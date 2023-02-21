The Lapwai boys basketball team logged its 59th consecutive victory and 23rd this season, prevailing 75-29 in a 1A Division I district semifinal against Troy on Monday at Lewiston High School.
The Wildcats (23-0) were powered by 46 points and 15 rebounds from Kase Wynott, along with eight points, nine assists and five steals courtesy of Terrell Ellenwood-Jones. The Trojans (14-7) got a team-high eight points from Eli Stoner, along with seven apiece from Chandler Blazzard and Joseph Bendel.
“We really wanted to work on getting a lot of offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds and really trying to get out in transition and score easy buckerts,” Lapwai coach Zach Eastman said. “We tried to focus on going inside playing good team defense too.”
Troy returns to action in loser-out play against Prairie of Cottonwood at 8 p.m. today, while Lapwai takes on Kamiah in the title game Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., both back at Lewiston.
TROY (14-7)
Derrick Chamberlain 1 0-0 2, Joseph Doumit 0 1-2 1, Eli Stoner 3 2-3 8, Chandler Blazzard 2 3-6 7, Dominic Holden 0 0-0 0, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 2 0-0 4, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 3 1-2 7, Rowan Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 7-15 29.
LAPWAI (23-0)
Promise Shawl 0 0-0 0, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 3 0-0 8, Joseph Payne 1 0-0 2, Jaishaun Sherman 1 2-2 4, Ahlius Yearout 4 0-0 8, Jalisco Miles 1 0-0 2, Christopher Bohnee 2 1-2 5, Kase Wynott 18 4-4 46. Totals 30 7-8 75.
Troy 7 9 7 6—29
Lapwai 24 23 22 6—75
3-point goals — Wynott 6, Ellenwood-Jones 2.
Logos 60, Genesee 22
Logos of Moscow held Genesee to single-digit scoring outputs in all four quarters while putting up 20-plus points in each of the first two en route to a Class 1A Division I district boys basketball tournament loser-out victory at Lewiston High School.
The Knights (8-11) were bolstered by 20 points and 10 steals from Seamus Wilson, along with 13 points from Lucius Comis. Derek Burt scored a team-high seven for Genesee (1-21).
“Defensively, we did what we needed to do,” said Logos coach Nate Wilson, who described his team as being “tuned up” and ready for the next round.
Genesee’s season came to a close with the defeat, while Logos meets Potlatch today at 4:30. The Knights split regular-season meetings with the Loggers.
GENESEE (1-21)
Kaden Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-3 0, Derek Burt 2 3-6 7, Derek Zenner 2 0-0 5, Sam Stewart 1 0-0 2, Seth Vestal 1 2-2 5, Joe Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 5-11 22.
LOGOS (8-11)
Seamus Wilson 8 0-0 20, Jack Driskill 3 0-0 8, Zach Atwood 0 2-2 2, Lucius Comis 5 3-6 13, Thomas Bowen 1 0-2 2, Emeth Toebben 0 0-2 0, Dominic Porras 0 0-2 0, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Boaz Whitling 3 0-0 7, Oliver Spencer 2 0-0 5, Titus Jankovic 0 0-2 0, Ryan Daniels 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 5-17 .
Genesee 8 9 1 4—22
Logos 21 23 11 5—60
3-point goals — Schwartz, Vestal, Zenner, Wilson 4, Driskill 2, Whitling, Spencer, Daniels.
Lakeland 61, Moscow 56
MOSCOW — The Bears saw their season conclude with a seesaw Class 4A district tournament battle against Lakeland of Rathdrum at Bear Den.
Moscow (8-13) had beaten Lakeland (4-16) in both of the teams’ regular-season meetings, but was playing this one without standouts Dylan Rehder and Ian Hillman, who had been sidelined with injuries.
“It was a good, hard-fought game,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “We had it down to one point in the fourth quarter and just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Cody Wilson (11 points), Traiden Cummings (11) and Grant Abendroth (10) headed up the Bears’ offensive effort, while the Hawks’ Scott Hocking led all scorers with 23 points.
“The kids fought hard and handled a lot of adversity,” Uhrig said.
LAKELAND (4-16)
Nick Howell 3 3-8 10, Collin Cameron 4 3-5 12, Kenton Ferguson 1 1-3 4, Ben Ryan 4 1-2 9, Scotty Hocking 5 10-11 23, Nolahn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Gabe Harris 0 0-0 0, Michael Locke 0 1-3 1, Caysen Loutzenhiser 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 19-32 61.
MOSCOW (8-13)
Cody Wilson 3 4-8 11, Brayson Reed 1 0-0 3, Traiden Cummings 4 1-2 11, Elom Afatchao 0 0-2 0, Grant Abendroth 4 1-1 10, Joey Williams 1 4-7 6, Caleb Skinner 3 0-0 7, Zac Skinner 0 2-4 2, Tyson Izzo 1 2-2 4, J.P. Breese 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 14-26 56.
Lakeland 12 10 26 13—61
Moscow 9 14 12 21—56
3-point goals — Hocking 3, Howell, Cameron, Ferguson, Cummings 2, Wilson, Reed, Abendroth, C. Skinner.
Kamiah 32, Potlatch 27
In a back-and-forth defensive battle, Kamiah started and finished stronger than Potlatch to prevail in Class 1A Division I district semifinal play at Lewiston.
The Kubs (20-4) held the Loggers (15-7) scoreless in the opening quarter, only for Potlatch to rally to a 22-18 lead through three. Kamiah had its biggest quarter of the game in the fourth, outscoring Potlatch 14-5 to surge to victory.
“It’s almost a carbon copy of each team playing (each other),” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said of the Kubs-Loggers matchup. “Points come at a premium when you’re playing either Potlatch or us.”
Potlatch returns to action facing Logos in loser-out play today at 4:30 p.m., while Kamiah advances to the final against Lapwai at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
POTLATCH (15-7)
Chase Lovell 2 1-4 6, Waylan Marshall 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 1 1-2 3, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 5 0-0 13, Jaxon Vowels 2 0-0 5. Totals 10 2-6 27.
KAMIAH (20-4)
Jayden Crowe 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 2 1-2 6, Matthew Oatman 1 0-0 3, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 2 0-0 4, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 2 0-0 5, Brady Cox 0 0-0 0, Rehan Kou 3 2-7 8, William Milliage 2 2-2 6. Totals 12 5-11 32.
Potlatch 0 8 14 5—27
Kamiah 5 9 4 14—32
3-point goals — E. Lovell 3, C. Lovell, Vowels, Oatman, Skinner, DeGroot.
St. John Bosco 67, Highland 51
CRAIGMONT — The St. John Bosco Patriots of Cottonwood took over in the second and third quarters en route to victory against the Highland Huskies of Craigmont in a Class 1A Division II district tournament play-in game.
Cody Wassmuth had a big day for St. John Bosco (7-8) with 31 points and eight steals, while Clay Weckman added another 11 points and eight takeaways. Noah Watson headed things up for Highland (8-12) with 25 points, while Trevor Knowlton backed him up with 13.
The Huskies’ season has concluded, while the Patriots next face Kendrick today at 7:30 p.m. at Lapwai High School.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (8-12)
Jackson Smith 1 0-0 3, Trevor Knowlton 6 1-6 13, Rhett Crow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Miller 0 0-2 0, Noah Watson 8 5-6 25, Gage Crow 3 3-8 9, Aaron Kinzer 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 10-24 51.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-8)
Cody Wassmuth 12 4-6 31, Luke Stubbers 1 0-0 3, Stallone Hoene 0 0-3 0, Clay Weckman 4 1-4 11, Torry Chmelik 1 0-0 2, Matthew Warren 3 2-3 8, Levi Wassmuth 3 0-0 6, John Uhlenkott 2 0-0 4, Conner Nuxoll 0 0-1 0, Sam Weckman 0 0-0 0, Tommy Rose 0 0-0 0, Noah Beckman 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 7-17 67.
Highland 17 9 9 16—51
St. John Bosco 19 18 20 10—67
3-point goals — Watson 4, Smith, Wassmuth 3, C. Weckman 2, Stubbers.
Timberline 58, Nezperce 26
WEIPPE — The Spartans of Weippe routed visiting Nezperce in an Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament play-in game.
Timberline (10-9) benefited from double-digit showings by Parker Brown (21 points), Saimone Tuikolovatu (14) and Logan Hunter (13), while the Nighthawks’ top scorer was Carter Williams with eight.
“We had a lot of high-low action,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “It was hard for Nezperce to stop our bigs.”
Nezperce (4-15) saw its season come to an end, while Timberline advances to face Deary today at 6 p.m. at Lapwai High School.
NEZPERCE (4-15)
Tanner Johnson 1 1-2 3, Blake Tucker 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Nic Kirkland 2 0-2 4, Owen Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Aidan McLeod 2 1-4 5, Carter Williams 3 0-0 8, Zane Wilcox 1 2-2 4, Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0, Blayne Mosman 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 4-12 26.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (10-9)
Ares Mabberly 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 9 0-0 21, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Saimone Tuikolovatu 6 2-2 14, Gavin Christopherson 2 3-3 7, Parker Hodges 0 0-0 0, Logan Hunter 6 1-2 13, Rylan West 1 0-0 3, Caleb Marshall 0 0-0 0, Justice Richardson 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-7 58.
Nezperce 3 5 10 8—26
Timberline 12 14 17 15—58
3-point goals — Williams 2, Brown 3, West.
Kellogg 50, Orofino 42
KELLOGG, Idaho — Visiting Orofino held an early lead on Kellogg, but could not hold on to it in Class 2A district tournament semifinal play.
The Maniacs (10-9) were lifted by 16 points from Joel Scott and 13 from Aiden Olive, while brothers Riply and Kolby Luna combined for 39 points for the Tigers (16-6).
“The second and third quarter, we were really weak offensively,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said. “It was a good defensive effort throughout. We closed it to within three during the fourth quarter, but just couldn’t get over the hump — and unfortunately, we ran our of time.”
Orofino faces Priest River in loser-out play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home.
OROFINO (10-9)
Drew Hanna 0 0-0 0, Hudson Schneider 1 0-0 3, Nick Drobish 0 0-0 0, Landon Hudson 3 1-2 8, Joel Scott 3 9-15 16, Quinton Naranjo 1 0-0 2, Aiden Olive 5 3-4 13. Totals 13 13-21 42.
KENDRICK (16-6)
Luke Miller 2 4-4 8, Reed Whatcott 0 0-0 0, Riply Luna 5 10-13 21, Kolby Luna 7 0-0 18, Bridger McLean 1 0-0 3, Kolton Maciosek 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 14-19 52.
Orofino 15 9 3 15—42
Kellogg 9 16 10 15—50
3-point goals — H, Schneider, L. Hudson, Scott, C. Luna 4, R. Luna, McLean.
Prairie 48, Clearwater Valley 39
The Pirates of Cottonwood dealt the Rams of Kooskia a season-ending defeat in 1A Division I district tournament loser-out play at Lewiston High School.
Prairie moved to 6-17 on the season, while Clearwater Valley fell to 6-15. Complete information was not available.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson makes Class 4A IEL team
Just one Moscow girls basketball player earned a spot on the Class 4A Inland Empire League team as voted on by the coaches, it recently was announced.
Junior Maya Anderson was able to make the cut.
FIRST TEAM
Landree Simon, Lakeland; Kelsey Cessna, Sandpoint; Maya Anderson, Moscow; Karlie Banks, Sandpoint; Daylee Diggs, Sandpoint; Lila Kiefer, Lakeland.
Player of the year — Aliysa Strock, Sandpoint.
Coach of the year — William Love, Sandpoint.
PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL
UI’s Walker, WSU’s Borghi make XFL debuts
A former Vandal and Cougar made their debuts in the XFL when the new football league began play over the weekend.
Former Washington State running back Max Borghi finished with 74 all-purpose yards for the Houston Roughnecks. He led the team in rushing with eight rushes for 42 yards and a score. His touchdown was a 27-yard scamper to give Houston an 18-6 edge over the Orlando Guardians with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter.
The Roughnecks defeated the Guardians 33-12.
Former Idaho linebacker Tre Walker carved out some playing time for the Seattle Sea Dragons on Saturday in their 22-18 loss to the DC Defenders.
Walker finished third on the team in tackles with three including one for a loss. His lone tackle for a loss was a big one. With 2:11 left in regulation, DC tried to went for it on fourth-and-2 when Defenders quarterback D’erig King called his own number on an option play.
Walker read through the play and tackled King for a 3-yard loss to give the Sea Dragons the ball back. Seattle quarterback Ben Dincucci drove the Sea Dragons down to the DC 1-yard line on the ensuing drive. But with 19 seconds left in regulation, he fumbled the ball at the DC 1-yard line.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Advincula earns Pac-12 honor
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State outfielder Jordan Advincula was named the Pac-12 Conference’s player of the week, the conference announced.
In a four-game sweep of UC Riverside and Villanova this past weekend, Advincula went 8-for-16 with two doubles, one triple, two home home runs, 13 RBI, three stolen bases and four runs scored. The junior transfer from Redlands recorded two multiple-hit games, had a .619 on-base percentage and a 1.125 slugging percentage.
The Cougars, off to their first 4-0 start since 2010, next play at 1 p.m. Friday against UC Irvine in the Tony Gwynn Classic in San Diego.
Hope wins Cascade honor
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State sophomore right-hander Trevin Hope was named the Cascade Conference’s pitcher of the week, the conference office announced.
Hope scattered six hits and one walk in the first five innings of Friday’s 5-1 nonconference victory against British Columbia in the home opener. He struck out seven.
Hope is 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA in three starts this season. He has struck out 14 in 15 innings of the work.
The second-ranked Warriors (7-3) next play at 3 p.m. Friday in the opener of a four-game nonconference series against College of Idaho at Harris Field.