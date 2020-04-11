Showing support for frontline workers everywhere, Lewis-Clark State College on Friday did their part to #LightItBlue.
The school turned on the lights at Harris Field at 8:20 p.m. (2020 military time) for a two-fold purpose: it was to remember the senior class of 2020 and to honor health care workers, policemen, firefighters and those who are helping to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
“We wanted to recognize them and all of those people who wouldn’t be able to play in high school this year,” LCSC athletic director Brooke Henze said. “We just decided to combine our efforts into one big event Turning on the lights at Harris Field is just our way to consolidate our efforts.”
In the area, there were a total of 16 local school districts who took part in a campaign called #BeTheLightID, which was a way to show appreciation to those 12th-graders who have been affected by the situation.
Those participating in that effort included Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow, Asotin, Grangeville, Orofino, Kendrick, Genesee, Troy, Kamiah, Salmon River, Highland, Nezperce, Clearwater Valley, Prairie and Timberline.
The University of Idaho also participated in the event.
In Lewiston, the event took place at Bengal Field. In Clarkston, the event was at Adams Field. In Moscow, the event was held at the football and baseball fields by the middle school. Physical distancing rules was enforced at all events.
Facilities at the participating schools turned their lights on for 20 minutes. Citizens of each community were invited to drive by those facilities and honk their horns to show appreciation to those seniors for what they’ve done the past four years.
LCSC offered the same approach but decided to take that effort one step further. The goal was to send a message of thanks not just to the senior class at LCSC and to the local area schools for all the work they’ve done, but to also spread the word about what those in the healthcare industry are doing to make the situation better.
“We want to show our support to those who are helping,” Henze said. “At Lewis-Clark State, we have a really great nursing department. So we just wanted to show our support in any way we could.”
The #LightItBlue campaign began in late March in the United Kingdom. Inspired by the #ClapForOurCarers campaign, the effort is to put a spotlight on those essential workers who are putting their lives at risk every day.
Landmark and historic buildings throughout the U.K. were lit blue as a simultaneous way to show support.
The #ClapForOurCarers effort was set up by Annemarie Plas, a London mother who wanted a way to show support to everyone who was doing their part during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her idea became a collective show of gratitude with an applause at a specific time.
The campaign caught fire in the U.K., with members of the Royal Family taking part, including Queen Elizabeth II.
Most of the United States’ sports franchises and biggest stadiums took part in the effort Thursday. The NFL participated in a show of leaguewide support. Numerous colleges also lit up their football stadiums and scoreboards. Some of the major cities in the country lit up their tallest buildings and filled the landscapes in their downtowns a shade of blue, all to show frontline workers how much the country cares for them.
The #BeTheLightID campaign hit most every part of this state. The show of support for high school seniors, in general, and athletes, in particular, was striking.
It also comes as the Idaho High School Activities Association has a big decision coming in the near future. The group extended its suspension of all spring sports activities on March 31 from April 5 to April 20. That was to fall in line with Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order and the state board of education’s mandate of all schools remaining closed through that day. The board extended the soft closure of schools through the rest of the school year Monday, but provided flexibility for school districts to reopen sooner if they get approval from local health officials.
To reopen before the end of the calendar year, school districts would need to satisfy to-be-determined criteria that will be approved by the state board Monday.
It left more questions than answers as to how spring sports could be conducted with a culmination of state tournaments that would be held May 14-16. Between baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track, numerous venues would have to be found to conduct a total of 34 events in a compressed time period. That could prove to be problematic.
In Idaho, there are 1,396 reported cases of the coronavirus, with 25 confirmed deaths, according to state’s website at 4 p.m. Pacific on Friday. In the United States, the Center for Disease Control’s website has reported 459,165 cases, with a total of 16,570 deaths (these numbers typically lag a day behind). According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbs to 501,560, with a total of 18,777 deaths, as of 10:30 p.m. Pacific on Friday.
