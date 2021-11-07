PULLMAN — Peaking at the right time, the Washington State volleyball team continued its roll Sunday.
Junior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova finished with 21 kills as the Cougars won their third consecutive match, this one a 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-6 decision against Arizona State in Pac-12 play at Bohler Gym.
Jehlarova added nine blocks and had an .840 hitting percentage. Coach Jen Greeny said that was a huge pick-me-up.
"A couple of other people were struggling, but credit to Hannah for being able to get her the ball, and our first contact really picked up," Greeny said. "But Magda is such a great player. A lot of teams are keying on her, but she can move the ball around and she certainly did that today."
With the victory, Washington State (16-8, 10-4) remains in third place in the conference, two matches behind first-place UCLA and one behind Washington for second place. The Cougars have won four of five and eight of their past 10 matches.
Washington State wound up with a program-record 18 service aces on the day, doubling their output from its previous match against the Sun Devils on Oct. 7, a sweep. The Cougars converted on almost 90 percent of their serves.
"We did have a couple of targets out there. We wanted to be aggressive, and it paid off for sure.
Junior outside hitter Pia Timmer had 18 kills, 11 digs and five aces for the Cougars. Junior middle blocker Kalyah Williams chipped in 10 kills. Junior setter Hannah Pukis tallied 53 assists and junior defensive specialist Karly Basham had 12 digs.
Iman Isanovich finished with 28 kills for Arizona State (13-12, 6-8). Marta Levinska added 13 kills and 10 digs, and Claire Jeter contributed 10 kills. Ella Snyder tallied 42 assists, and Jayme Cox had 10 digs.
"Lots of credit to ASU. They came out on fire, from the service line especially. They were serving really tough. We had a little bit of trouble getting our offense going, but we hung in there"
Washington State next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at California.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Idaho 64, Whitman 50
MOSCOW — The Vandals opened the season with their only exhibition, beating the Division III Blues at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
No other information was available on the game.
Idaho opens the season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Lewis-Clark State.