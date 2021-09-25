PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s soccer team earned its fourth consecutive victory Friday, scoring a goal in each half of a 2-0 win against Arizona to open Pac-12 play at Lower Soccer Field.
The Cougars (7-1-1, 1-0) got goals from junior forward Enzi Broussard and from senior forward Elyse Bennett, and another stellar effort from the back line as WSU pitched its fourth straight shutout overall.
“I think you just gotta believe in yourself and you gotta believe in your teammates, so every day we go into every game thinking that we can win, and that’s just the approach we take for every single game, no matter who we are playing,” said Bennett, who moved into seventh place all by herself on the career goal-scoring list.
It’s been 369 minutes, 49 seconds since the last time an opponent scored on the Cougars, in the 81st minute of a 2-1 loss Sept. 9 against Seattle.
This time in net it was senior Marissa Zucchetto, who improved to 4-1-1 on the season. She has been in goal the past 135 minutes of play, and she now has recorded a total of two shutouts this season and seven in the past two seasons. For her career, which includes time at Texas Tech, Zucchetto has 26 career clean sheets.
Broussard got WSU on the board in the 13th minute, taking a pass from senior midfielder Sydney Pulver and put it behind Arizona goalkeeper Hope Hisey for an early 1-0 lead.
Then in the second half, Bennett, the third-team All-Pac standout in the spring, converted for the sixth time this season and the 22nd time in her career when she took a pass from senior defender Mykiaa Minniss and scored in the 62nd minute. Bennett leads team with 15 points. She now is alone in seventh place for most career goals.
“I just chased the ball down ... I’ve been practicing that all week, cutting inside on my right foot and hitting it far post,” Bennett said. “Every game, we just take it one game at a time, so this was a huge first step for us to start in the Pac-12.”
WSU held a 15-7 edge in shots, including 2-1 on target, and an 8-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Zucchetto made one stop, and Hisey recorded four for the Wildcats (3-5, 0-1).
The Cougars next play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Utah.
Arizona 0 0—0
WSU 1 1—2
WSU — Enzi Broussard (Sydney Pulver), 13th.
WSU — Elyse Bennett (Mykiaa Minniss), 62nd.
Shots — Washington State 15, Arizona 7. Saves — Arizona: Hope Hisey 4. Washington State: Marissa Zucchetto 0.
Weber State 2, Idaho 1
OGDEN, Utah — Taylor Slack converted a goal in the 104th minute as Weber State rallied from a one-goal first-half deficit to beat the Vandals in the Big Sky opener for both teams at Wildcat Soccer Field.
Idaho (6-2-1, 0-1) got on the board first when junior Sidney Schmidt converted a pass from freshman defender Rebekah Reyes for a 1-0 lead.
But Weber State (4-5, 1-0) got the equalizer in the 54th minute when Yira Yoggerst finished a pass from Morgan Furmaniak.
The Wildcats held a 21-7 advantage in shots, including 11-5 on goal, and an 11-4 edge in corner kicks.
Senior Avrie Fox had nine saves for the Vandals, and Kaytlin Bradley made four stops for Weber State.
Idaho next plays at 11 a.m. Sunday at Idaho State.
Idaho 1 0 0—1
Weber State 0 1 1—2
Idaho — Sidney Schmidt (Rebekah Reyes), 38th.
Weber State — Yira Yoggerst (Morgan Furmaniak), 54th.
Weber State — Taylor Slack (Lauren McConnell), 104th.
Shots — Weber State 21, Idaho 7. Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 9. Weber State: Kaytlin Bradley 4.
WOMEN’S TENNISWSU, Idaho open season with Cougar Classic
PULLMAN — Senior Savanna Ly-Nguyen and sophomore Fifa Kumhom each posted first-round singles wins for Washington State to highlight the first day of play at the Cougar Classic, played on the WSU Outdoor Tennis Courts.
In her first-round match in the Crimson flight, Ly-Nguyen defeated Portland State’s Capucine Sanoner, 6-2, 6-1. Ly-Nguyen now will face Idaho’s Ines Oliveira in the second round at 10 a.m. today. Oliveira, a freshman, beat Utah State’s Carolina Millan 6-0, 1-6, 11-9 in a third-set tiebreaker.
Kumhom needed three sets in her first-round match in the Gray flight, defeating Portland State’s Emily Rees, 6-1, 2-6, 10-3. Kumhom is set for a second-round matchup at 10 a.m. today against Montana’s Maria Goheen.
The Vandals’ Melissa Huchet, a junior, fell 6-4, 6-4 to Montana’s Grace Haugen in the first round of Crimson flight. Huchet plays Utah State’s Gabi Dekkers in consolation play at 11:30 a.m. today.
Idaho freshmen Jayanne Palma and Katherine Jhang each fell in the Gray flight, with Palma dropping a 6-0, 6-3 decision to Utah State’s Lisa Kung and Jhang falling 6-0, 1-6, 10-7 to Boise State’s Bhakti Shah. Palma now faces Portland State’s Nika Beukers and Jhang will play Montana’s Lauren Dunlap, each at 11:30 a.m. today.
In doubles action, Ly-Nguyen and Kumhom dropped their opening-round match in the Crimson flight, falling 8-5 to Seattle’s Elena Kravela and Jade Quintana. The Cougar duo rebounded in their second match, defeating Eastern Washington’s Scout Mathews and Renata Gabuzyan 8-5. Their next match will be against Portland State’s Sanoner and Makoto Ohara at 8 a.m. Sunday in the consolation final.
Oliveira and Jhang downed Mathews and Gabuzyan 8-2 in the first round before falling to Kravela and Quintana 8-3 in the second round. They’ll play for third place at 8 a.m. Sunday and Dekkers and Kung.
In the Gray flight, Huchet and freshman Andrea Redondo Gutierrez fell 8-7 (4) to Eastern Washington’s Jennifer Kida and Isabella Foshee, then dropped another 8-7 decision to Boise State’s Shaun Heffernan and Ana Conde Vendrell. Palma teamed up with Portland State’s Maddie Egan and dropped an 8-4 decision to Seattle’s Mireia Fehr and Liliya Dimova, then fell 8-4 to Reeds and Beukers.
VOLLEYBALLLCSC wins in four
Senior middle blocker Jada Wyms had 18 kills as the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team won its fourth consecutive match, this one 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15 against Warner Pacific at the Activity Center.
Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson added 11 kills for the Warriors (10-6, 5-3). Senior setter Jess Ruffing finished with 24 assists. Junior libero Kenzie Dean had 23 digs, and senior setter Lexi Trowbridge had 12.
Grace Buchanan led the Knights (0-11, 0-8) with 18 kills and 14 digs. Matalasi Laban finished with 26 assists. Tevlin Britten and Sabah Mohammady each had 14 digs, and Abby Alvaro-Thomas chipped in 11.
The Warriors next play at 5 p.m. today at home against Multnomah.
MEN’S GOLFLCSC third at Saint Martin’s event
DuPONT, Wash. — Freshman Kristof Panke has the best score of all Lewis-Clark State golfers as the Warriors assumed third place as a team after two rounds of the Saint Martin’s Invitational at The Home Course.
Western Washington leads with a 572, and LCSC is at 585.
Panke is tied for 11th place at even-par 144. He had a 1-over 73 in the first round and a 1-under 71 in the second.
The final round begins at 8 a.m. today.
Team scores — 1. Western Washington 572; 2. Simon Fraser 575; 3. Lewis-Clark State 585; 4. San Bernadino 586; 5. Dominican (Calif.) 588; T6. Hawaii-Hilo 590; T6. Montana State-Billings 590; T6. Hawaii Pacific 590; 9. Bellevue 598; 10. Northwest Nazarene 599; 11. Saint Martin’s 605; 12. Grays Harbor 617.
Leader — Ryan Feyrer (Grays Harbor) 137.
LCSC individuals — T11. Kristof Panke 144; T14. Jergen Viken 145; T19. Devon Caruso 147; T30. Carlos Davila 149; T51. Jacob Waller 155.
BOYS’ SOCCERBonners Ferry 3, Orofino 0
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — The Bonners Ferry Badgers broke open a 1-0 game at halftime and cruised past the Maniacs, a coed team, in Class 3A Intermountain League action.
“(We) didn’t have (our) best showing,” Orofino coach Jim Hill said. “(It was a) long bus ride and (we were) slow to gain any traction.”
Hill did point out that goalkeeper Trevor Staneart played well, particularly in the first half, for the Maniacs (1-6-1, 1-6-1).
Orofino next plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday at home against St. Maries.
Orofino 0 0—0
Bonners Ferry 1 2—3
Bonners Ferry — Ke’ahi Robles, 13th.
Bonners Ferry — Unknown, 45th.
Bonners Ferry — Jaden Villelli, 55th.
Shots — Bonners Ferry 14, Orofino 4.
SWIMMINGEdge qualifies in 100 free
KENNEWICK — Poppy Edge of Pullman posted a state qualifying mark of 56.70 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle to lead Pullman’s effort in a late-reported swim meet Thursday at Kennewick.
Officials didn’t score the meet, according to the Greyhounds.