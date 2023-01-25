LAPWAI — Kase Wynott recorded another triple-double as the Lapwai’s boys basketball team extended their winning streak to 52 on Tuesday with an 89-40 Whitepine League Division I league victory against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.

Wynott finished with 37 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for Lapwai. The junior also had seven steals.

Tags

Recommended for you