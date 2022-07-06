COTTONWOOD — The Camas Prairie Zephyrs and Northern Lakes Mountaineers each used a seven-run inning to secure one end of an American Legion doubleheader Tuesday, with the Moutaineers winning the first game 14-8 and the Zephyrs taking the second game 11-7.
Jacob Hessing got the fireworks going for Northern Lakes in the first game with a grand slam in the third inning.
Camas Prairie (8-9) battled back, scoring seven unanswered runs in a four-inning stretch, including a home run by Noah Behler in the fourth, to take a 7-5 advantage.
But the Mountaineers tallied two in the seventh to force extra innings.
It was all Northern Lakes in the eighth as Hessing hit his second home run of the game, a three-run shot, to fuel a seven-run inning.
The Zephyrs brought 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second inning in Game 2, scoring seven times to take a three-run edge. Jack Bransford and Ryan Lockart each hit a two-run double in the rally.
David Goicoa pitched the final four innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out five, to pick up the victory.
GAME 1
Northern Lakes 005 000 27—14 8 5
Camas Prairie 001 132 01— 8 9 6
Kenny Wells, Scott Pote (5) and Pemberton; Blake Schoo, Noah Behler (7), Colton McElroy (8), Taven Ebert (8) and Goicoa. W—Pote. L—Behler.
Northern Lakes hits — Wyatt Kitchin 3, Jacob Hessing 2 (2 HR), Payden Wysong, Scott Pote, Cooper Lenz.
Camas Prairie hits — Cody Klement 2 (2 2B), Noah Behler 2 (HR), Colton McElroy 2, David Goicoa, Ryan Lockart, Sam Lindsley.
GAME 2
Northern Lakes 132 010— 7 9 3
Camas Prairie 071 21x—11 9 3
Jacob Schaffner, Cooper Lenz (2), Andrew Horn (3) and Joe Borges; Colton McElroy, David Goicoa (3) and Cody Klement. W—Goicoa. L—Horn.
Northern Lakes hits — Caden Robinett 2 (2B), Payden Wysong, Kenny Wells (2B), Joacob Hessing, Andrew Horn, Sam Pemberton, Joe Borges, Jacob Schaffner.
Camas Prairie hits — Ryan Lockart 2 (2B), Colton McElroy 2, Kaycen Sickels 2 (2B), David Goicoa (2B), Hayden Davidson, Jack Bransford (2B).
Lewis-Clark Twins 13, Palouse Patriots 2
COLFAX — The Twins used seven extra-base hits to score a win against the Patriots in a game that was called after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Brice Bensching went 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice. Carson Kolb had a triple and a double with three RBI. Kaden Daniel had a triple and four RBI.
Hayden Line pitched four innings for L-C (16-10), allowing one hit and two runs, one earned, with three strikeouts.
Brady Coulter had the most success on the mound for Palouse (11-15) going 1ž innings, allowing one run and striking out four.
LC Twins 201 64—13 11 1
Palouse 110 00— 2 1 1
Hayden Line, Tyler Grandlund (5) and N/A; Calvin Heusser, Brady Coulter (2), Nate Elbracht (4), Max McCloy (4), JD Peterson (5) and N/A. W—Line. L—Heusser.
LC Twins hits — Brice Bensching 3 (2B), Carson Kolb 2 (3B, 2B), Kaden Daniel 2 (3B), Quinton Edmison (2B), Chris Ricard (2B), Jack Johnson, Wyett Lopez (2B).
Palouse hit — Mitch LaVielle.
HIGH SCHOOLSPair win scholarships
SPOKANE — Clarkston’s Maggie Ogden was named one of two winners of a $5,000 scholarship from the WIAA, Gesa Credit Union, the Dairy Farmers of Washington and Les Schwab Tires in the 10th annual Smart Choices Scholarship.
Garfield-Palouse’s Kenzi Pedersen, a finalists for the Smart Choices award, received a $1,000 scholarship.
Ogden, who will attend Grand Canyon University, also was a three-sport athlete with a 4.0 grade-point average. She earned 11 letters, graduated as class valedictorian, was captain of her basketball, volleyball and archery teams, and was a member of the WIAA LEAP Committee.
Ogden participated in volleyball, basketball and tennis, highlighted by a third-place Class 2A finish in basketball in 2019. Ogden was All-Greater Spokane League Class 2A in basketball as a senior, all-state in volleyball and was a state champion archer through the National Archer in Schools program.
WOMEN’S GOLFWSU trio earn academic honor
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Three Washington State women’s golfers were named Women’s Golf Coaches Assocation All-American scholars, it was announced.
Seniors Amy Chu, Darcy Habgood and Emily Cadwell earned the distinction.
It’s the fourth consecutive honor for Chu, who is a marketing major and holds a 3.77 grade-point average.
Habgood and Cadwell are first-time honorees. Habgood is a public relations major with a 3.68 GPA, and Cadwell is a marketing major with a GPA of 3.64.
COLLEGESBig Sky to induct first HOF class
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference announced it will induct its first Hall of Fame class at 6:30 p.m. July 23 at the Davenport Grand Hotel in Spokane.
The 14-member class will including former University of Idaho quarterback John Friesz (1986-89), who went on to play for almost a decade in the NFL, and former Washington State men’s basketball coach Jack Friel, who was the conference’s first commissioner from 1963-71.
Others who will be inducted in Montana football’s Dave Dickenson (1992-95), Weber State men’s basketball player Damian Lillard (2008-12) and Montana State football player and skiier Jan Stenerud.
The induction originally was scheduled for March 14, 2020, but was put on hold because of the pandemic. Tickets are $80 and can be purchased at bigskyconf.com.