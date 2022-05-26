CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Washington State senior Michaela Bayerlova rallied from a set down to beat North Carolina’s Carson Tanguilig 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5 to advance to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA women’s tennis tournament at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex on the University of Illinois campus.
With the victory, Bayerlova now is the only player in program history to reach the final eight of the national championship.
“Another strong mental performance from Misa today,” Cougars coach Raquel Atawo said. “She had some doubts early on but she found a way out of it and ended playing a solid third set.”
Bayerlova, who now is 20-2 overall and 9-1 against nationally-ranked opponents, has won six consecutive matches and now has 93 career singles victories.
She next will face VCU’s Paulo Diaz at 10 a.m. today.
“Today was a tough battle against a very good player and Misa stepped up when she had to,” Atawo said. “She was playing from behind a lot today but her competitive drive always brought her back. Super proud of her effort.”
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDLCSC’s Bothwell 11th after first day of decathlon
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Lewis-Clark State junior Christian Bothwell sits in 11th place after the first day of the decathlon at the NAIA national championship meet.
Bothwell set personal bests in the 100 (11.7 seconds), the long jump (20 feet, 4 1/2 inches), the shot put (36-9 3/4) and the 400 (52.24) en route to a total of 3,216 points.
Sophomore Ike Hopper placed 22nd with a time of 56.57.
For the women, the 400 relay of junior Ashley Britt, sophomore Anika Grogan, sophomore Sara Hathaway and freshman Madigan Kelly placed 30th with a time of 48.75. Britt and Hathaway also competed in the 400 hurdles, with Britt taking 18th in 1:04.31 and Hathaway 23rd in 1:06.74.
Because of inclement weather, the meet is running behind schedule. The men’s and women’s 3,200 relay and the men’s 10,000 will be conducted later in the week.
The meet continues today.
Three from area advance to next stage of NCAA meet
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Three area athletes advanced out of the first round of qualifying at the NCAA West Preliminary Round meet at the University of Arkansas, and another moved on to the national meet.
Washington State senior Jacob Englar finished in ninth place in the pole vault, earning a berth in the national championships in June. He cleared 17-4 1/4 to punch his return ticket to the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field from June 8-11.
Idaho sophomore Lorenz Herrmann took third overall and was third in the fifth heat of the 800 with a time of 1:47.43. He advances to the quarterfinal round, which will take place at 5:05 p.m. Pacific on Friday.
WSU junior Zach Stallings was fourth in the second heat of the 1,500 with a time of 3:45.87, finishing 21st overall but advancing to the next stage. He will compete in the quarterfinal round of the event at 3:15 p.m. Pacific on Friday.
Idaho sophomore Deyondre Davis placed second in the first heat and was 13th overall in the 400 hurdles with a time of 51.12 to advance. He will compete in the quarterfinal round at 5:25 p.m. Pacific on Friday.
The meet continues today.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU adds two more players
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff announced the signings of Aaliyah Bluett and Jenna Studer from the transfer portal.
Bluett, a sophomore attacker, appeared in nine games for Oregon State in the fall, recording a goal and an assist. Formerly, she played at Cypress Ranch (Texas) High School and played club for Challenge FC, where Bluett played with Cougars goalie Nadia Cooper.
Studer, a junior midfielder, playing in 27 matches in two seasons with Arizona. She scored her first collegiate goal this past season against USC. Studer went high school at Eleanor Roosevelt in Eastvale, Calif., and is the younger sister of WSU midfielder Sydney Studer.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFPomeroy’s Caruso finishes second in state
DEER PARK, Wash. — Pomeroy’s Chase Caruso was five shots better on the second day, but couldn’t completely make up all the ground as she placed second in the Washington Class 1B/2B state girls golf tournament at Deer Park Golf Club.
Caruso had a final-round 6-over 78. a career-best round, to finish with a two-day total of 17-over 161. She was 17 shots behind individual champion Emma Worgum of La Conner, who had an even-par 144. Caruso had pars on the final two holes to secure the runner-up spot.
On the boys side, the Pirates’ Brady Bott had a second-round 21-over 93 to finish with a two-round total of 38-over 182 and tie for 27th place.
Pullman girls finish second as a team
TUMWATER, Wash. — The Pullman girls golf team finished second in the Washington Class 2A state championship at the Tumwater Valley Golf Club.
The Greyhounds tallied 71 points, behind White River’s 147.5.
Pullman senior Lauren Greeny had a final-round 6-over 148 and placed fourth as an individual with a two-day total of 4-over 148.
The Greyhounds’ Ryliann Bednar had a second-round 89 and finished in 23rd place with a 35-over 177. Matiline Rink tied for 25th place at 42-over 184 after a final-round 18-over 90.
“Great finish to a great season,” Pullman coach John Willy said. “I’m really proud of how hard this team worked this year.”
Clarkston’s Tierney McKarcher tied for 17th place with a 29-over 173 after carding a second-round 17-over 89.
“She did a great job,” Bantams coach Paige Frazier said of McKarcher, whose opening round 84 was a career best.
Pullman boys take 10th at state tourney
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Pullman boys golf team took 10th place at the Washington Class 2A state tournament at Capitol City Golf Club.
The Greyhounds finished with 30 points, well behind state champion Burlington-Edison’s 131.
Trae Frederickson had a second-round 6-over-par 78 to card a two-day total of 13-over 157 and tied for 23rd place. Parker Legreid had a 10-over 82 in the final round and tied for 27th place with a two-round total of 15-over 159.