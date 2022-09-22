SEATTLE — The Washington State volleyball team has been fighting injuries since the start of the season. Coach Jen Greeny even admitted recently that the Cougars need more depth, particularly at the middle blocker spot with the loss of senior Shea Rubright in the season opener and Jasmine Martin this past weekend against Pepperdine.

The lack of depth was on display Wednesday in Washington State’s Pac-12 opener as the Cougars dropped a 25-15, 25-14, 25-22 decision to No. 18 Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena, their third consecutive loss since starting the season 8-1.

