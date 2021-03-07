PULLMAN — It came down to the final match of the day Sunday, where junior Savanna Ly-Nguyen was in a hard-fought contest with USC's Summer Dvorak.
The Cougar found some resilency and pulled out a tough, three-set, 2-6, 6-0,, 6-4 victory that enabled the Washington State women's tennis team to earn a 4-3 upset victory against the 16th-ranked Trojans in a Pac-12 match at the Simmelink Tennis Courts.
"What a match," coach Lisa Hart said. "I thought Savanna showed a great deal of composure after dropping the first set, sticking to her game plan and grinding out the win. I thought our entire team did a great job of fighting for every point, staying focused, and today's win was a complete team effort."
It was the first win against USC since winning in Los Angeles on March 23, 2018, and the program's second all-time victory against the Trojans. The last time the Cougars beat a top-20 opponent was on April 12, 2019, against UCLA.
Also winning for Washington State (6-5, 1-1 Pac-12) was senior Michaela Bayerlova at No. 1 singles and senior Melisa Ates at No. 6 singles. The Cougars earned the doubles point after Bayerlova and junior Yang Lee won at the No. 1 spot and sophomore Pang Jittakoat and freshman Fifa Kumhom took the No. 3 match.
WSU next plays Utah at a time to be determined Thursday at home.
Vandals sweep Redhawks
SPOKANE — The Idaho women's tennis team cruised to a 7-0 victory against Seattle at the Stevens Center at Gonzaga.
Juniors Melissa Huchet and Laura Spataro each won at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, then teamed up to win a doubles match. Senior Maggie Chen and freshman Katherine Jhang also won singles matches, then teamed together to win a doubles match.
The Vandals (2-5) next play at Boise State at 11 a.m. Saturday.
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho splits pair of matches
The Idaho men's tennis team rolled to a shutout of Seattle late Saturday but fell 4-1 to Boise State on Sunday in matches played at the LCSC Tennis Center.
Freshman Francisco Bascon was the only Vandal singles player to win twice. He beat Eli Ogilvy 6-2, 7-6 (8) on Saturday, then topped Blake Bayldon 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 the next day.
The Vandals (3-3) next play at Santa Clara at a time to be determined March 14.
LCSC falls to Seattle
Lewis-Clark State got wins from the bottom of its singles lineup in a 5-2 loss against Seattle at the LCSC Tennis Center.
Freshman Andy Wu registered a 6-1, 6-4 victory against Juan Marimillo at No. 5 singles, and senior Marcus Gavelin took a 7-6, 6-4 decision against George Miller at the No. 6 spot.
The Warriors (2-3) next will play Xavier (La.) in New Orleans at noon Pacific on Saturday.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
WSU tied for 10th at Bandon Dunes
BANDON, Ore. — The Washington State men's golf team sits in a tie for 10th after the first round of the Bandon Dunes Invitational at Bandon Trails.
Utah has the team lead with a 274. The Cougars are 17 shots behind with a 291.
Seniors Nicklaus Chiam and Eric Hagen each shot an even-par 71 to tie for 20th place individual and share team-high honors.
The team plays the second round at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Mullins to compete in NCAA Championships
Junior Erin Mullens was selected with an at-large bid to compete in this year's NCAA championship meet, it was announced.
Mullens finished 13th in the March 5 Pac-12 championship meet at Chambers Creek Park in University Place, Wash.
She will compete in the national event, which will take place at 10:50 a.m. Pacific on March 15 at the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Okla.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Pullman girls win dual
PULLMAN — The top four and seven of the first eight runners were from Pullman's girls' cross country team as the host Greyhounds competed with Rogers in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League meet Saturday.
Nicole Jones took first in a time of 22:41, Poppy Edge followed in 23:45, Elly Kunkel was next in 24:35 and Abigail Wacker was fourth at 25:52. Rogers only had four runners.
The Greyhounds got past the Pirates by just two points in the boys' event. Liam Fitzgerald, a first-time comeptitor, took third for Pullman in 19:46.
The Greyhounds next will compete in a tri with East Valley at Othello at 3:30 p.m. this coming Saturday.
PULLMAN INDIVIDUALS
Boys — 3. Liam Fitzgerald 19:46; 4. Nigel Mumford 20:16; 6. Jose Najarea 20:48; 7. Brendan Doumit 21:02; 8. Kolby Uhlenkott 21:45; 9. Hunter Lloyd 22:21; 11. Kieran Hampson 22:28; 12. Bryan Fulfs 22:30; 13. Ryan Clark 22:39; 14. Maxwell Cordova 23:34.
Girls — 1. Nicole Jones 22:41; 2. Poppy Edge 23:45; 3. Elly Kunkle 24:35; 4. Abigail Wacker 25:52; 6. Audrey Cousins 28:04; 7. Anna Fitzgerald 28:50; 8. Erin Tolleson 29:45; 10. Olivia Galloway 33:09; 11. Hazel Welling 34:06; 14. Sarah Campbell 39:53.