The Lapwai boys basketball team logged its 59th consecutive victory and 23rd this season, prevailing 75-29 in a 1A Division I district semifinal against Troy on Monday at Lewiston High School.

The Wildcats (23-0) were powered by 46 points and 15 rebounds from Kase Wynott, along with eight points, nine assists and five steals courtesy of Terrell Ellenwood-Jones. The Trojans (14-7) got a team-high eight points from Eli Stoner, along with seven apiece from Chandler Blazzard and Joseph Bendel.