Soccer

Washington State senior midfielder Sydney Studer holds her arms out as senior midfielder Grayson Lynch and sophomore midfielder Lindsey Turner celebrate a goal during Sunday's nonconference game against Denver at Lower Soccer Field.

 Courtesy WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — Washington State's soccer team brought its offense early in Sunday's nonconference game and didn't let up off the gas.

The Cougars tallied three first-half goals and cruised to a 4-2 victory against Denver before 1,172 fans at Lower Soccer Field.

Tags

Recommended for you