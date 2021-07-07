Grangeville’s Camas Prairie Zephyrs dominated Game 1 and held on through a Game 2 rally to sweep the Lewis-Clark Cubs 17-4 and 1-8 an American Legion doubleheader Tuesday at Harris Field.
In Game 1, every player in the Zephyrs’ batting order registered at least one hit, who pulled away in the last two innings.
Chase Kaschmitter had three hits including a grand slam and totaled six RBI for the Zephyrs. Blake Schoo batted 5-for-5 with a double and a triple, and Brayden Turcott also had three hits, two of them triples.
For the Cubs, Tucker Konkol racked up 10 strikeouts in five innings pitched.
In Game 2, the Zephyrs (14-5) saw a 9-3 lead slip to 9-8 after a five-run sixth inning from the Cubs (8-18), but an insurance run for Camas Prairie in the top of the seventh provided some breathing room and L-C was unable to score again in the bottom half.
Schoo had two more hits to total seven on the day, while Sam Lindsley had three RBI for the Zephyrs. Hayden Line struck out six and delivered two hits for the Cubs, who also got two hits apiece from Cameron Clovis and Gavin Ells.
“I’m extremely proud of the fact that we battled back in that game,” L-C coach Kent Knigge said. “We could have laid down and thrown in the towel, but we decided to put up a fight. As we roll forward into the district tournament, there’s no quit in our guys, so we’re going to be ready.”
GAME 1
Camas Prairie 110 602 7—17 20 1
L-C Cubs 300 010 0— 4 9 1
Brady McLay, Dane Lindsley (4) and Tori Ebert; Lance Bambacigno, Toby Elliot (1), Tucker Konkol (3) and Tyler Granlund.
Camas Prairie hits — Blake Schoo 5 (2B, 3B), Brayden Turcott 3 (2 3B), Chase Kaschmitter 3 (2B, HR), Gannon Garman 2, Brady McClay 2, Colton McElroy 2, Dane Lindsley (2B), Reece Wimer (2B), Tori Ebert.
L-C Cubs hits — Nathan Somers 2, Tyler Granlund 2, Lance Bambacigno, Trace Green, Levi Johnson, Gavin Ells, Clayten Jenkins.
GAME 2
Camas Prairie 010 233 1—10 10 3
L-C Cubs 000 125 0— 8 9 5
Chase Kaschmitter, Sam Lindsley (2), Colton McElroy (3), Dane Lindsley (5) and Brayden Turcott; Gavin Ells, Hayden Line (3) and Emmett Slagg.
Camas Prairie hits — Blake Schoo 2, Gannon Garman, Brady McLay, Dane Lindsley, Turcott (2B), Reece Wimer, Kaschmitter, Sam Lindsley, Noah Behler.
L-C Cubs hits — Hayden Line 2, Cameron Clovis 2, Gavin Ells 2, Trace Green, Levi Johnson, Tyler Granlund.
Kennewick 9, L-C Twins 1
KENNEWICK — The Twins failed to gain offensive momentum as they fell to Kennewick in a nine-inning road game.
Elliot Taylor doubled for Lewis-Clark (4-20), while Jack Johnson batted in the Twins’ lone run in the third inning.
L-C Twins 001 000 000—1 3 7
Kennewick 421 000 20X—9 9 2
C. McKenzie, J. Barajas (2), Q. Edmison (4), T. Reynolds (5), J. Feger (9) and W. Lopez; C. Eliot, S. Howard (2), E. Corey (4) and J. Lind.
L-C Twins hits — E. Taylor (2B), K. Carpenter, J. Johnson.
Kennewick hits — G. Mattson 2, R. Edmiston 2 (2 2B), Carter, S. Howard, L. Lind, J. Lind.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDLCSC signs pair of high schoolers
The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff announced the signings of Alicia Sarver and Sydnie Zywina to the class that will enter in the fall.
Sarver, a sprinter from Nampa, Idaho, helped the Ridgevue High School 400 relay to a sixth-place finish at the state meet. She helped the 800 relay to a sixth and the sprint medley to a fourth at the state meet as a sophomore. She also played volleyball and basketball.
Zywina, from Orofino High School, was the state champion in the triple jump and helped the Maniacs to a third-place team finish at the state meet. She also played on the volleyball, basketball and golf teams at Orofino, and also has a gymnastics background.
“She ran personal bests in both the 100, and 200 this spring/summer, so in my mind, Alicia is only beginning to scratch the surface of her potential,” LCSC assistant Cyrus Hall said. “Sydnie is someone that we identified as an athlete that we really thought could be a perfect fit for us when we first started recruiting her early in the year.”
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU pair named scholar All-Americans
RICHMOND, Va. — Washington State seniors Chloe Larson and Taylor McCoy each were named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American scholar All-Americans.
Larson was a first-team honoree after posting a 3.78 grade-point average, competing in the 50 and 100 freestyle events in March at the NCAA Championships. Larson was the Cougars’ first individual Pac-12 champion with a win in the 50 free.
McCoy was an honorable mention selection after posting a 4.0 GPA. She led WSU with nine individual wins this past season, and recently competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 200 backstroke in Omaha, Neb.