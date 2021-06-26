Max Borghi of Washington State was named second-team All-American as an all-purpose player Friday as Phil Steele Publications announced its preseason plaudits in college football.
Cougars offensive lineman Abe Lucas was named fourth-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12. WSU receiver Renard Bell was another first-unit pick.
As a running back, Borghi settled for second-team all-conference honors, joining Coug offensive lineman Liam Ryan and defensive lineman Brennan Jackson on that tier.
Receiver Travell Harris, linebacker Jahad Woods and defensive back Jaylen Watson made the third unit for the Cougars, while defensive lineman Ron Stone, defensive back Daniel Isom and long-snapper Simon Samarzich were fourth-team picks.
WSU, which went 1-4 in a truncated 2020 season, will begin this season at 8 p.m. Sept. 4 at Martin Stadium against Utah State.
LEGION BASEBALLMoscow Blue Devils 5, Claremont Cardinals 0
LIBBY, Mont. — In their second game of the Big Bucks tournament, the Moscow Blue Devils scored their second emphatic victory, shutting out the Claremont (Calif.) Cardinals.
Ryan Delusa and Hayden Thompson combined to allow only three Claremont hits. Thompson batted 2-for-3 with a double, CJ Anderson hit a three-RBI double, and Chad Redinger tripled for Moscow (10-3).
Claremont 000 000—0 3 2
Moscow 101 030—5 8 1
Max Suckley, James Pippre (4), Matt Brown (6) and Kenny Wang; Ryan Delusa, Hayden Thompson (2) and CJ Anderson.
Claremont hits — Aiden Ross 2 (2B), Brodie Ramos.
Moscow hits — Thompson 2 (2B), Delusa 2, Chad Redinger (3B), Anderson (2B), Cameron House, Preston Boyer.
Washington County 7, L-C Twins 5
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lewis-Clark Twins narrowly missed out on their first win of the season, allowing four runs in the seventh inning to fall to the Washington County Warriors of Oregon at the Missoula Memorial Tournament.
The Twins (0-15) led 4-0 through the first four innings before the Warriors logged three runs in the fifth. L-C hit back with one in the bottom of that inning and led 5-3 through six before Claremont caught fire to surge ahead with four in the top of the seventh.
Jake Feger hit two doubles for the Twins.
Washington County 000 030 4—7 11 2
L-C Twins 021 110 0—5 7 0
Grass, Moore (2), Sheets (4) and McGeary, Delameter (5); McKenzie, Taylor (3) and Feger.
Washington County hits — Altmark 3 (2B), O’Connor 2 (2B), Cabrera 2 (2B), Lukas, Fritz, Mayer.
L-C Twins hits — Feger 2 (2 2B), Guinard 2, Johnson (2B), Daniel, Barajas.
Tri-City Warriors 6, L-C Cubs 2
In pool play at the Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field, the Lewis-Clark Cubs outhit the Tri-City Warriors 12-5, but the Warriors were more opportune with a six-run fifth inning that carried them to victory.
Tyler Granlund had two hits and two RBI for the Cubs (5-11).
Cubs coach Kent Knigge said pitcher Tucker Konkol was “lights-out” and that he was “extremely proud” of his team’s effort, but “We couldn’t execute when we had to, and that cost us the ballgame.”
Tri-City 000 060 0—6 5 1
L-C Cubs 100 000 1—2 12 3
Brighton Bridge, Tyson Schmeck (2) and Eli Perkes; Toby Elliott, Tucker Konkol (3) and Tyler Granlund.
Tri-City hits — Carter Dickhaus 2, Schmeck (2B), Bridge, Trev Lizama.
L-C Cubs hits — Hayden Line 2, Levi Johnson 2, Tyler Granlund 2, Clayten Jenkins 2, Nathan Somers, Lance Bambacigno, Trace Green, Gavin Ells.
Zephyrs sweep through opposition
In the Clancy Ellis tournament at Harris Field, the Camas Prairie Zephyrs of Grangeville rallied to a 6-4 pool-play victory against the Coeur d’Alene Reds, then blitzed the Gooding Diamondbacks 11-0 in a game that did not count in the event.
The Zephyrs (8-1) allowed a run in each of the first three innings vs. Coeur d’Alene to go down 3-0, but found their footing in the fourth through sixth.
Camas Prairie’s Brayden Turcott pitched six innings and hit a go-ahead two-RBI single in the sixth. Chase Kaschmitter, who also relieved him on the mound, drove Turcott in for the game’s final run.
Coach David Shears credited a transition to “small ball” for the Zephyrs’ late success batting, and noted that crucial double plays helped his team get through the sixth and seventh innings without giving up any runs.
Against Gooding, Gannon Garman pitched all five innings, throwing 13 strikeouts and allowing only one base hit before his team prevailed by mercy rule, and was 3-for-4 offensively.
Camas Prairie 000 123 0—6 6 4
Coeur d’Alene 111 010 0—4 7 4
B. Turcott, C. Kaschmitter (7) and T. Ebert; E. Smart, K. Seman (4), J. Brown (5) and B. Newby.
Camas Prairie hits — Turcott 2, B. McLay 2, Schoo, Wimer.
Coeur d’Alene hits — N. Brillheart 2, Brown 2 (2B), Smart, P. Bunch, C. Coppess.
———
Gooding 000 00— 0 1 4
Camas Prairie 314 3x—11 9 2
W. Church, B. Martin (4) and B. Patterson; G. Garman and R. Wimer.
Gooding hit — C. Patterson
Camas Prairie hits — Garman 3 (2B), C. Kaschmitter 2, B. Schoo (3B), R. Wimer (2B), C. Shears, N. Behler (2B).
Yakima Valley 13, Pullman Posse 5
SELAH, Wash. — A late rally fell short for Pullman Posse in an American Legion contest with the Yakima Valley Peppers.
Pullman 010 112— 5 4 3
Yakima Valley 702 103—13 11 3
Tyler Elbracht, JD Peterson (1), Maxwell McCloy (5) and NA; Brendan Berk, James Hull (6) and NA.
Pullman hits — Elbracht, Colin Dreewes, Brady Coulter, NA.
Yakima Valley hits — Steven Johnson 3 (2B), Isaac Froula 2, Joel Godina, Easton Hyatt, Carter Graham, Logan Stevenson, Anthony Hannon-Renteria, James Hull.