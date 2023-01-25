LAPWAI — Kase Wynott recorded another triple-double as the Lapwai’s boys basketball team extended their winning streak to 52 on Tuesday with an 89-40 Whitepine League Division I league victory against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Wynott finished with 37 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for Lapwai. The junior also had seven steals.
Ahlius Yearout added 20 points and Christopher Bohnee added 12 points and eight boards.
Landon Schlieper was tough to stop for the Rams (4-10, 2-9), hitting five 3-pointers and finishing with 25 points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-10, 2-9)
Myatt Osborn 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 2 0-0 5, Joseph Raff 1 0-0 2, Josh Gardner 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 9 2-2 25, Raphael Kessler 0 1-2 1, Austin Curtis 3 0-0 7. Totals 15 3-6 40.
LAPWAI (16-0, 10-0)
Promise Shawl 2 0-0 4, Joseph Payne 3 0-0 6, Jaishaun Sherman 2 0-0 4, Ahlius Yearout 8 2-3 20, Jalisco Miles 1 2-2 4, Christopher Bohnee 5 2-2 12, Kase Wynott 16 2-2 37, Quinton Kipp 1 0-0 2. Totals 38 8-12 89.
Clearwater Valley 11 10 9 10—40
Lapwai 32 24 22 11—89
3-point goals — Schlieper 5, Louwien, Curtis, Wynott 3, Yearout 2.
Clarkston 62, Shadle Park 57
SPOKANE — The Bantams trailed by eight at halftime, but rallied to earn a Class 2A Greater Spokane League win against the Highlanders of Spokane.
Josh Hoffman had nine of his team-leading 17 points in the third quarter for Clarkston (7-6, 3-2).
Xavier Santana and Carter Steinwand each hit three 3s and had 16 points apiece.
Jacob Boston led Shadle Park (5-9, 1-4) with 20 points. Enoch Gathecha added 13.
CLARKSTON (7-6, 3-2)
Xavier Santana 6 1-2 16, Landon Taylor 2 0-1 4, Mason Brown 2 0-4 4, Xander Van Tine 1 0-0 3, Dominic Paulucci 1 0-0 2, Carter Steinwand 6 1-2 16, Dustin Beck 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 8 1-5 17. Totals 26 3-14 62.
SHADLE PARK-SPOKANE (5-9, 1-4)
Nic Tilton 0 0-0 0, Jacob Boston 8 2-2 20, Jordan Denver 2 0-0 4, Carson Eickstadt 3 0-0 6, Ryan Agarith 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hair 2 0-1 4, Enoch Gathecha 5 0-0 13, Hayden Pomerinke 0 0-0 0, Arius Esiwini 1 2-2 4. Totals 21 4-5 51.
Clarkston 6 14 21 21—62
Shadle Park 10 18 14 9—57
3-point goals — Santana 3, Steinwand 3, Van Tine, Gathecha 3, Boston 2.
Orofino 52, Grangeville 51
GRANGEVILLE — The Maniacs held off a late charge from the Bulldogs in a Class 2A Central Idaho League game.
Orofino held a 44-33 advantage after three quarters, but Grangeville was able to force several turnovers and used a 19-8 run to get close.
Nick Drobish and Quinton Naranjo paced Orofino (7-4, 2-3) with 13 points apiece.
Carter Mundt led Grangeville (2-12, 0-5) with a game-high 18.
OROFINO (7-4, 2-3)
Drew Hanna 1 1-2 3, Nick Drobish 4 2-2 13, Landon Hudson 1 2-2 4, Trystan Grey 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 5 5-9 15, Quinton Naranjo 5 1-2 13, Aiden Olive 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 11-17 52.
GRANGEVILLE (2-12, 0-5)
Sam Lindsley 4 0-0 8, Ray Holes Jr 0 0-0 0 , Jaden Legaretta 4 0-0 8, Kaycen Sickels 0 0-0 0 Jack Bransford 0 0-0 0, Carter Mundt 6 6-6 18, Cody Klement 2 0-0 5, David Goicoa 5 0-0 12. Totals 21 6-6 51.
Orofino 14 14 16 8—52
Grangeville 11 10 11 19—51
3-point goals — Drobish 3, Naranjo 2, Goicoa 2, Klement.
JV — Grangeville def Orofino.
Kamiah 59, Prairie 17
KAMIAH — Kaden DeGroot scored 21 points for the Kubs in a Whitepine Division I league game against the Pirates.
Everett Skinner had a double-double for Kamiah (13-3, 9-1) with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Rehan Kou added 13 points.
Shane Hanson scored eight points for Prairie (4-11, 3-7).
PRAIRIE (4-11, 3-7)
Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Levi Gehring 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 0 0-0 0, Shane Hanson 3 2-4 8, Noah Behler 2 0-0 5, Lee Forsmann 1 1-2 4. Totals 6 3-6 17.
KAMIAH (13-3, 9-1)
Jayden Crowe 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 10 1-1 21, Matthew Oatman 3 0-0 6, Everett Oatman 1 0-0 2, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 2 0-0 5, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 3 4-6 10, Rehan Kou 4 4-4 13, William Milliage 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-11 59.
Prairie 5 4 8 0—17
Kamiah 16 18 14 11—59
3-point goals — Behler, Forsmann, Kludt, Kou.
JV — Kamiah def. Prairie.
Deary 69, Timberline 34
DEARY — The Mustangs had four scorers in double figures in a rout of the Spartans of Weippe in a Whitepine League Division II contest.
Blaine Clark paced Deary (9-5, 6-1) with 16 points. Laithan Proctor had 15 and Gus Rickard and Kalab Rickard each finished with 11.
Logan Hunter led the Spartans (5-7, 3-4) with 12.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (5-7, 3-4)
Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Saimone Tuikolovatu 5 0-0 10, Gavin Christopherson 2 0-0 4, Logan Hunter 5 2-5 12, Justice Richardson 0 0-0 0, Rylan West 3 0-0 8. Totals 15 2-5 34.
DEARY (9-5, 6-1)
Laithan Proctor 6 0-1 15, Kalab Rickard 4 2-10 11, Wyatt Vincent 3 0-0 7, Blaine Clark 6 1-3 16, Gus Rickert 5 1-2 11, Jacob Mechling 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 2 0-0 5, Tucker Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Nolan Hubbard 0 2-4 2, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-14 69.
Timberline 11 13 8 2—34
Deary 22 23 19 5—69
3-point goals — West 2, Proctor 3, Clark 3, K. Rickard, Vincent, Fletcher.
Potlatch 60, Genesee 14
GENESEE — The visiting Loggers were able to hold the Bulldogs to single-digit points in all four quarters of a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Jaxon Vowels paced Potlatch (10-3, 7-3) with a game-high 19 points. Everett Lovell also was in double figures with 10.
Derek Zenner and Derek Burt led the Bulldogs (0-14, 0-11) with five points each.
POTLATCH (10-3, 7-3)
Chase Lovell 2 0-1 5, Waylan Marshall 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 2 3-5 7, Levi Lusby 1 0-0 3, Everett Lovell 4 2-2 10, Jaxon Vowels 8 0-0 19, Jameson Morris 0 0-0 0, Brayden Brown 3 0-0 6, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2, Jacob Keck 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 4 0-0 8. Totals 25 5-10 60.
GENESEE (0-14, 0-11)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 0 2-2 2, Teak Wareham 0 0-0 0, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Derek Burt 2 1-2 5, Derek Zenner 1 2-2 5, Sam Stewart 1 0-0 2, Seth Vestal 0 0-0 0, Joe Johnson 0 0-0 0, Jared Ketchson 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 5-6 14.
Potlatch 20 22 9 9—60
Genesee 9 2 1 2—14
3-point goals — Vowels 3, Lovell, Lusby, Zenner.
JV — Potlatch def Genesee.
Kendrick 77, Highland 25
KENDRICK — The host Tigers opened their game on a 22-4 run and didn’t look back in a Whitepine League Division II win against the Huskies of Craigmont.
Ty Koepp paced Kendrick (11-1, 8-0) with 16 points. Nathan Tweit also was in double figures with 15. Hunter Taylor and Mason Kimberling added 10 apiece.
Noah Watson led the Huskies (5-7, 1-6) with 14.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (5-7, 1-6)
Trevor Knowlton 1 0-0 2, Rhett Crow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Miller 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 5 3-8 14, Gage Crow 2 4-6 9. Totals 8 7-14 25.
KENDRICK (11-1, 8-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 3 0-0 6, Jagger Hewett 3 0-0 6, Nathan Tweit 6 2-2 15, Wyatt Cook 1 3-5 5, Hunter Taylor 4 0-0 10, Mason Kimberling 5 0-1 10, Brock Boyer 3 1-2 7, Xavier Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Ralli Roetcisoender 0 0-0 0, Kolt Koepp 1 0-0 2, Ty Koepp 6 0-0 16, Cade Silflow 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 6-10 77.
Highland 4 4 10 7—25
Kendrick 22 27 21 7—77
3-point goals — Watson, G. Crow, T. Koepp 4, Taylor 2, Tweit.
JV — Kendrick def Highland.
St. John Bosco 49, Nezperce 33
CRAIGMONT — Despite a slow start, the Patriots were able to take down the Nighthawks in Whitepine League Division II action at Highland High School.
The Nighthawks (4-10, 0-8) finished the first eight minutes ahead 11-5. The Patriots would outscore them 32-8 in the next two quarters.
Clay Weckman paced St. John Bosco (5-4, 4-3) with 13 points. Cody Wassumth added 11.
Aidan McLeod led Nezperce with nine.
NEZPERCE (4-10, 0-8)
Tanner Johnson 2 1-1 5, Blake Tucker 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Nic Kirkland 1 1-3 3, Owen Tiegs 1 3-6 5, Aidan McLeod 4 1-2 9, Carter Williams 1 0-0 3, Zane Wilcox 2 0-0 5, Mason Dove 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 6-12 33.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-4, 4-3)
Cody Wassmuth 5 0-0 11, Luke Stubbers 2 0-0 4, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 6 0-0 13, Torry Chmelik 2 2-2 6, Matthew Warren 2 0-1 5, Levi Wassmuth 2 0-2 4, John Uhlenkott 2 0-0 4, Conner Nuxoll 1 0-0 2, Sam Weckman 0 0-0 0, Tommy Rose 0 0-0 0, Noah Beckman 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 2-5 49.
Nezperce 11 5 3 14—33
St. John Bosco 3 13 19 14—49
3-point goals — Dove, Wilcox, Williams, Wassumuth, C. Weckman, Warren.
JV — St. John Bosco def Nezperce.
Upper Columbia Acad. 80, Asotin 64
SPANGLE, Wash. — The Panthers struggled to slow down the Lions’ 3-point onslaught in a Class 2B Bi-County League loss.
Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle (4-10, 2-10) hit 12 from beyond the arc.
Gavin Ells and AJ Olerich each scored 15 points for Asotin (7-9, 3-7). Kamea Kauhi and Cody Ells added 13 points each.
Duran Downes finished with 24 for Upper Columbia Academy, with Brayden Ermshar adding 21. Jack MacLaghlan (14) and Maxwell Stone (13) also were in double figures.
ASOTIN (7-9, 3-7)
Cooper Biery 2 0-0 5, Reuben Eggleston 1 0-0 3, Kamea Kauhi 4 5-6 13, Gavin Ells 5 0-0 15, Brady Moore 0 0-0 0, Justin Boyea 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 5 5-8 15, Sam Hall 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 6 0-0 13, Sawyer Biery 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-14 64.
UPPER COLUMBIA ACADEMY-SPANGLE (4-10, 2-10)
Spencer Rich 0 0-0 0, Kale Patzer 0 0-0 0, Brayden Ermshar 8 3-5 21, Tanner Low 1 0-0 2, Jack MacLaghlan 4 2-4 14, Duran Downes 8 6-9 24, Maxwell Stone 4 2-2 13, Cody Heimann 1 1-2 3, Silas Gilham 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 14-22 80.
Asotin 15 10 17 22—64
UCA 20 20 16 24—80
3-point goals — Ells 5, Biery, Eggleston, C. Ells, Maclaghlan 4, Stone 3, Ermshar 2, Downes 2, Gilham.
JV — Asotin def. UCA.
Tekoa-Rosalia 58, Garfield-Palouse 40
TEKOA, Wash. — The Vikings couldn’t overcome Isaac Bone’s 22 points in Southeast 1B League loss to Tekoa-Rosalia.
Lane Collier paced the Vikings (1-12, 1-6) with 17 points. Kieran Snekvik and Colton Pfaaf added seven.
Morgan Martin (12) and Jadin Campbell (11) also were in double figures for the Timberwolves (11-4, 5-2).
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-12, 1-6)
Bryce Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Lane Collier 5 5-6 17, Macent Rardon 0 1-2 1, Brendan Snekvik 2 0-0 5, Kieran Snekvik 3 1-2 7, Landon Orr 2 0-0 4, Nick Meeuwsen 0 0-0 0, Colton Pfaff 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 7-12 41.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (11-4, 5-2)
Morgun Martin 4 2-2 12, Brian Place 0 0-0 0, Joey Murray 0 0-0 0, Jadin Campbell 4 0-0 11, Ziyon Marsh 0 0-0 0, Braxton French 4 0-0 8, Isaac Bone 10 2-2 22, Gabe Morgan 2 1-1 5, Thomas Place 0 0-0 0, Westley Bryan 0 0-0 0 Wyatt Blaszak 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-5 58.
Garfield-Palouse 10 14 7 10—40
Tekoa-Rosalia 21 12 16 9—58
3-point goals — Collier 2, B. Snekvik, Campbell 3, Martin 2.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLGenesee 46, Potlatch 41
GENESEE — Bulldogs freshman Chloe Grieser notched 27 points in their win against the Loggers in Whitepine League Division I play.
“I was really proud of her effort tonight,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “She went out and had a great game for us.”
Isabelle Monk was also in double figures for Genesee (11-8, 7-5) with 10.
Bailyn Anderson paced the Loggers (11-7, 7-6) with 12 points. Jordan Reynolds added 10.
POTLATCH (11-7, 7-6)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 4 0-0 8, Tayva McKinney 1 0-0 2, Jaylee Fry 3 0-0 9, Bailyn Anderson 5 2-7 12, Jordan Reynolds 4 2-2 10, Kathryn Burnett 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-9 41.
GENESEE (11-8, 7-5)
Riley Leseman 1 0-0 2, Monica Seubert 1 1-4 3, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 1 1-4 4, Shelby Hanson 0 1-3 1, Isabelle Monk 3 4-4 10, Chloe Grieser 8 6-6 27, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 13-21 46.
Potlatch 12 11 11 7—41
Genesee 10 8 15 13—46
3-point goals — Fry 3, Grieser 5.
Clarkston 74, Shadle Park 40
SPOKANE — The Bantams used a 26-3 second quarter to pull away from the Highlanders of Spokane in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League contest.
Shadle Park (4-4, 3-1) held a 19-18 advantage after the first quarter.
Kendall Wallace hit four 3s and led Clarkston (11-3, 5-0) with 23 points while Lexi Villavicencio added 18.
Makenzie Fager had 17 to lead the Highlanders.
CLARKSTON (11-3, 5-0)
Kendall Wallace 9 1-2 23, Ryann Combs 2 0-0 5, Taryn Demers 1 0-0 2, Sophie Henderson 0 0-0 0, Eloise Teasley 2 0-0 4, Ella Leavitt 1 0-0 2, Alahondra Perez 3 0-0 7, Samara Powaukee 3 0-0 6, Joey Miller 3 0-1 7, Lexi Villavicencio 8 1-1 18, Olivia Gustafson 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 2-4 74.
SHADLE PARK-SPOKANE (4-4, 3-1)
Makenzie Fager 6 5-8 17, Julia Licea 1 0-0 2, Jaycie Plaster 2 0-0 5, Addison John 0 0-0 0, Molly Picard 0 0-0 0, Tameria Thompson 3 0-0 7, Brynn Hasenoehrl 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Archer 2 3-6 8, Brieanna Whitcomb 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 9-16 40.
Clarkston 18 26 14 16—74
Shadle Park 19 3 6 12—40
3-point goals — Wallace 4, Combs, Perez, Miller, Villavicencio, Plaster, Thompson, Archer.
JV — Clarkston 57, Shadle Park 9.
Nezperce 54, St. John Bosco 31
CRAIGMONT — Katharine Duuck notched 14 points in the Nighthawk’s win against the Patriots in Whitepine League Division II action at Highland High School.
“She really stepped up,” Nezperce coach Callie Zenner said. “She was attacking the zone and creating shots for herself and her teammates.”
Brianna Branson (13), Faith Tiegs (10) and Morgan Wemhoff (10) also were in double figures for the Nighthawks (10-6, 2-4).
Sarah Waters paced St. John Bosco (2-7, 1-4) with 13 points. Julia Wassumth added 12.
NEZPERCE (10-6, 2-4)
Faith Tiegs 5 0-0 10, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 6 2-4 14, Brianna Branson 6 1-1 13, Darlene Mattson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 2 0-0 5, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 4 2-4 10, Izzy Horton 0 0-0 0, Cariys Grant 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-9 54.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-7, 1-4)
Julia Wassmuth 5 0-2 12, Vivian Duhlsrad 0 1-4 1, Clara Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Serinah Palmer 1 0-1 2, Maleah Cummings 0 0-0 0, Sarah Waters 5 2-7 13, Noelle Chmelik 1 0-0 2, Rachel Sonnen 0 1-2 1.Totals 12 4-16 31.
Nezperce 15 12 12 15—54
St.John Bosco 9 7 6 9—31
3-point goals — Zenner, Wassumuth 2, Waters.
Garfield-Palouse 71, Tekoa-Rosalia 22
TEKOA, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse used a 24-4 first quarter spurt to rout Southeast 1B League foe Tekoa-Rosalia.
Kennedy Cook paced the Vikings (6-10, 4-5) with 19 points. Elena Flansburg had 16, Kyra Brantner added 15 and Kara Blomgren had 13.
Claire Wilkins led the Timberwolves (1-14, 1-7) with 11 points.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (6-10, 4-5)
Elena Flansburg 6 1-1 16, Kennedy Cook 9 0-0 19, Zoe Laughary 1 0-0 3, Kara Blomgren 6 0-0 13, HettyLee Laughary 0 1-4 1, Kyra Brantner 7 1-4 15, Kinsley Keinhofer 0 2-4 2, Camryn Blankenship 1 0-0 2, Lola Edwards 0 0-0 0, Kaydence Kivi 0 0-2 0, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 5-15 71.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-14, 1-7)
Claire Wilkins 4 0-0 11, Riley Terrell 2 0-0 4, Amaris Kager 0 2-2 2, Briley Smith 1 0-0 2, Megan Maley 1 0-0 2, Kayla Eilertson 0 1-2 1, Marissa Alonso 0 0-0 0, Joan Barnowsky 0 0-0 0, Justina Crane-Wistocken 0 0-0 0, Asia Kliewer 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 3-4 22.
Garfield-Palouse 24 16 24 7—71
Tekoa-Rosalia 4 8 3 7—22
3-point goals — Flansburg 3, Cook, Blomgren, Laughary, Wilkins 3.
Prairie 81, Troy 17
COTTONWOOD — Two players recorded double-doubles for the Pirates of Cottonwood in a Whitepine Division I league win against the Trojans.
Tara Schlader had 23 points and 11 steals for Prairie (14-4, 10-2), also collecting seven rebounds. Kristin Wemhoff finished with 13 points and 11 assists.
Kylie Schumacher added 16 points for the Pirates and Lexi Schumacher had 11.
Bethany Phillis had six points to lead Troy (4-14, 1-11).
TROY (4-14, 1-11)
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 3-4 3, Katelynn Moore 0 0-1 0, Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 2 0-0 5, Laura House 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 3 0-0 6, Gretchen Fiedler 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 1 0-0 3, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 3-5 17.
PRAIRIE (14-4, 10-2)
Lexi Schumacher 5 1-2 11, Kristin Wemhoff 5 3-3 13, Riley Enneking 3 0-0 6, Tara Schlader 10 3-5 23, Sydney Shears 1 2-2 4, Alli Geis 3 0-0 6, Kaylie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 1 0-0 2, Kylie Schumacher 8 0-0 16. Totals 36 9-12 81.
Troy 2 7 8 0—17
Prairie 23 27 22 9—81
3-point goals — Hawley, Morgan.
JV — Prairie def. Troy.
Kendrick 70, Highland 15
KENDRICK — Rose Stewart celebrated senior night with a 20-point performance for the Tigers in a Whitepine Division II league win over the Huskies of Craigmont.
Stewart, the lone senior for Kendrick (14-3, 7-0), added eight rebounds. Hailey Taylor had 13 points and Harley Heimgartner finished with 10.
Highland (1-13, 0-6) had six players contribute to its total. Kylee Beck led the way with four points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-13, 0-6)
Kaylee Owens 1 0-0 2, Hanna Smith 1 0-0 3, Shaylee Stamper 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Hix 0 2-2 2, Kindle Thomason 0 0-0 0, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0, Kylee Beck 1 2-2 4, Ashlin Miller 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Stamper 1 0-2 2. Totals 5 4-6 15.
KENDRICK (14-3, 7-0)
Rose Stewart 9 2-2 20, Harley Heimgartner 4 1-2 10, Hali Anderson 4 1-3 9, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 1 1-2 3, Morgan Silflow 3 1-2 7, Ruby Stewart 3 0-0 6, Taylor Boyer 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 4 3-4 13. Totals 29 9-15 70.
Highland 4 7 0 4—15
Kendrick 22 19 22 7—70
3-point goals — Smith, Taylor 2, Heimgartner.
Upper Columbia Academy 42, Asotin 29
SPANGLE, Wash. — The Panthers dropped a Class 2B Bi-County league game to the Lions of Spangle.
Asotin fell to 4-14 overall and 1-8 in league play.
A box score was unavailable at press time.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC inks another Caruso
The Lewis-Clark State women’s golf coaching staff has announced the addition of Chase Caruso to the program in the fall.
Caruso is the younger sister of Devon Caruso and Deana Caruso, each of whom have been part of the men’s and women’s golf teams, respectively. Chase Caruso is a two-time district champion and was second a year ago in the Washington state tournament with Pomeroy High School. She also earned all-Southeast 1B League honors in basketball and volleyball.
“When the opportunity arose to add another Caruso to the team it was a no-brainer,” coach Zach Anderson said in a news release. “Excited to see what Chase can accomplish on and off the course during her time as a Warrior.”