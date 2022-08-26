COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewiston girl’s soccer team scored a dramatic second-half goal to get the win over Coeur d’Alene in an Inland Empire League match Thursday.
The Bengals (1-1, 1-1) and the Vikings weren’t able to create separation until the second half.
The wind carried the ball off an inbound from Lewiston goalie Allison Olson to teammate Addyson Ashe that was shot and bounced off the Coeur d’Alene goalpost. Ashlynn Skinner took possession after the miss and found the back of the net two minutes into the second half for the only goal of the game.
“This is just our second game of the season,” Lewiston coach Scott Wimer said. “We were unsure how it would go because we historically don’t have good games against Coeur d’Alene. Especially in their house. ... They have a good team over there and I’m really proud of how we just stuck with them the whole game. They made it interesting especially in the final minutes.”
Lewiston 0 1—1
Coeur d’Alene 0 0—0
Lewiston — Ashlynn Skinner, 42nd minute.
Shots — Lewiston 12, Coeur d’Alene 8. Saves — Lewiston: Allison Olson 8. Coeur d’Alene: Ziegle 12.
5A champs top Moscow
MOSCOW — Moscow held the defending 5A Idaho state soccer champions Lake City to four goals.
The T-Wolves still managed to edge the Bears 4-1.
Makai Rausch was stout in the goal, racking up 17 saves.
The lone goal for the Bears came in the 56th minute via a free kick from Lola Johns.
Johns made the kick from midfield and cleared the head of Lake City goalie Acaia Scott.
Following the loss, Moscow fell to 1-1 overall and will next play Post Falls on Saturday.
LAKE CITY 3 1 — 4
MOSCOW 0 1 — 1
LC — McKenzie Goings, first.
LC — Elliott Kortus, ninth.
LC — Georgia Whitehead, 10th.
MOS — Lola Johns, 56th.
LC — Macie Lilbqueist, 61st.
Shots — LC, 21, Moscow, 3.
Saves — LC, Acaia Scott, 3. MOS — Makai Rausch, 17.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
CDA 6, Lewiston 1
Lewiston fell to 5A Inland Empire League foe Coeur d’Alene 6-1.
No other stats were available.
The Bengals next play against Sandpoint High School at 12 p.m. on Saturday.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Sweep for Potlatch
POTLATCH — Josie Larson collected 16 assists in Potlatch’s season opening win against Whitepine League Division I foe Clearwater Valley.
The set scores were 25-15, 25-11, and 25-7.
The game was won on the service line for the Loggers. Kaylen Hadaller led at the line going a perfect 14-of-14. Brooke Pederson added eight aces and Emma Patten notched six.
Potlatch will next play nonleague opponent Kendrick on Monday and will have a league game the following day against Troy.
Logos notches win
MOSCOW — Logos notched its first Whitepine League volleyball victory of the season following a 3-0 sweep of Kamiah.
The set scores were 25-18, 25-17, 25-15.
Signe Holloway led the Knights (2-0, 1-0) in digs with eight and Ameilia Meyer added five kills.
Logos next plays against Genesee at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Genesee High School.
Kamiah will next play Lapwai at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home.
Logos tops Deary in 4 sets
MOSCOW — Logos started its season with a 25-18, 25-22, 11-25, 25-15 nonleague win at home versus Deary on Wednesday.
Senior Grace Ann VanderPloeg had 20 digs and junior Evie Grauke had six kills for Logos (1-0).
“Girls played hard against a very good team,” Logos first-year coach Jim Becker said. “Lot of things to learn from tonight.”
Bears fall to Post Falls
MOSCOW — Moscow dropped its second straight match to a 5A Inland Empire opponent, this time, to Post Falls on Thursday.
The Bears fell in four sets with the scores being 25-23, 25-19, 30-28, 25-16.
Sam Unger notched a volleyball double-double with 18 assists and 13 digs. She also added seven kills.
Morgan Claus also had a double-double with 10 kills and 20 digs.
Maecie Robbins and Addie Branen combined for 50 digs.
Next up for Moscow (0-2) will be the Lewiston tournament Saturday.
Vikings edge Bears in 5 sets
MOSCOW — The Moscow Bears battled through five sets with Coeur d’Alene, but lost in the fifth set in a 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 15-7 nonleague match Wednesday.
Moscow was led by Claus with 14 kills and 20 digs. Makayla Gilkey had 10 kills and 16 digs.
Robbins led the Bears with 42 digs, Sam Unger had 37 assists and Taylor Broenneke had six blocks.
Genesee opens season with win
GENESEE — The Genesee Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with a 25-5, 25-15, 25-11 win versus Lapwai in a 1ADI Whitepine League match Wednesday.
“Thought it was a really good team effort,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said.
Crowley said senior Makenzie Stout was strong on the service line and made it tough on the Wildcats (0-1).
Junior Brenna McDonald led the Bulldogs (1-0) in kills.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
WSU 0, Portland 0
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s soccer team was not able to score in their home opener against University of Portland.
Luckily for the Cougars (0-1-1), neither could the Pilots (1-0-2) as they finished the game tied 0-0 on Thursday.
WSU more than doubled Portland’s shots, outshooting the Pilots 18-7.
The Cougs also took more corner kicks with five compared to the Pilots four.
Cougars sophomore goalkeeper Nadia Cooper notched seven saves throughout the match. She also notched her first clean sheet of the season.
The Cougars return to Lower Soccer Field on Sunday to host Eastern Washington at 1 p.m. The match will be televised live on Pac-12 Network.
PORTLAND STATE 0 0 — 0
WASHINGTON STATE 0 0 — 0
SHOTS — UP, 17, WSU, 18.
SHOTS ON GOAL — UP, 3. WSU, 7.
SAVES — UP, 7. WSU, 3.
A — 2,408.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU to play 11 nonconference games
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s basketball team announced it will play 11 nonconference games, including five at home.
The Cougars will play two NCAA tournament teams as well as the WNIT champions.
Washington State opens Nov. 7 at home against Loyola Marymount. The Cougars will head to Hawaii for the Northshore Showcase from Nov. 18-21, playing BYU and Troy on the campus of BYU Hawaii in Laie, Hawaii. BYU made the NCAA tourney in 2021-22.
After that trip, WSU will take on defending WNIT champion South Dakota State on No. 28. Next up will be a Dec. 2 home game against Montana, marking the first time since 2014 the two teams will meet. The Cougars final home nonconference game is Dec. 17 against Jackson State, an NCAA tourney team.
The final two nonconference games are at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Dec. 19) and Houston (Dec. 21).
Game times will be released at a later date.
SCHEDULE
Nov. 7 — Loyola Marymount; 11 — at San Francisco; 13 — Prairie View A&M; 18 — BYU*; 21 — Troy*; 28 — South Dakota State; Dec. 2 — Montana; 7 — at Portland; 17 — Jackson State; 19 — at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; 21 — at Houston.
* — Northshore Showcase; Laie, Hawaii
MEN’S COLLLEGE BASKETBALL
LCSC’s Baker signs pro contract
Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball alum Kevin Baker has signed a professional contract to play for Ponte Prizreni-16 in the country of Kosovo.
The Kent, Wash., native averaged 15.5 points through 15 games last season before an injury ended his year.
Baker is the fourth LCSC player in the last two years to sign and play professionally overseas. Baker joins Jacob Wiley, Josiah Westbrook and Hodges Bailey.
Ponnte Prizreni-16, located in the city of Prizren, competes in the Kosovo Superliga and Liga Unike.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
WSU puts 3 on Senior Bowl watch list
MOBILE, Ala. — Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley, edge Brennan Jackson and running back Nakia Watson were each named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list.
Henley is in his first season with the Cougars after transferring from Nevada. The linebacker earned All-Mountain West Conference second-team honors last season. The Butkus Award Watch List selection led the Wolf Pack with 103 tackles.
Jackson earned a pair of Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week awards last season. The edge rusher made 46 tackles including four sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Watson appeared in 13 games last season with WSU after playing two seasons with Wisconsin. The running back had a season-high 62 yards on 17 carries against Central Michigan in the Sun Bowl.