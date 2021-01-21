Washington State’s women’s golf team announced a seven-tournament schedule which will begin in February.
The Cougars, who had their best finish a year ago at the Meadow Club Invitational just before the pandemic shut down the sports world, will begin the season Feb. 8-9 at the Lamkin Invitational at The Farms Golf Club in San Diego. They will conclude the regular season April 23-25 at the Pac-12 championship meet at the Stanford Golf Club in Palo Alto, Calif.
“We look forward to starting our season in a few weeks,” WSU golf coach Kelli Kamimura said in a news release. “Our 2021 schedule is very competitive, and we look forward to competing on a mix of West Coast golf courses against schools from all across the country.”
2021 SCHEDULE
Feb. 8-9 — Lamkin Invitational, San Diego; 15-17 — Sun Devil Winter Classic, Scottsdale, Ariz; March 1-3 — Bruin-Wave Invitational, Oxnard, Calif.; 7-9 — Meadow Club Invitational, Fairfax, Calif; 26-28 — ASU Ping Invitational, Phoenix; April 5-7 — Silverado Showdown, Napa, Calif; April 23-25 — Pac-12 Championship, Palo Alto, Calif.
Idaho men to compete in seven events
The Idaho men’s golf team announced it will compete in seven events this spring.
The Vandals will begin the season with the Nick Watney Invitational on Feb. 8-9 at Sunnyside Country Club in Fresno, Calif. They also will host the Bandon Dunes Championship on March 7-9 in Bandon, Ore. Idaho concludes the season at the Big Sky championship meet April 25-27 at Boulder Creek Golf Course in Boulder City, Nev.
“We cannot wait to get this spring season started,” Vandals coach David Nuhn said in a news release. “Our schedule should be a great preparation for the Big Sky Championship in late April.”
2021 SCHEDULE
Feb. 8-9 — Nick Watney Invitational, Fresno, Calif; 22-23 — The Joust at Goose Creek, Riverside, Calif; March 7-9 — Bandon Dunes Championship, Bandon, Ore.; 22-23— Duck Invitational, Eugene, Ore.; 29-30 — Redhawk Invitational, Seattle; April 5-6 — Cowboy Classic, Chandler, Ariz.; 25-27 — Big Sky Championship, Boulder City, Nev.
WRESTLINGMoscow falls to Priest River
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Dropping three critical matches between 160 and 182 pounds, the Moscow wrestling team absorbed a 36-34 loss in a dual meet against Priest River.
Moscow winners, aside from forfeits, were Diego Deaton (152), Andrew Bollinger (138) and Xzavier Brown (106).
Deaton, normally a 145-pounder, climbed a weight to fill a void and pinned his opponent in 1:22.
98 — double forfeit; 106 — Xzavier Brown, Mos, p. Hayden Sorbel, 3:14; 120 — Keith Poirer, PR, p. Sam Young, 3:37; 126 — Dylan Lord, PR, by forfeit; 132 — Aidan Troumbley, PR, p. Trevor Griswold, 1:31; 138 — Andrew Bollinger, Mos, maj. dec. Devin Nessell 10-1; 145 — Jasmyne Gustafson, Mos, by forfeit; 152 — Diego Deaton, Mos, p. Keagin Poirer, 1:22; 160 — Charles Bennett, PR, by forfeit; 170 — Bradley Bennett, PR, p. Micah Harder, 1:52; 182 — Matyus McLain, PR, p. Edgardo Cofre, 1:38; 195 — double forfeit; 220 — Logan Kearney, Mos, by forfeit; 285 — Oscar Kearney, Mos, by forfeit.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLLogos 35, Potlatch 30
MOSCOW — Logos of Moscow turned back the challenge of Potlatch late Tuesday in a Whitepine League Division I contest.
The win improved the Knights to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the league. The loss dropped the Loggers to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in the league.
There was no other information available at press time.