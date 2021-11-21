PULLMAN — Senior outside hitter Penny Tusa had 11 kills as the 22nd-ranked Washington State volleyball team earned a 26-24, 25-16, 25-21 Pac-12 Conference victory Sunday against Oregon State in the final match of the season at Bohler Gym.
"I think we started slow, but we were able to work our way into it," coach Jen Greeny said. "Senior Days are bittersweet. You really want to celebrate the career somebody has had, but at the same time, tears definitely were flowing. Penny came ready to compete and ready to do the job, and that's what she does for us, every single time she's on the court. I can't say enough good things about Penny."
With the victory, the Cougars (19-9, 13-5) moved into third place all by themselves in the conference race with two matches remaining in the regular season, but will need some help in order to win the title.
WSU plays at fourth-place Utah (19-8, 12-6) at 3 p.m. Wednesday, then visits Washington (22-4, 15-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Huskies remained tied for first place with UCLA (22-4, 15-3) after beating Oregon 25-12, 25-14, 25-21 later in the day.
The NCAA tournament selection show takes place next Sunday, and the Cougars will be looking to make the 64-team event for the sixth consecutive season under Greeny, who is in his 11th season at the school.
Sophomore settter Argentina Ung chipped in 10 kills, and junior setter Hannah Pukis finished with 30 assists and 11 digs.
Lindsey Schell tallied 10 kills for the Beavers (4-24, 1-16). Izzi Szulczewski had 31 assists and Grace Massey finished with 19 digs.
"Oregon State has been playing real well lately," Greeny said. "They mixed up their lineup well and they're a really, really good defensive team.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho inks three players
MOSCOW — The Idaho men's golf program signed three players during the early intent period for the 2022-23 season, all from foreign soil.
The Vandals inked James Swan, of Victoria, British Columbia; Sam Johnson, of Congleton, United Kingdom; and Joe Sykes, of Littlehampton, England.
Swan, who played for two seasons at North Idaho College, played in this year's United States Men's Amateur at Oakmont. He won four of eight events with the Cardinals. Johnson was the champion at the Faldo Series U18 event and won the Cheshire boys' stroke play title by six shots. Sykes won the Sussex Amateur Championship in September and helped the Hampshire U18 team win the Donelly Shield.
"This might be our best overall class during my time here at Idaho," coach David Nuhn said. "I believe each player will have an immediate impact and not only compete for a lineup spot, but be the top player on our team."
COLLEGE TRACK
Idaho signs Aussie long jumper
MOSCOW — The Idaho men's track program announced the signing of long jump specalist Justyn Rogers of Upper Mount Gravett, Queensland, Australia, to the team for this spring.
He finished second at the Dane Bird-Smith Shield meet and was sixth in the Queensland Championships. He placed 10th in the national championships in Sydney.
In 2019, he won the gold medal in the event in Oceania Games and placed first in that year's Queensland Championships.
"We are thrilled to add Justyn to our Idaho track family," director of track and field and cross country Tim Cawley said in a news release. "He will make an immediate impact for the team this spring and add to our excellence in the classroom as well."