PULLMAN — The Washington State men’s basketball team announced Tuesday the signing of guard Justin Powell out of the transfer portal.
Powell, a 6-foot-6 junior, heads to the Cougars after playing one season at Tennessee. With the Volunteers, he averaged 3.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, shooting 39.2 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from 3-point range and 73.3 percent at the line. Powell became the ninth player in Tennessee history to hit at least five 3s without a miss, en route to a season-high 15 points in a 86-44 nonconference home victory Nov. 30 against Presbyterian. He saw action in 30 of the Vols’ 35 games, including in their first-round NCAA tournament victory March 17 against Longwood in Indianapolis.
Powell began his career at Auburn, playing in 10 games with seven starts as a true freshman for the Tigers before sustaining season-ending head injury. He averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game, shooting 42.9 percent from the field, 44.2 percent from distance and 76.5 percent at the line. In his first collegiate start, he hit seven 3s and scored 26 points as Auburn registered a 90-81 nonconference victory on Dec. 4, 2020, against South Alabama.
“Justin is a great addition to our program,” WSU coach Kyle Smith in a news release. “He is a proven player at a very high level. His size in the backcourt and his ability to make plays for himself and others should help us improve offensively. More importantly, playing and contributing for a top-10 program with NCAA experience will add incredible value to our team.”
Powell will have three years of eligibility remaining thanks to pandemic exemptions.
Also, standout 6-foot-11 post Mouhamed Gueye has elected to return to the Cougars for his sophomore season, according to a CBS Sports report.
Gueye landed on the All-Pac-12 freshman team after starting 33 games and averaging 22 minutes, 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and just under one block per game for Washington State, which advanced to the semifinal round of the NIT.
Gueye declared for the NBA draft April 24 and entered the transfer portal shortly afterward. He participated in the G League Elite Camp in April and worked out for the Portland Trail Blazers last week before withdrawing from the draft pool.
ESPN reported that Gueye — the No. 4 player on its transfer rankings — had been “heavily pursued” in the past month by Arizona, UCLA, Florida, Mississippi State and USC, among others.
COLLEGE BASEBALLThree LCSC players earn All-American honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State baseball players Trent Sellers, Dawson Day and Sam Linscott earned All-American honors from the NAIA, it was announced.
Sellers was named to the second team, and Day and Linscott were honorable mention selections.
Sellers, a junior right-hander, went 14-0 with a 1.98 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 21 appearances, 18 starts. He tied for the NAIA lead in wins and was second in the entirety of college baseball in victories without a loss. Sellers was third in the NAIA in strikeouts, fourth in innings pitched (109) and ninth in ERA. He set the single-season program record for victories.
Day, a senior left-hander, was 11-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 17 appearances, 12 starts. He never allowed more than four hits in a game and allowed just 24 in 68 innings. Day was fifth in the NAIA in strikeouts per nine innings (13.95), tied for seventh in wins and 10th in ERA. He also was a part of the first combined one-hitter in Avista NAIA World Series history in a 7-1 win May 30 against Faulkner.
Linscott, a senior outfielder, led the NAIA and was third in all of college baseball with 107 hits. He led the Warriors with a .399 average with nine home runs and 71 RBI. Linscott tied a program record with 27 stolen bases without being caught and was 11th in the NAIA with 24 doubles. He became the fifth Warrior in history to hit for the cycle, hitting a go-ahead, two-run home run in the 10th inning of a 6-4 victory in the second game of a Cascade Conference doubleheader April 24 at Oregon Tech.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDWSU pair inducted into Hall of Fame
EUGENE, Ore. — Former Washington State track standouts Henry Rono and Gerry Lindgren were inducted into the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Collegiate Hall of Fame on Monday the Hult Center for the Performing Arts. The pair were part of a 30-person group who were chosen.
Rono earned four world distance records in a span of 81 days. The run began with the 5,000-meter record on April 8, 1978, in Berkeley, Calif., and ended June 27 in Oslo, Norway. In between, he set the 3,000 steeplechase record May 13, 1978, in Seattle and the 10,000 standard on June 11, 1978, in Vienna, Austria. Rono won six NCAA titles, set six outdoor and four indoor records. He still holds the steeplechase record (8:05.4).
Lindgren is considered the greatest distance runner in American college history, winning 11 consecutive NCAA titles and all but one race in his collegiate career. He was the first person to win individual titles in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track in the same academic year. Lindgren was the first three-time NCAA cross country champion, and he earned a spot on the 1964 U.S. Olympic team in the Tokyo Games and the first to beat a Russian in a distance race.
LEGION BASEBALLLewis-Clark Cubs 8, Asotin County Blues 0
ASOTIN — Four pitchers combined on a one-hitter and Guy Krasselt had three hits as the Cubs beat the Blues in the Legion opener for Asotin County at Asotin High School’s field.
Krasselt went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored for Lewis-Clark (2-1-1), which broke open a close game with five runs in the eighth inning.
“He’s a young player who has some focus and making the most of his opportunities,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said.
Toby Elliott allowed one hit and one walk in 5 innings of relief to pick up the victory.
“The pitchers threw strikes and we played some good defense behind them,” Knigge said.
Noah Koehler had the lone hit for the Blues, a one-out, third-inning single.
LC Cubs 010 001 051—8 5 2
Asotin County 000 000 000—0 1 2
Trace Roberts, Toby Elliott (3), Guy Krasselt (8), Levi Johnson (9) and Race Currin; AJ Olerich, Ethan Granlund (6), Carter Bouman (8), Gillis Simpson (9), Jace Commetto (9) and Sam Hall. W—Elliott. L—Olerich.
LC Cubs hits — Krasselt 3 (2B), Zach Bambacigno (2B), Austin Topp.
Asotin County hit — Noah Koehler.