Delayed by two years because of the pandemic, former Lewiston High School principal and longtime official Jim Wilund will take his place in the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame.
The event, which honors high school athletes from Districts I and II for their exploits during the calendar year, takes place at 6:30 p.m. April 16 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort. The featured speaker for the event is former University of Idaho running back and current New Orleans Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas, who will be inducted as well that night.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the banquet an hour after that.
Wilund spent 33 years as a teacher, coach and principal in North Idaho before he retired from Lewiston in 2005. He grew up in Coeur d’Alene and played football at UI, where he caught 26 passes for 343 yards and a touchdown in the 1971 season.
After graduating, Wilund taught and coached football at Timberline, Post Falls and St. Maries. In 1984 he was named principal at Sandpoint, then took the same position at Lewiston in 1988.
Wilund began working as a high school basketball official in 1976 and officiated in 18 Idaho state basketball tournaments and seven in baseball. He was named to the Idaho High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.
In 1988, Wilund started officiating college basketball. He worked eight Frontier Conference tournaments and one NAIA national tournament. He later became a basketball official observer for the Pac-12 and Western Athletic conferences.
Wilund passed away at his home here in December 2019.
Wilund will be inducted, along with former UI football players Jason Shelt and Robert Young, former UI women’s basketball player Emily Sann (nee Faurholt) and former Montana standout Ann Jaworski (nee Schwenke).
Tickets for the event are $31.75 apiece and must be purchased in advance at nihof.org, then clicking on the purchase ticket button. Tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLColton 22, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 12
COLTON — Mary Pluid went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI as Colton knocked off Wilbur-Creston-Keller in a nonleague game called because of the mercy rule.
Colton (3-1) raced out to a 9-7 lead after two, then tacked on 12 more runs in the final two innings.
Kaydee Heitstuman and Maggie Meyer collected two hits each, and Sidni Whitcomb scored five times and had three RBI.
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 340 302—12 9 8
Colton 270 157—22 9 5
Sydney Robinson, Sascha Springstead (4), Kiera Miller (6) and Savana Copenhaver, Aubrey Waters (N/A); Sidni Whitcomb, Maggie Meyer (4) and Holly Heitstuman. W—Meyer. L—Springstead.
Wilbur-Creston-Keller hits — Sydney Robinson 4 (HR, 2 2B), Sascha Springstead 2, Karsen Brashears (3B), Carly Johnson, Andrea Cunningham.
Colton hits — Mary Pluid 2 (HR), Kaydee Heitstuman 2 (2B), Maggie Meyer 2, Tylar Sandoval (2B), Kate Schultheis, Holly Heitstuman.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLLoggers release 2022 schedule
The Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers recently released its schedule for this fall, increasing the number of games the team has played the past couple of seasons from either six or seven to nine.
There will be four new opponents accounting for more than half of the games this season, including full varsity games against NCAA Division III schools University of Puget Sound and Lewis & Clark College as well as National Junior College Athletic Association program Pacific Northwest Christian College.
The team will play its three home games once again this season at Asotin High School. Game times will be announced at a later date.
“We are excited to have so many new opponents and opportunities for games this season,” said Bob Thorson, the director of the team. “As more colleges and universities discover our program, these opportunities continue to increase. We also work hard to get home games, so it’s great to have three on the schedule.”
SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 — Pacific Northwest Christian College; Sept. 4 — Pac West Academy; 10 — at University of Puget Sound; 17 — at Pacific Northwest Christian College; 24 — at Lewis & Clark College; Oct. 1 — Puget Sound (Eastside) Community College; 9 — at Whitworth; 16 — at George Fox; 22 — at Puget Sound (Eastside) Community College.