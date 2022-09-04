Washington State senior midfielder Sydney Studer holds her arms out as senior midfielder Grayson Lynch and sophomore midfielder Lindsey Turner celebrate a goal during Sunday's nonconference game against Denver at Lower Soccer Field.
PULLMAN — Washington State's soccer team brought its offense early in Sunday's nonconference game and didn't let up off the gas.
The Cougars tallied three first-half goals and cruised to a 4-2 victory against Denver before 1,172 fans at Lower Soccer Field.
"It was another great performance, and the ball went in there tonight, so I liked the response," WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said. "A great win, we're back on track, we've had a good result the past four games and there's a lot to be positive about."
Junior forward Margie Detrizio, senior midfielder Sydney Studer, junior midfielder Marin Whieldon and senior forward Grayson Lynch all had goals for the Cougars (3-1-1), who outshot the Pioneers (2-3-1) 27-6, including 16-1 in the first half. A total of nine players accumulated at least one point in the match.
Sami Feller and Camryn MacMillian each scored for Denver, which was outshot 8-4 on goal.
Detrizio got the scoring spree started in the fifth minute and by the time the first half was finished, Washington State held a 3-0 edge. The Pioneers couldn't get any closer in the second half than the final margin.
The Cougars also held a 7-2 edge in corner kicks, including 6-1 in the final 45 minutes.
Sophomore Nadia Cooper made two saves for the winners, and Nereea Arrazola had four save for Denber.
Washington State next plays at noon next Sunday against Cal Poly.
WSU — Sydney Studer (Detrizio, Bridget Rieken), 25th.
WSU — Marin Whieldon (Lily Boyden), 44th.
Denver — Sami Feller, 59th.
WSU — Grayson Lynch (Lindsey Turner), 83rd.
Denver — Camryn MacMillian (Feller), 90th.
Shots — Washington State 27, Denver 7. Saves — Denver: Nerea Arrazola 4. Washington State: Nadia Cooper 2.
Idaho 2, Chicago State 0
CHICAGO — The Vandals scored a pair of second-half goals and took down the host Cougars at Gwendolyn Brooks College Prepatory Academy.
Freshman Karli Yoshida-Williams and junior defenders Makenzie Burns each tallied a goal as Idaho (3-1-1) dominated Chicago State (1-5-0) in almost every statistical category. The Vandals a 9-2 edge in shots, including 5-2 on goal, and had a 5-1 edge in corner kicks.
Yoshida-Williams tallied her goal in the 64th minute, the Burns scored in the 86th minute.
Freshman goalkeeper Kira Witte made two saves for the winners to post her fourth shutout of the season, and Alexa Seiler had three stops for the Cougars.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Friday against Louisiana-Lafayette at the Kibbie Dome.
Idaho 0 2—2
Chicago State 0 0—0
UI — Karli Yoshida-Williams (Maddy Lasher), 64th.
UI — Makenzie Burns, 86th.
Shots — Idaho 9, Chicago State 2. Saves — Idaho: Kira Witte 2. Chicago State: Alexa Seiler 3.
GOLF
LCSC women in front in first tourney of year
GLENEDEN BEACH, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State women's golf team holds a 10-stroke lead after the first round of the Coastal Collegiate Classic at Salishan Golf Links.
The Warriors fired a 324, up against No. 23 Oregon Tech in a two-team race.
LCSC's men are three shots behind Bushnell in second place at 307. Senior Jorgen Viken fired a 3-over-par 73 to sit in a tie for first place with Bushnell's Cade Stubbs.