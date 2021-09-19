GREELEY, Colo. — Junior midfielder Grayson Lynch had two first-half goals as the Washington State women's soccer team scored three times in the first 45 minutes en route to a 3-0 nonconference victory Sunday against Northern Colorado at Jackson Stadium.
"This was a great way to end the weekend and a great way to end the road trip," Cougars coach Todd Shulenberger said. "I thought we put our foot on the gas for the get-go. We challenged them here again today to close out nonconference play in positive form. We're excited where we are at."
Lynch tallied her first goal just 62 seconds into the match off an assist from senior defender Kelis Barton. It was the fastest goal scored by a WSU player since Makamae Gomera-Stevens tallied one 21 seconds into a Sept. 1, 2019, game against James Madison.
Senior forward Elyse Bennett then scored in the 11th minute on a pass from senior defender Brianna Alger to put the Cougars (6-1-1), who have won three in a row, up 2-0.
Almost 12 minutes later, Lynch scored for the second time in the half as she converted a pass from senior midfielder Sydney Studer.
Washington State held a 22-7 edge in shots, including 9-4 on target, and a 4-1 cushion in corner kicks.
Senior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto and freshman goalkeeper Nadia Cooper each split time in net for the Cougars. Zucchetto made one save and Cooper finished with three.
Ashley Franza stopped six shots for the Bears (2-6-2).
WSU next plays at 5 p.m. Friday against Arizona at Lower Soccer Field.
WSU 3 0—3
N. Colorado 0 0—0
WSU — Grayson Lynch (Kelis Barton), 2nd.
WSU — Elyse Bennett (Brianna Alger), 11th.
WSU — Lynch (Sydney Studer), 23rd.
Shots — Washington State 22, Northern Colorado 7. Saves — Washington State: Marissa Zucchetto 1, Nadia Cooper 3. Northern Colorado: Ashley Franza 6.
WOMEN'S GOLF
WSU fourth at Badger Invitational
VERONA, Wis. — The Washington State women's golf team sits fourth after the first round of the Badger Invitational, hosted by Wisconsin, at University Ridge Golf Course.
The Badgers lead with 283, with the Cougars 11 shots behind at 294.
Junior Jiye Ham finished with three birdies and had an even-par 72.
The tournament continues at 7 a.m. Monday.
Team scores — 1. Wisconsin 283; T2. Grand Canyon 291; T2. SMU 291; 4. Washington State 294; 5. Old Dominion 296; 6. Iowa 297; 7. Pepperdine 298; 8. Notre Dame 299; 9. Colorado State 302; T10. Indiana 308; T10. UC Davis 308; 12. Rutgers 317.
Leader — Paula Miranda (Iowa) 67.
WSU individuals — T7. Jiye Ham 72; T14. Amy Chu 73; T20. Madelyn Gamble 74; T24. Emily Cadwell 75; T36. Darcy Habgood 76; T36. Jessie Lin 76.
Idaho 17th at C'dA Collegiate
COEUR D'ALENE — The Idaho women's golf team sits 17th after the first day of the Coeur d'Alene Collegiate, hosted by Gonzaga, at Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course.
Hawaii leads the event with a 290, and the Vandals are at 313.
Freshman Yvonne Vinceri had Idaho's best score with a 6-over 77.
The event continues at 8 a.m. Monday.
Team scores — 1. Hawaii 290; T2. Oral Roberts 293; T2. Gonzaga 293; 4. Seattle 294; T5. Santa Clara 297; T5. Sacramento State 297; T7. Nevada 302; T7. Florida International 302; T7. Creighton 302; T10. Long Beach State 303; T10. San Francisco 303; T12. Wyoming 305; T12. North Dakota State 305; 14. UC Irvine 307; 15. Portland State 311; 16. Utah Valley 312; 17. Idaho 313.
Leaders — Millburn Ho (Florida International), Rivekka Jumagulova (Seattle), Hyeonji Kang (Hawaii) 70.
Idaho individuals — T45. Yvonne Vinceri 77; T53. Vicky Tsai 78; T53. Jenna Bruggeman 78; T73. Helen Zhou 80; T90. Valeria Patino 84.