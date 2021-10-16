CORVALLIS, Ore. — Junior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 17 kills as the 25th-ranked Washington State volleyball team won its third consecutive match Friday, beating Oregon State 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 at Gill Coliseum.
Junior setter Hannah Pukis added 31 assists and 11 digs for the Cougars (11-6, 5-2). Senior outside hitter Penny Tusa had 13 digs and junior defensive specialist Karly Basham had 10 digs.
Maddie Goings led Oregon State (3-14, 1-6) with 14 kills. Izzi Szulczewski chipped in 32 assists and Grace Massey tallied 14 kills.
The Cougars next play at noon Sunday at No. 13 Oregon.
LCSC falls in four
Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson tallied 24 kills, but Lewis-Clark State fell 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22 in a hard-fought Cascade Conference match against No. 13 Eastern Oregon at the Activity Center.
Sophomore setter Hannah Martinez had 24 assists and senior setter Jess Ruffing chipped in 19 assists for the Warriors (11-11, 6-8). Junior libero Kenzie Dean tallied 22 digs and senior libero Kendzee Cloward had 21.
Breanna Shaffer paced the Mountaineers (17-5, 12-2) with 12 kills. Alexis McMurtrey added 27 assists and Hannah Ledgerwood had 10. Sade Williams and Hailey Arriotla each finished with 16 digs.
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. today against College of Idaho at home.
WOMEN’S SOCCERMontana 2, Idaho 1
MOSCOW — Taylor Stoeger scored goals five minutes apart in the second half as the Grizzlies erased a 1-0 deficit to beat the Vandals in a Big Sky women’s soccer game at the Kibbie Dome.
Senior midfielder Maddie Haas, a former Lewiston High School standout, got Idaho (8-5-2, 2-4-1) on the board first in the fourth minute when she converted off assists from sophomore forwards Maddy Lasher and Jadyn Hanks. It was her second goal of the season and fourth of her career.
However, Stoeger’s first goal shortly after halftime tied it at 1. Then in the 52nd minute, she converted once again to give the Grizzlies (8-5-1, 4-1-1) the lead for good.
Montana held decisive edges in shots (22-7), shots on target (14-4) and corner kicks (15-3).
Camellia Xu had three saves for the Grizzlies, and senior Avrie Fox made 12 saves for Idaho, which next plays at 1 p.m. Sunday at home against conference leader Northern Colorado.
Montana 0 2—2
Idaho 1 0—1
Idaho — Maddie Haas (Maddy Lasher, Jadyn Hanks), 4th.
Montana — Taylor Stoeger (Taylor Hansen), 47th.
Montana — Stoeger (McKenzie Kilpatrick), 52nd.
Shots — Montana 22, Idaho 7. Saves — Montana: Camellia Xu 3. Idaho: Avrie Fox 12.
WSU 2, Arizona State 2
TEMPE, Ariz. — Washington State scored twice in the first 30 minutes, but Arizona State rallied and earned a point in a Pac-12 Conference match at Sun Devil Soccer Stadium.
Washington State (10-2-3, 4-1-2) remains alone in third place by earning a point.
Junior defender Bridget Rieken got the first goal for the Cougars in the 10th minute, then senior forward Elyse Bennett followed with an unassisted goal in the 30th minute to give WSU a 2-0 lead.
However, Arizona State (8-5-2, 0-4-2) started its comeback. Olivia Kearse-Thomas got the Sun Devils within a goal in the 41st minute. Then Nicole Douglas got the equalizer in the 64th minute.
Arizona State held a 22-17 edge in shots and a 12-7 advantage on target, but Washington State held an 11-7 cushion in corner kicks.
Nadia Cooper made 10 saves for the Cougars, and Birta Gudlaugs finished with five saves for the Sun Devils.
Washington State next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday against conference leader USC at Lower Soccer Field.
Washington State 2 0 0 0—2
Arizona State 1 1 0 0—2
WSU — Bridget Rieken (Sydney Pulver), 10th.
WSU — Elyse Bennett, 30th.
ASU — Olivia Kearse-Thomas (Eva van Duersen), 41st.
ASU — Nicole Douglas (Alexia Delgado, Kearse-Thomas), 64th.
Shots — Arizona State 22, Washington 17. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 10. Arizona State: Birta Gudlaugs 5.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU 131½, Arizona 129½
PULLMAN — On the strength of seven individual wins, the Washington State women’s swim team beat Arizona for the first time, winning dual meet at Gibb Pool.
Senior Taylor McCoy had a meet-best 21 points, winning the 200 backstroke and 200 individual medley. A pair of freshmen, Noelle Harvey (1,000 freestyle) and Angela Di Palo (100 free), also took home wins, and seniors Chloe Larson (50 free), Lauren Burckel (100 breaststroke) and Mackenzie Duarte (200 breast) also had victories.
The team next competes at 10:30 a.m. today at home against Arizona State.
WSU finishers
200 medley relay — 2. Washington State (Taylor McCoy, Hailey Grotte, Mackenzie Duarte, Chloe Larson) 1:45.55.
1,000 freestyle — 1. Noelle Harvey 10:25.55.
200 free — 2. Angela Di Palo 1:52.04.
100 backstroke — 2. Makayla Poloni 57.45.
100 breaststroke — 1. Lauren Burckel 1:04.31.
200 butterfly — 2. Ilaria Moro 2:06.73.
50 free — 1. Larson 23.41.
100 free — 1. Di Palo 51.59.
200 back — 1. McCoy 2:03.22.
200 breast — 1. Duarte 2:18.46.
500 free — 2. Harvey 5:06.38.
100 fly — 4. Kaya Takashige 57.20.
200 IM — 1. McCoy 2:05.86.
400 free relay — 2. Washington State (Larson, Paige Gardner, Grotte, Di Palo) 3:26.84.
CROSS COUNTRYWSU women place 32nd
MADISON, Wis. — Freshman Nemma Kimtai had the best time for the Washington State women’s cross country team as the Cougars placed 32nd at the Nuttycombe Invitational at Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course at the University of Wisconsin.
WSU was 32nd as a team, scoring 812 points, well behind meet winner New Mexico’s 93.
The men’s team had five runners drop out of the competition, so it didn’t post a team score.
Kimtai ran the 6,000-meter course in a time of 21 minutes, 10.4 seconds to place 80th.
For the men, senior Felix Wammetsberger was the top WSU runner in 97th place at 24:28.8 on the 8,000-meter course.
The Cougars next will compete in the Inland Empire Championships at the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Trail at 10:30 a.m. today.
MEN
Individual — Wesley Kiptoo (Iowa State) 23:11.2.
WSU individuals — 97. Felix Wammetsberger 24:28.8; 153. Kelvin Limo 24:58.3; 190. Kennan Schrag 25:27.8.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. New Mexico 93; 2. NC State 102; 3. BYU 152; 4. Minnesota 188; 5. Oklahoma State 206; 6. Colorado State 236; 7. Syracuse 265; 8. Providence 268; 9. Iowa State 306; 10. Wisconsin 322; 11. Notre Dame 378; 12. Michigan State 412; 13. Utah State 421; 14. Butler 437; 15. Washington 463; 16. Stanford 470; 178. Portland 480; 18. Oregon 505; 19. West Virginia 511; 20. Villanova 520; 21. Gonzaga 530; 22. Connecticut 540; 23; Furman 592; 24. Boise State 612; 25. Harvard 637; 26. Indiana 675; 27. Oregon State 690; 28. Air Force 710; 29. Purdue 743; 30. Columbia 759; 31. Southern Utah 792; 32. Washington State 812; 33. Missouri 835; 34. Tulsa 861; 35. Iona 871; 36. UMass Lowell 913.
Individual — Ceili McCabe (West Virginia) 19:57.4.
WSU individuals — 80. Nemma Kimtai 21:10.4; 131. Alaina Stone Boggs 21:30.0; 192. Caroline Jerotich 21:59.0; 202. Pia Richards 22:08.02; 228. Zorana Grujic 22:30.4.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU tied for 13th
STANFORD, Calif. — Junior Jiye Ham shot a 1-under-par 70 to lead the Washington State women’s golf team in the first round of the Stanford Intercollegiate at Stanford Golf Course.
The Cougars sit in a tie for 13th place at 299, behind meet leader and host Stanford’s 273.
Ham is tied for 11th after she had three birdies and two bogeys on her round.
The second round begins at 7:30 a.m. today.
Team scores — 1. Stanford 273; T2. Arizona State 282; T2. USC 282; 4. San Jose State 283; T5. Oregon 288; T5. Oregon State 288; 7. UCLA 290; 8. Northwestern 291; 9. Washington 292; 10. California 294; T11. Georgia 296; T11. Pepperdine 296; T13. Iowa State 299; T13. Washington State 299; 15. Colorado 302; 16. Texas 303; 17. Stanford 304; 18. UC Davis 311.
Individual — Rose Zhang (Stanford) 65.
WSU individuals — T11. Jiye Ham 70; T33. Madelyn Gamble 73; T62. Darcy Habgood 76; T78. Amy Chu 80; 85. Emily Caldwell 82.
PRO/AM GOLFSherrell wins his Hudson Cup match
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Idaho men’s golfer Colt Sherrell won his singles match at the 73rd Hudson Cup at Oswego Lake Country Club.
The Hudson Cup format, similar to the Ryder Cup, is teams made up of professionals and amateurs who play one round of four-ball, one round of foursomes, then a singles match to determine the winner.
The professionals won the event 10½-9½.
Sherrell, a senior, beat professional Ryan Benzel 2 and 1.
HIGH SCHOOLSThree from area earn IHSAA award
BOISE — Three teams from the area earned the Idaho High School Activities Assocation fall sports academic state champions award, it was announced.
The award is presented to the varsity team in each classification that achieves the highest cumulative grade-point average.
The boys’ soccer team from Moscow earned the award in Class 4A with a GPA of 3.654. The girls’ cross country team from Moscow won the award in Class 4A with a 3.969 GPA. The football team from Genesee earned the honor in Class 1A Division I with a GPA of 3.427.