PULLMAN — Washington State's volleyball team probably was exhausted after dropping what is the longest volleyball set in NCAA Division I history, under the current format, Sunday. And that just set up more dramatics.
In the end, the Cougars' recent winning march continued.
Washington State overcame a loss in the fourth set and delivered its eighth consecutive victory at Bohler Gym, taking down No. 6 Washington in an epic 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 44-46, 15-11 Pac-12 victory.
"It's so cool, it's such a good feeling," said junior outside hitter Pia Timmer, who finished with a career-high 31 kills, adding four aces and 21 digs. "There were so many people here today. I'm just really proud of our team and what we did today."
With the win, a national record was set in the match.
The Cougars (8-4, 2-0) tied the record for the most points in a five-set women's match under the current 25-point scoring format, which the NCAA instituted in 2008, with 132. Saint Mary's (Calif.) set the original mark in a 22-25, 25-22, 44-46, 26-24, 15-11 win Nov. 21, 2017, against Santa Clara.
The fourth set, which the Huskies (7-3, 0-2) won, tied that same match in 2017 when the Broncos won in the third set against the Gaels. The Cougars tied Saint Mary's mark for most points scored in a set in a losing effort, which is the fourth-most points in a set under the current format.
"It was really frustrating at points, because we missed six serves at crunch time," said Timmer, who tied Meagan Ganzer's school record for kills in a match set Nov. 18, 2011, at Colorado. "It was a roller-coaster, but we made it back in the tiebreak, and that's all that matters.
"We just were cheering each other up, telling each other to stay aggressive, stay positive the whole time and I think that's what we did."
It was WSU's first victory against a top-10 team since beating then-No. 9 Washington in Seattle on Nov. 30, 2019.
Freshman outside hitter Katy Ryan added a career-high 14 kills and five blocks for Washington State. Junior middle blocker Kalyah Williams chipped in 13 kills. Junior setter Hannah Pukis had a career-best 53 assists. Junior defensive specialist Karly Basham chipped in 18 digs and senior outside hitter Penny Tusa contributed 14. Junior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova tied a career high with 10 blocks.
"Our first contact was really good at times," Timmer said. "Hannah (Pukis) was doing a really good job of giving me good sets. Mixing up my shots really helped."
Samantha Drechsel led the Huskies with 20 kills, Marin Grote had 14 and Emoni Bush 11. Ella May Powell finished with 46 assists and 29 digs. Lauren Bays had 16 assists and Claire Hoffman had 12.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Idaho 1, Idaho State 0
POCATELLO — Junior defender Julia Bailey scored in the 80th minute as the Vandals beat the Bengals in a Big Sky Conference game at Davis Field.
Bailey converted a pass from senior midfielder Taylor Brust, sending it past Idaho State goalkeeper Kylee Atkins for the game-winner.
The Bengals (0-11-1, 0-2) outshot the Vandals 18-12 overall, but Idaho (7-2-1, 1-1) held a 7-5 edge on target. The two teams had five corner kicks apiece.
Senior goalkeeper Avrie Fox recorded her fifth shutout of the season for the Vandals, stopping five shots. Atkins made six saves.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Friday at the Kibbie Dome against Northern Arizona.
Idaho 0 1—1
Idaho State 0 0—0
Idaho — Julia Bailey (Taylor Brust) 80th.
Shots — Idaho State 18, Idaho 12. Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 5. Idaho State: Kylee Atkins 6.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Ly-Nguyen, Kumhom capture titles
PULLMAN — Senior Savanna Ly-Nguyen and sophomore Fifa Kumhom captured their respective flight championships to highlight the final day of play at the 2021 Cougar Classic at the WSU Outdoor Tennis Courts.
In the Crimson flight final, Ly-Nguyen cruised through the first set, winning 6-1 against Seattle’s Elena Kraleva. Kraleva rebounded to win the second set 6-4, forcing a 10-point tiebreaker to decide the match. After trialing throughout, Ly-Nguyen rallied to take the final five points to win 10-8 and capture the title.
Kumhom needed only two sets but came from behind in both as she defeated Boise State’s Bhakti Shah, 7-5, 7-6 (2) for the Gray flight title. Trailing 5-2 in the first, Kumhom rallied to take five-straight games. In the second, she again trailed 5-2 before forcing a tiebreaker, where she cruised to a 7-2 win to clinch the match.
In doubles play, the Cougar duo posted an 8-5 victory against Portland State’s Makoto Ohara and Capucine Sanoner to come away with the consolation title in the Crimson flight.
WSU next will play Oct. 8-10 at the Husky Invitational in Seattle.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Lewiston pair win twice in double dual
MOSCOW — Lewiston juniors Grace Qualman and Luke Mastroberdino each won twice as the Bengals fell in a double dual meet against Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene at the University of Idaho on Saturday.
Lewiston's girls fell 161-83 to the Trojans and 169-77 to the Vikings. The Bengal boys lost 153-64 to Post Falls and 132-58 to Coeur d'Alene.
Qualman and Mastroberdino each won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke events for Lewiston. Qualman won the 50 free in 26.62 and the 100 back in 1:06.70. Mastroberdino took the 50 free in 22.52 and the 100 back in 1:04.7.
Junior Ellie Hoover also won the 100 breaststroke for Lewiston, touching the wall in 1:20.04.
GIRLS
200 medley relay — 4. Lewiston (Corinne Sawyer, Ellie Hoover, Grace Qualman, Katelyn Graber) 2:15.69.
200 freesyle — 5. Graber 2:57.16.
200 IM — 2. Hoover 2:37.32.
50 free — 1. Grace Qualman 26.62.
100 free — 4. Sawyer 1:09.81.
200 free relay — 3. Lewiston (Hoover, Graber, Sawyer, Qualman) 2:04.93.
100 backstroke — 1. Qualman 1:06.70.
100 breaststroke — 1. Hoover 1:20.04.
400 free relay — 5. Lewiston (Amara Schaub, Mercedes Moore, Ariana Flaig, Eleanor Kingsley) 6:28.43.
BOYS
200 medley relay — 3. Lewiston (Isaiah Bennett, Kaden Degroot, Luke Mastroberdino, Deegan Everett) 1:59.24.
50 free — 1. Luke Mastroberdino 22.52.
100 free — 3. Bennett 59.38.
200 free relay — 3. Lewiston (Bennett, Degroot, Jase Hendren, Mastroberdino) 1:48.30.
100 backstroke — 1. Mastroberdino 1:00.47.
100 breaststroke — 3. Degroot 1:21.82.