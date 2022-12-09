COTTONWOOD — A massive offensive performance from Kase Wynott highlighted an 82-38 Whitepine League Division I victory Thursday for the Lapwai Wildcats against Prairie of Cottonwood.

Wynott amassed 41 points and made 14 rebounds for Lapwai (2-0), which was also boosted by 21 points and nine assists from Terrell Ellenwood-Jones. For the Pirates (1-2, 0-1), Lee Forsmann notched a team-high 13 points.

