8. Potlatch (PO) 100; 10. Clarkston (C) 90; 11 Grangeville 58; 12. St. Maries 54; 13. Kennewick 50; 14. Colfax 8; 15. Garfield-Palouse 0.
Championship results
98 — Brandon Williams (BF) dec. Joely Slyter (L) 11-2; 106 — Cailia Rice (C) p. Alex Palmer (MO) 3:01; 113 — Wyatt Kei (K) p. James Mason (ME) 2:39; 120 — Hoyt Hvass (L) p. Kolter Wood (K) 4:01; 126 — Dawson Bailey (C) dec. Jaeger Hall (K) 4-3; 132 — Tristan Bremer (L) dec. Cole Turner (ME) 8-1; 138 — Ivan Acosta (P) dec. Ethan Guy (K) 6-1; 145 — Jake Mark (ME) p. Diego Deaton (M) 0:53; 152 — Gabe Smith (P) maj. dec. Jonathan Mason (ME) 11-2; 160 — Maddox Stevens (W) p. Austin Justice (ME) 3:03; 170 — Izack McNeal (PO) p. Mason Knigge (ME) 1:53; 182 — Malachi Hoobery (W) dec. Eli Richards (BF) 6-4; 195 — Chris Grosse (ME) p. Kaleb Grove (W) 0:55; 220 — Jakob Connors (ME) p. Rylee Willet (W) 0:27; 285 — Robert Storm (L) p. Jesse Lockett (W) 1:30.
Girls results
106-113 — 1. Rice (Clarkston); 2. Slyter (Lewiston); 3. Shaylynn Richards (Bonners Ferry); 4. Taylor Pascua (Mead). 120 — 1. Kadence Beck (Grangeville); 2. Shelby Prather (Potlatch); 3. Holli Schumacher (Grangeville); 4. Sidney Sisk (Colfax). 126-132 — 1. Keira White (Grangeville); 2. Laynie Southern (Garfield-Palouse). 126 — 1. Gena Kelsey (Bonners Ferry); 2. Meg’n Blundell (Clearwater Valley). 160-182 — 1. Savannah Rickter (Bonners Ferry); 2. Baylie Conner (Mead); 3. Aubrey Wells (Bonners Ferry); 4. Cassidy Rehder (Lewiston).
