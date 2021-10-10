PULLMAN — Just three days after a heartbreaking loss at Lower Soccer Field, the Washington State women's soccer team bounced back in a big way Sunday.
The Cougars had a goal in each half and beat California 2-0 in a Pac-12 Conference match at home.
"It was a great win," WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said. "Sunday soccer is not always the prettiest, and both teams I thought were just OK in the first half. I had to get into our team a little bit at halftime. Cal's a really good team. They're young and they're athletic. Second half, I definitely thought we were in complete control of this game. Winning games are key on Sunday, and I'm happy we got another shutout. It was a great response by the girls."
On Thursday, Washington State (10-2-1, 4-1-0) fell 1-0 to No. 14 Stanford that knocked it out of sole possession of first place in the conference standings. The defense, which entered the game against the Cardinal allowing just three goals, was back to being stellar once again in this one against the Bears (5-4-2, 1-3-1).
It was the 10th shutout of the season for the Cougars, tied for the fourth-most in program history.
The offense, which had been shut down against Stanford, also revved back up.
Senior midfielder Sydney Pulver got the Cougars on the board when she converted a penalty kick in the 35th minute after sophomore forward Alyssa Gray was taken down inside the box.
"(Gray) is very deceptive on her move," Shulenberger said. "She shakes you one way and then goes the other. She's quick on the ball and quick on her feet, so it doesn't surprise me when she gets in the box she can do work like that."
Then Washington State got some insurance in the second half when senior forward Elyse Bennett tallied her team-high eighth goal of the season off a pass from senior midfielder Sydney Studer.
The Cougars held a 11-6 advantage in shots, including a 4-3 edge on target, with corner kicks tied at 4.
Freshman goalkeeper Nadia Cooper, who saw her scoreless streak of 523 minutes, 56 seconds, snapped against Stanford, stopped three shots in goal in racking up her fifth solo shutout of the season. Angelina Anderson made two saves for California.
WSU next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Arizona State.
California 0 0—0
WSU 1 1—2
WSU — Sydney Pulver, 35th.
WSU — Elyse Bennett (Sydney Studer), 54th.
Shots — Washington State 11, California 6. Saves — California: Angelina Anderson 2. WSU: Nadia Cooper 3.
Portland State 3, Idaho 2
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Vandals let a 2-0 lead slip away in a Big Sky Conference loss in overtime to the Vikings at Hillsboro Stadium.
Sophomore midfielder Hannah Alfaro got Idaho (8-4-2, 2-3-1) on the board in the 24th minute, and just three minutes later sophomore forward Ariel Loften increased the lead to two goals.
However, Portland State (4-7-1, 2-2-1) took advantage of an own goal to start the second half, then got a goal in the 59th minute from Chloe Huling. The Vikings then converted in the fourth minute of the extra period on a penalty kick from Sienna Higinbotham.
Portland State held a 28-11 edge in shots, with the two teams each getting nine on target. The Vikings had a 6-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Sidney O'Billovich made seven saves for Portland State, and senior goalkeeper Avrie Fox had seven stops for the Vandals, who are winless in their past three matches.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Friday against Montana at the Kibbie Dome.
Idaho 2 0 0—2
Portland State 0 2 1—3
Idaho — Hannah Alfaro, 24th.
Idaho — Ariel Lofton, 27th.
Portland State — own goal, 48th.
Portland State — Chloe Huling (Raniyah Burton), 59th.
Portland State — Sienna Higinbotham, 94th.
Shots — Portland State 28, Idaho 11. Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 7. Portland State: Sidney O'Billovich 7.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU sweeps Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — Junior outside hitter Pia Timme had 19 kills as the Washington State volleyball team registered a 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 victory against Arizona in Pac-12 Conference play at the McKale Center.
Junior setter Hannah Pukis added 41 assists for the Cougars (10-6, 4-2). Junior defensive specialist Karly Basham finished with 12 digs.
Puk Stubbe had 16 kills and Sofia Maldonado Diaz 11 for the Wildcats (11-6, 3-3). Emery Herman chipped in 29 assists. Kamaile Hiapo had 10 digs.
Washington State next plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Oregon State.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
WSU concludes play at Husky Invitational
SEATTLE — Fifth-year senior Michaela Bayerlova provided the Cougars’ lone victory on the final day of play at the 2021 Husky Invitational at the Nordstrom Tennis Center.
In this day's format, the Cougars only played four singles matches against Washington.
Bayerlova faced off against former teammate Hikaru Sato, winning 6-0, 7-5. Bayerlova completed the three-day event winning all three singles matches in straight sets and all three doubles matches, pairing with Savanna Ly-Nguyen.
The Cougars next play Oct. 22 at the ITA Northwest Regional Championships in Stanford, Calif.