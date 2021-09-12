LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Washington State women's soccer team got off to a hot start and finished strong as the Cougars beat the Kansas Jayhawks 3-0 in a nonconference game Sunday at Rock Chalk Park.
"It was a nice bounce back after Thursday night, which is still hard to swallow," WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said of his team's 2-1 home loss to Seattle. "To come out here today, in this heat, on the road, split (the) weekend, and to beat a good Big 12 opponent handily, was a good result."
Junior defender Bridget Rieken scored her third goal in as many games for the Cougars (4-1-1). Sophomore forward Alyssa Gray and senior foward Elyse Bennett also scored.
Freshman goalkeeper Nadia Cooper got the start in goal, and made two saves for the winners.
Rieken's goal, her third overall this season, came off a pass from senior midfielder Sydney Pulver in the fifth minute. Gray finished off a pass from sophomore forward Margie Detrizio in the 25th minute and WSU would carry a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Bennett converted a pass from senior defender Brianna Alger in the 51st minute for her team-best fourth goal of the season, and the 20th of her career. She became the 10th player in school history to score 20 or more goals, and Bennett now sits ninth on the all-time list. It also was her 50th career point, tying her for 10th all-time in school history with Carly Dobratz.
Cooper became the first true freshman to win her first career start since Lindsey Jorgensen defeated Portland State on Sept. 24, 2000. It also was the previous time a true freshman notched a shutout in her first career start.
The Cougars held a 13-6 edge in shots, including 9-2 on target, as well as a 7-3 cushion in corner kicks.
Melania Pasar finished with six saves for the Jayhawks (4-3-1).
WSU next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Denver.
WSU 2 1—3
Kansas 0 0—0
WSU — Bridget Rieken (Sydney Pulver), 5th.
WSU — Alyssa Gray (Margie Detrizio), 25th.
WSU — Elyse Bennett (Brianna Alger), 51st.
Shots — Washington State 13, Kansas 6. Saves — WSU: Nadia Cooper 2. Kansas: Melania Pasar 6.
Idaho 1, Nevada 0
RENO, Nev. — Senior midfielder Savannah Foster scored the game's lone goal in the 69th minute as the Vandals came away with a nonconfernece win against the Wolf Pack at Mackay Stadium.
The two teams played evenly in the first half, with Idaho (5-1) holding a slim 5-4 edge in shots. However, the Vandals were able to take advantage of a Nevada (1-5) defensive miscue midway through the second.
Senior midfielder Taylor Brust would connect with Foster, and she converted for her second career goal.
Idaho would finish with a 10-7 advantage in shots, but Nevada held a 4-2 edge on target as well as 6-3 cushion in corner kicks.
Senior goalkeeper Avrie Fox made four saves, while the Wolf Pack's Emily McCue made one stop.
The Vandals next will play at 7 p.m. Thursday against California Baptist at the Kibbie Dome.
Idaho 0 1—1
Nevada 0 0—0
Idaho — Savannah Foster (Taylor Brust), 69th.
Shots — Idaho 10, Nevada 7. Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 4. Nevada: Emily McCue 1.