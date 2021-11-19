GENESEE — Erica Zenner and Jillian Lux combined for 27 points as the Nezperce girls’ basketball team beat Genesee 51-36 in a nonleague game Thursday that served as the Bulldogs’ season opener.
“We just settled in and shared the ball,” Nezperce coach Callie Zenner said. “We took care of the turnover problem that we had against Orofino last week.”
Zenner paced the Nighthawks (1-1) with 16 points and Lux had 11.
Isabelle Monk hit three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs and finished with a game-high 17 points.
Nezperce next plays at Kamiah at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Genesee hosts Higland at 7 p.m. Monday.
NEZPERCE (1-1)
Grace Tiegs 4 0-0 8, Jillian Lux 5 0-1 11, Katharine Duuck 1 2-3 4, Erica Zenner 8 0-0 16, Brianna Branson 2 0-1 4, Morgan Wemhoff 1 0-0 2, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mia Horton 2 0-0 4, Darlene Matson 1 0-0 2, Aubury Lux 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 2-5 51.
GENESEE (0-1)
Kendra Meyer 0 2-2 2 Monica Seubert 0 1-6 1, Riley Leseman 2 0-0 5, Shelby Hanson 1 1-6 3, Isabelle Monk 4 6-8 17, Rory Meyer 0 2-4 2, Molly Hanson 1 3-4 6. Totals 8 15-30 36.
Nezperce 14 17 8 12—51
Genesee 11 6 5 14—36
3-point goals — Lux, Lesseman, Monk 3, M. Hanson.
Prairie 58, Troy 31
COTTONWOOD — Kristin Wemhoff notched 16 points as the Pirates of Cottonwood opened their season with a Whitepine League Division I win against the visiting Trojans.
“She’s an energizer bunny out there. She never gives up,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “She plays full steam ahead and just had a well-rounded game.
Wemhoff also had six rebounds and six assists for Prairie.
Isablle Raasch led Troy (1-3, 0-2) with 16 points.
The Pirates next play Kamiah at Kamiah at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, and the Trojans host Deary at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
TROY (1-3, 0-2)
Halee Bohman 0 2-4 2, Isabelle Raasch 5 2-3 15, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 3-6 3, Morgan Blazzard 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 1 0-0 2, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 0-2 2, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 1 0-0 2, Whitney Foster 1 3-4 5. Totals 9 10-19 31.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (1-0,1-0)
Lexi Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 5 6-9 16, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-1 0, Delanie Lockett 3 1-1 7, Ali Rehder 2 0-0 4, Josie Remacle 3 3-5 9, Tara Schlader 2 0-2 4, Molly Johnson 3 1-2 7, Isabella Walsh 1 0-0 2, Laney Forsmann 3 0-0 7, Gracie Farr 0 1-2 1, Riley Enneking 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 13-24 58.
Troy 8 15 4 4—31
Prairie 13 13 21 11—58
3-point goals — Raasch 3, Forsmann.
JV — Prairie 33, Troy 20.
Logos-St. John Bosco postponed
MOSCOW — The nonleague game between Logos of Moscow and St. John Bosco of Cottonwood was postponed because of several sick players on the Patriots’ team.
There is no make-up date as of press time.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU wins in five
PULLMAN — Junior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova finished with 15 kills as the 22nd-ranked Washington State volleyball team beat No. 16 Oregon 25-16, 25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 15-12 in a Pac-12 Conference match at Bohler Gym.
Freshman opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan added 12 kills and a .500 attack percentage for the Cougars (18-9, 12-5), who now are tied for third place in the conference with Utah, which also beat California during the day’s action. Junior middle blocker Kalyah Williams had 10 kills. Junior setter Hannah Pukis finished with 45 assists and 14 digs. Junior defensive specialist Karly Basham also had 14 digs, and junior defensive specialist Julia Norville finished with 10 digs.
Brooke Nuneviller tallied 21 kills and 12 digs for the Ducks (20-7, 11-6). Morgan Lewis contributed 14 kills. Elise Ferreria finished with 26 assists and Kylie Robinson had 24. Georgia Murphy had 24 digs.
WSU closes out the home schedule at noon Sunday against Oregon State.
Hart named Academic All-District
Lewis-Clark State junior middle blocker Channa Hart was named Academic All-District by the College Sports Information Directors of America, it was announced.
Hart has a 4.0 grade-point average as a psychology major with a minor in graphic communications. She led the Warriors in attack percentage (.348) in averaging 1.4 kills per set. She was a second-team All-Cascade Conference honoree and an academic all-conference selection.
“Her endless positive energy makes an impact in everything she does in the classroom, on the court, in the community, and for her peers/constituents,” coach Shaun Pohlman said in a news release.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU starts Hansel Invitational with win
HOUSTON — Washington State senior Chloe Larson earned a win in the 50 freestyle as the Cougars began competition at the Phill Hansel Invitational at the University of Houston.
Larson had a time of 22.38 seconds, touching the wall just .27 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
The 200 free relay of Larson, Angela Di Palo, Paige Gardner and Noelle Harvey placed second in 1:30.99 and broke the school record set in 2015. Larson’s first leg of 22.13 broke the school mark.
The 400 medley relay at Taylor McCoy, Lauren Burckel, Ilaira Moro and Di Palo also took second in 3:40.83.
The meet continues at 8 a.m. Pacific today with preliminaries, with seven event finals taking place at 4 p.m. Pacific.
Washington State results
200 free relay — 2. Washington State (Chloe Larson, Angela Di Palo, Paige Gardner, Noelle Harvey) 1:30.99.
500 free — 5. Harvey 4:51.96.
200 IM — 5. Taylor McCoy 2:01.60.
50 free — 1. Larson 22.38.
400 medley relay — 2. Washington State (McCoy, Lauren Burckel, Ilaira Moro, Di Palo) 3:40.83.