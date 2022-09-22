SEATTLE — The Washington State volleyball team has been fighting injuries since the start of the season. Coach Jen Greeny even admitted recently that the Cougars need more depth, particularly at the middle blocker spot with the loss of senior Shea Rubright in the season opener and Jasmine Martin this past weekend against Pepperdine.
The lack of depth was on display Wednesday in Washington State’s Pac-12 opener as the Cougars dropped a 25-15, 25-14, 25-22 decision to No. 18 Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena, their third consecutive loss since starting the season 8-1.
Sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan finished with seven kills for WSU (8-4, 0-1), which finished with a .146 hitting percentage in the match. Junior setter Argentina Ung tallied six kills and 14 assists. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham had 10 digs.
The Huskies (9-2, 1-0) had a hitting percentage of .412 and was led by Claire Hoffman’s 18 kills. Emoni Bush added 13.
The Cougars next play at 2 p.m. Saturday at USC.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYPullman sweeps dual with Clarkston
PULLMAN — The Pullman boys and girls cross country teams downed Clarkston in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League home dual meet.
The Greyhound boys won with 18 points to the Bantams’ 45, and the Pullman girls won with 24 to Clarkston’s 31.
On the boys side, Pullman junior Leonardo Hoffman won the 5,000-meter event in a time of 18 minutes, eight seconds. Clarkston senior Mikoto Grimm took the girls event in 23:10.50.
“We were missing three of our varsity runners today, and a good number of our athletes who ran today are just recovering from sickness, so it was impressive to see just how strong they ran,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said.
Other Clarkston individuals — 5. Taylor Celigoy 26:57.50; 6. Mia Bunce 27:02.20; 9. Claire Dooley 28:27.30; 10. Kaylie Randall 29:29.50.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLGenesee sweeps past Lapwai
LAPWAI — Genesee snapped a three-game losing streak with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-18 Whitepine League Division I win against Lapwai.
“We have not been playing two well the last week, was nice to get back on track,” Bulldogs coach Pete Crowley said. “Thought we were better than we have been. Was nice to get back on track.”
Genesee (10-5, 7-3) was led by senior Makenzie Stout with 21 digs, 16 assists and seven kills. Senior Shelby Hansen also had seven kills.
Sophomore Monica Seubert was 18-of-19 from the service line with three aces.
COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC announces season schedule for men, women
Lewis-Clark State announced the schedules for the men’s and women’s basketball teams for the 2022-23 season that begins in the latter half of October.
The Warrior men’s team will open the season at home on Oct. 21 against Seattle in an exhibition. LCSC will host 16 games, including the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge Classic, from Nov. 3-5. The Warriors also will host Park Gilbert (Ariz.) and Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
The women open the season at home on Oct. 29 against Westmont before hosting Rocky Mountain on Nov. 4-5 in a double header.
The Warrior women will play 18 home games, including against rival Carroll (Mont.) on Dec. 9.
Game times will be released at a later date.
SCHEDULE
MEN
Oct. 21 — vs Seattle#, 5:30 p.m.; 28 — at Arizona Christian; Nov. 3 — Park Gilbert@, 5:30 p.m.; 5 — Rocky Mountain@, 4 p.m.; 12 — Providence; 18 — at Montana Tech+, 4 p.m.; 19 — Providence+, 1 p.m.; 22 — Walla Walla*; Dec. 2 — at Northwest*; 3 — at Evergreen State*; 8 — Northwest Indian College#; 16 — at Corban*; 17 — at Bushnell*; 30 — Eastern Oregon*; 31 — College of Idaho*; Jan. 6 — at Warner Pacific*; 7 — at Multnomah*; 13 — Oregon Tech*; 14 — Southern Oregon*; 20 — Evergreen State*; 21 — Northwest*; 27 — at College of Idaho*; 28 — at Eastern Oregon*; 31 — at Walla Walla*; Feb. 3 — Bushnell*; 4 — Corban*; 10 — at Southern Oregon*; 11 — at Oregon Tech*; 17 — Multnomah*; 18 — Warner Pacific*; 21-27 — Cascade Conference tournament.
WOMEN
Oct. 29 — Westmont; Nov. 4 — Rocky Mountain; 5 — Rocky Mountain; 10 — Whitman#, 6 p.m.; 12 — Montana Tech; 22 — Walla Walla*; Dec. 2 — at Northwest*; 3 — at Evergreen State*; 9 — Carroll; 10 — George Fox; 16 — at Corban*; 17 — at Bushnell*; 30 — Eastern Oregon*; 31 — College of Idaho*; Jan. 6 — at Warner Pacific*; 7 — at Multnomah*; 13 — Oregon Tech*; 14 — Southern Oregon*; 20 — Evergreen State*; 21 — Northwest*; 27 — at College of Idaho*; 28 — at Eastern Oregon*; 31 — at Walla Walla*; Feb. 3 — Bushnell*; 4 — Corban*; 10 — at Southern Oregon*; 11 — at Oregon Tech*; 17 — Multnomah*; 18 — Warner Pacific*; 22-28 — Cascade Conference tournament.
# — exhibition
@ — Clearwater River Casino and Lodge Classic
+ — Montana Tech Fall Classic
* — Cascade Conference games
PRO GOLFNuhn tied for 17th at PGA regional event
SPOKANE — University of Idaho men’s golf coach David Nuhn had a 2-under-par 69 and sits in a tie for 17th place after the second round of the 2022 PGA Pacific Northwest Professional Championship at Manito Golf and Country Club.
Nuhn had five birdies and two bogeys on his round and is at 1-under 141 overall, eight shots behind Derek Berg for the lead.
Current UI golf course pro Michael Wagner tied for 99th place at 23-over 165 after a round of 10-over 81, and former UI golf course pro Andrew Elaimy, now the pro at Old Works Golf Course, is tied for 101st place at 25-over 167 after a round of 9-over 80.