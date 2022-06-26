EUGENE, Ore. — Brock Eager, a 2019 Washington State graduate and current volunteer assistant coach with the Cougars, placed seventh in the men’s hammer throw at the U.S. outdoor track and field championships Saturday at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.
Eager had a season-best toss of 242 feet, 11 inches. He advanced to the final with a throw of 241-2 in his attempt in the third round, then he uncorked his best toss in the fourth round.
Kiana Davis, a 2017 graduate, finished ninth in the women’s triple jump with a season-best leap of 42-11¾. She achieved the mark in the second round, but it wasn’t good enough to advance to the final eight.
Paul Ryan, a 2021 graduate, finished with a time of 3:46.60 in the men’s 1,500 to take ninth place.
Nick Johnson and Sam Brixey each couldn’t get out of their respective heats in the first round of the men’s 110 hurdles. Johnson, who just graduated in May, finished eighth in his heat and 25th overall with a time of 13.94 seconds. Brixley, who also just recently graduated, placed fifth in his heat and 26th overall with a time of 13.94.
SUMMER BASEBALLOrofino 11-15, St. Maries 1-2
OROFINO — Trebor Altman collected five hits and five RBI as Orofino swept St. Maries in a doubleheader in which each game went just five innings
Anthony Fabbi fired a two-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks in the opener for the Merchants (3-4), who got three hits and two RBI from Jon Wicks in that game.
Fabbi then notched three hits in the second game, in which Joe Sparano allowed two runs, striking out five and walking one.
Full linescores were unavailable at press time.
Atkinson 17, Palouse 0
COLFAX — Held to three hits, the Palouse Patriots absorbed a loss to Atkinson of Kirkland, Wash., in the Palouse Summer Series.
Joey Hecker, Mitch LaVielle and Alex Bickelhaupt registered hits for Palouse.
Palouse 000 00—0 3 2
Atkinson (12)23 0x—17 14 1
Hill, Bickelhaupt (1), Elbracht (2) and NA; Coleman, Baugh (3), Longtin (5) and NA. W— Baugh. L — Hill.
Palouse hits — Hecker, LaVielle, Bickelhaupt.
Atkinson hits — Petre 3 (2B), Longtin 2 (2 2B), Fried 2 (HR), Coleman 2, Martin (2B), Benedict, Banta-Green, Baugh, Winter.
Generals win twice
MISSOULA, Mont. — For the second consecutive game, the Generals 14U team threw a no-hitter.
This time it was Keaton Clark going the distance in a 14-0 victory against the Frenchtown Sluggers in a Big Sky Championships tournament game called because of the time limit.
The Generals (16-3) then beat the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen 13-10 to reach the semifinal round against Kalispell, Mont., at 11 a.m. Pacific today.
Clark allowed two walks and struck out four in the game against the Sluggers. He also went 1-for-2 offensively with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Quinton Naranjo went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Oliver Spencer scored two runs.
Butch Kiblen tallied two key RBI against the Lumbermen, and Ethan Gilmore had two hits.
Latah 313 5—12 7 0
Frenchtown 000 0—0 0 3
Clark and Durrett; Day, Klimpel (3) and Warner. L — Day.
Latah hits — Naranjo 2, Clark (2B), Durrett, Rolovich, Hurley, Spencer.
———
Coeur d’Alene 504 10—10 8 2
Latah 321 7x—13 5 3
Murray, Wilson (2), Foulk (4), Everson (4) and Jackson, Murray; Fitt, Hurley (3) and Clark. W — Hurley. L — Foulk.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Lund (2B), Murray, Jackson, Everson 2, Pearson, Wilson, Avriett.
Generals hits — Naranjo (2B), Hurley, Gilmore 2, Tondevold.