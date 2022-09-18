MORAGA, Calif. — The philosophy of peppering the opposing defense with shots has worked so far this season for the Washington State soccer team. Entering Sunday's final nonconference game of the season, the Cougars ranked sixth nationally, averaging 23 shots per contest.
You shoot the ball enough and the law of averages eventually says you will score. That's what happened against Saint Mary's.
Leading goal-scorer Margie Detrizio and senior forward Brianna McReynolds each tallied a goal Sunday as Washington State won its sixth consecutive game, this one a 2-0 decision against the Gaels at Saint Mary's Stadium.
With the win, Cougars coach Todd Shulenberger is one victory shy of tying the all-time wins mark at the school. The record currently is held by Matt Potter.
Washington State (6-1-1) held a 16-4 advantage in shots, including 7-3 on goal. Saint Mary's (4-3-3) finished with a 7-5 edge in corner kicks.
But the difference was on the scoreboard.
McReynolds got the Cougars on the board in the 35th minute when she took a cross from Lily Boyden inside the penalty area and headed the ball into the lower right corner of the goal.
Then late in the second half, Detrizio, a junior forward, had a ball inside the box, split a pair of defenders at the end line and escaped and slotted a shot past Gaels goalkeeper Taylor Poland for a 2-0 edge. Detrizio increased her point streak to six matches in a row.
Poland finished with five saves, while sophomore goalkeeper Nadia Cooper tallied three stops.
The Cougars next play at 6 p.m. Friday at Oregon State to open Pac-12 Conference action.
Washington State 1 1—2
Saint Mary's 0 0—0
WSU — Brianna McReynolds (Lily Boyden), 35th.
WSU — Margie Detrizio, 87th.
Shots — Washington State 16, Saint Mary's 4. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 3. Saint Mary's: Taylor Poland 5.
WOMEN'S GOLFHabgood leads WSU to tie for fifth so far
VERONA, Wis. — Senior Darcy Habgood had a 1-under-par 71 to help the Washington State women's golf team to a tie for fifth place after the first round of the season-opening Badger Invitational at University Ridge Golf Course.
The Cougars are tied with Colorado State at 295, 11 shots behind leader Notre Dame.
Habgood had three birdies and two bogeys on her round as she's tied for fourth place with four other golfers, four shots behind individual leader Lauren Beaudreau of Notre Dame.
The second round takes place at 7 a.m. Pacific today.
Team scores — 1. Notre Dame 284; 2. Nebraska 292; T3. Old Dominion 293; T3. North Florida 295; T5. Colorado State 295; T5. Washington State 295; 7. Wisconsin 296; T8. Rutgers 298; T8. Delaware 298; T8. Iowa 298; 11. UC Davis 300; 12. East Carolina 313; 13. Indiana 317.
PRO GOLFThree to participate in PGA PNW championship
SPOKANE — Three players from the area will take part in the 2022 PGA Pacific Northwest Professional Championship at Manito Golf and Country Club.
University of Idaho men's golf coach David Nuhn, UI golf course pro Michael Wagner and former UI golf course pro Andrew Elaimy will be competing for one of seven spots to advance to the 2023 PGA Professional Championship, which takes place April 30-May 3 at Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Pueblo golf clubs in Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
The three-round event begins at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.