BOULDER, Colo — Scoreless at halftime, the Washington State women's soccer team turned it on in the final 45 minutes.
The Cougars scored two goals almost 15 minutes apart Sunday in a 2-0 Pac-12 Conference victory against Colorado at Prentup Field.
"The girls got a great win today," coach Todd Shulenberger said. "It was a back-and-forth first half, and I thought we controlled the second half.
"Colorado is a really difficult team to play here. Excited for the six points on the road. This group is grinding, this group is winning on the road and that's what's key here right now."
It was the sixth straight win, sixth consecutive shutout and ninth overall of the season for Washington State (9-1-1, 3-0), which has held opppoents scoreless for the past 549 minutes, 49 seconds. The scoreless streak is the second-longest in program history, now just trailing the 557:11 by the 2013 team.
The Cougars are a perfect 6-0-0 on the road, outscoring the opposition 14-0. WSU also swept the Rocky Mountain trip for the first time since 2015.
Senior forward Elyse Bennett and sophomore Alyssa Gray each scored, with goalkeeper Nadia Cooper assisting on the first goal.
Bennett tallied her team-high seventh of the season, 23rd of her career, and first game-winner of the season in the 58th minute. She outraced the Colorado (6-4-1, 1-1-1) defense for a ball Cooper cleared, sliding a shot to the far post past Dani Hansen.
Senior defender Elaily Hernandez-Repreza then won a ball in the air, sending it back to the feet of Gray, who had gotten free. She would cut back across the grain and shoot it past Hansen.
Washington State held a 21-14 edge in shots, including 8-5 on target, but the Buffaloes had a 7-5 advantage in corners.
Cooper, a freshman, made four saves in picking up her fifth win and fourth solo shutout of the season. She has yet to be scored on in 495 minutes of action. Hansen finished with six stops.
The Cougars next play at 5 p.m. Thursday against Stanford at Lower Soccer Field.
WSU 0 2—2
Colorado 0 0—0
WSU — Elyse Bennett (Nadia Cooper), 58th.
WSU — Alyssa Gray (Elaily Hernandez-Repreza), 72nd.
Shots — Washington State 21, Colorado 14. Saves — Washington State: Cooper 4. Colorado: Dani Hansen 6.
Idaho 0, Southern Utah 0
MOSCOW — Nothing was solved after 110 minutes, and the Vandals and Thunderbirds ended in a tie in Big Sky play at the Kibbie Dome.
Southern Utah (1-10-1, 0-3-1) outshot Idaho (8-2-2, 2-1-1) for the match 11-10, including a 9-5 edge on target. The Vandals held a 7-6 advantage in corner kicks.
Avrie Fox made eight saves for Idaho, and Megan Short stopped five shots for the Thunderbirds.
Idaho next plays at 4 p.m. Friday at Sacramento State.
Southern Utah 0 0 0 0—0
Idaho 0 0 0 0—0
Shots — Southern Utah 11, Idaho 10. Saves — Southern Utah: Megan Short 5. Idaho: Avrie Fox 8.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU falls in five
PULLMAN — Freshman opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan finished with 19 kills, but the Washington State volleyball team fell 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 20-18 to No. 15 UCLA at Bohler Gym.
Junior outside hitter Pia Timmer added 18 kills and 10 digs and junior middle blocker Kalyah Williams finished with 12 for the Cougars (8-6, 2-2). Junior setter Hannah Pukis contributed 51 assists and 14 digs. Senior outside hitter Penny Tusa had 14 digs and junior defensive specialist Karly Basham tallied 13.
Mac May had a whopping 39 kills and 15 digs to lead the Bruins (10-2, 3-1) and Elan McCall added 12 kills and 13 digs. Shelby Martin finished with 55 asissts. Zoe Fleck chipped in 24 digs.
WSU next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Arizona State.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
LCSC places third in Oregon
CANBY, Ore. — Sophomore Alexandra Schmidt led the Lewis-Clark State women's golf team to a third-place finish at the Culturame Classic at the Willamette Valley Golf Club.
The Warriors shot a 617, behind meet champion George Fox's 587. Their round of 305 was the best all season.
Schmidt had a second-round 1-over 73 to finish with a two-round total of 3-over 147..
LCSC next plays in the Bushnell Invitational from Oct. 17-18 in Creswell, Ore.
Team scores — 1. George Fox 587; 2. Pomona-Pitzer 595; 3. Lewis-Clark State 617; 4. Corban 660; 5. Whitman 664; 6. Whitworth 678; 7. Pacific Lutheran 724.
Medalist — Avery Kageyama (George Fox) 145.
LCSC individuals — T3. Alexandra Schmidt 147; T10. Kyla Currie 151; 17. Courtney Ockler 159; T18. Deana Caruso 160; 34. Nicole Propheter 176.