COTTONWOOD — A massive offensive performance from Kase Wynott highlighted an 82-38 Whitepine League Division I victory Thursday for the Lapwai Wildcats against Prairie of Cottonwood.
Wynott amassed 41 points and made 14 rebounds for Lapwai (2-0), which was also boosted by 21 points and nine assists from Terrell Ellenwood-Jones. For the Pirates (1-2, 0-1), Lee Forsmann notched a team-high 13 points.
It was the 38th consecutive win for Lapwai.
LAPWAI (2-0, 1-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 9 3-3 21, Joey Payne 2 0-0 4, Jaishawn Sherman 1 1-3 3, Ahlius Yearout 2 0-0 4, Jalisco Miles 0 2-2 2, Chris Bohnee 3 1-2 7, Kase Wynott 17 5-6 41. Totals 34 12-15 82.
PRAIRIE
Matthew Wemhoff 2 0-0 5, Riley Shears 1 0-0 2, Trenton Lorentz 3 1-2 7, Shane Hanson 4 0-0 8, Noah Behler 1 1-2 3, Lee Forsmann 4 4-7 13. Totals 15 6-11 38.
Lapwai 19 30 20 13—82
Prairie 11 13 9 5—38
3-point goals — Wynott 2, Wemhoff, Forsmann.
JV — Prairie 46, Lapwai 41
Pullman 85, Freeman 56
PULLMAN — Jaedyn Brown shot 15-for-20 from the field and 3-for-3 from the foul line to lead the Pullman offense with a career-high 37 points in a nonleague win against Freeman.
“He shot the ball extremely well tonight,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said of Brown. “He worked himself up a lot of different opportunities, scored the ball in a lot of different ways.”
Champ Powaukee notched a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Greyhounds (3-0), and Caleb Northcroft added aonther 10 points. Boen Phelps scored 26 for Freeman (1-1).
FREEMAN (1-1)
Boen Phelps 9 7-9 26, Colton Wells 1 0-0 2, Gabe. Schulhauzer 6 3-6 19, Vance Coyner 0 0-0 0, Nash McLean 3 0-0 7, Bodie Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Matthew Vanhoff 1 0-0 2, Tanner Goldsmith 0 0-0 0, Jackson Florence 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 13-15 56.
PULLMAN (3-0)
Jaedyn Brown 15 3-3 37, Tanner Barbour 3 0-0 6, Logan Thompson 0 0-0 0, Champ Powaukee 8 3-4 23, Alex Bickelhaupt 0 0-1 0, Cade Hill 0 0-0 0, Caleb Northcroft 4 0-0 10, Lucian Pendry 1 0-0 3, Austin Hunt 3 0-0 6. Totals 34 6-8 85.
Freeman 7 19 15 15—56
Pullman 22 18 29 16—85
3-point goals — Phelps, Shulhauzer, McLean, Brown 4, Powaukee 4, Northcroft 2, Pendry.
Potlatch 53, Logos 30
POTLATCH — The host Loggers held Logos of Moscow scoreless in the opening quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division I win.
Jaxon Vowels of Potlatch (2-0, 1-0) led all scorers with 12 points, while Everett Lovell scored another 10 for the Loggers. Seamus Wilson had 13 points and Jack Driskill added 10 for the Knights (0-3, 0-2).
“We played great defense tonight,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “The kids did an outstanding job of following the game plan.”
LOGOS (0-3, 0-2)
Seamus Wilson 4 3-5 13, Jack Driskill 3 1-2 10, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 1-2 1, Lucius Comis 2 0-0 4, Thomas Bowen 0 0-0 0, Emeth Toebben 0 0-0 0, Dominic Porras 1 0-0 2, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-9 30.
POTLATCH (2-0, 1-0)
Chase Lovell 1 0-1 3, Jack Clark 3 0-1 7, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 3 2-2 10, Jaxon Vowels 10 0-0 21, Sam Barnes 4 0-3 8, Logan Amos 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 2-7 53.
Logos 0 7 8 15—30
Potlatch 12 11 17 13—53
3-point goals — Driskill 3, Wilson 2, E. Lovell 2, C. Lovell, Vowels.
JV — Potlatch 39, Logos 30
Troy 63, Genesee 47
TROY — Joseph Bendel amassed 23 points to lead the host Trojans in a Whitepine League Division I victory against Genesee.
Troy (3-0, 2-0) also benefited from 12 points courtesy of Eli Stoner. For the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-2), Derek Zenner and Seth Vestal each scored 11.
GENESEE (0-3, 0-2)
Kaden Schwartz 1 1-2 4, Teak Wareham 2 3-3 7, Kalitri Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Derek Burt 1 1-4 3, Derek Zenner 5 0-2 11, Sam Stewart 3 0-0 9, Seth Vestal 4 0-0 11. Totals 17 5-11 47.
TROY (3-0, 2-0)
Derrick Chamberlain 1 0-0 2, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 4 4-8 12, Chandler Blazzard 4 1-7 9, Aiden Heath 1 0-0 2, Conner Wilson 2 0-0 4, Noah Johnson 4 1-1 9, Makhi Durrett 1 0-0 2, Joseph Bendel 11 1-1 23, Jackson Marone 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 7-18 63.
Genesee 8 15 16 8—47
Troy 17 20 16 10—63
3-point goals — Stewart 3, Vestal 3, Schwartz, Zenner.
JV — Troy 43, Genesee 24
Kamiah 65, Clearwater Valley 11
KOOSKIA — In an Upriver Rampage rivalry game, four Kamiah players scored double-digit totals while the Kubs held Clearwater Valley of Kooskia to five-or-fewer points per quarter en route to an emphatic Whitepine League Division I victory.
Kaden DeGroot made a rare dunk in the opening quarter to help spark the momentum for Kamiah (2-0, 1-0). David Kludt finished with a game-high 17 points, while Everett Skinner put up 16, DeGroot 13 and Rehan Kou 11. For the Rams (2-1, 1-1), Landon Schlieper scored a team-high five.
“Our defense led our offense,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “... We did a good job of clogging up the middle, making sure they didn’t get open looks, and it paid off.”
KAMIAH (2-0, 1-0)
Jayden Crowe 1 0-0 2, Matthew Oatman 2 0-0 4, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Tug Loughran 0 0-0 0, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 8 0-0 17, Kaden DeGroot 6 0-0 13, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 6 1-2 16, Brady Cox 0 0-0 0, Rehan Kou 5 1-1 11, William Milliage 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 2--3 65.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (2-1, 1-1)
Myatt Osborn 0 0-1 0, Cameron Whitcomb 0 0-2 0, Matthew Louwien 0 1-2 1, Joseph Raff 0 0-0 0, Josh Gardner 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 2 0-0 5, Timuni Moses 1 0-1 2, Raphael Kessler 1 0-0 3, Austin Curtis 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 1-6 11.
Kamiah 17 22 20 6—65
Clearwater Valley 5 1 2 3—11
3-point goals — E. Skinner 3, Kludt, DeGroot, Schlieper, Kessler.
St. John Bosco 58, Timberline 43
WEIPPE — Torry Chmelik finished with 22 points and eight steals as the Patriots of Cottonwood used a 22-8 first-quarter run to make the difference in a Whitepine League Division II win against the host Spartans of Weippe.
“We just really looked to fast-break the ball, and we had a good defense on them in the first quarter,” St. John Bosco coach Alex Frei said. “Timberline’s a good team, and they’re going to be a tough matchup later in the season.”
Clay Weckman added 14 points and Levi Wassmuth had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Patriots (2-1, 1-1).
Gavin Christopherson paced Timberline (2-2, 0-1) with 17 points. Logan Hunter contributed 13 points and Parker Brown had 10.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-1, 1-1)
Cody Wassmuth 2 1-1 6, Luke Stubbers 3 0-0 6, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 7 0-0 14, Torry Chmelik 5 10-12 22, Matthew Warren 0 0-0 0, Levi Wassmuth 4 2-3 10, John Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 13-16 58.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (2-2, 0-1)
Ares Madderly 0 1-1 1, Parker Brown 4 1-1 10, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Saimone Tuikolovatu 2 0-1 4, Gavin Christopherson 7 3-6 17, Parker Hodges 0 0-0 0, Logan Hunter 5 2-4 13. Totals 18 7-13 43.
St. John Bosco 22 6 11 19—58
Timberline 8 7 10 18—43
3-point goals — Chmelik 2, C. Wassmuth.
Kendrick 69, Nezperce 12
KENDRICK — The Tigers used a 22-0 first-quarter run and never had any issues in beating the Nighthawks in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Ty Koepp paced Kendrick (3-1, 2-0) with 23 points. Hunter Taylor added 13. Jagger Hewett filled the stat sheet with seven points, 10 assists and seven steals.
“We settled into our defense and started creating points off of steals,” Tigers coach Tim Silflow said. “It was a good balanced, team effort on both ends. Everybody worked hard. The kids were working on some things that we needed to get better. It was a well-rounded win for the team.”
Aidan McLeod and Carter Williams each finished with five points for Nezperce (1-4, 0-2).
NEZPERCE (1-4, 0-2)
Tanner Johnson 1 0-0 2, Blake Tucker 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-1 0, Nic Kirkland 0 0-2 0, Owen Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Aidan McLeod 1 3-5 5, Carter Williams 2 0-0 5, Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Wilcox 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 3-8 12.
KENDRICK (3-1, 2-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 2 2-2 7, Wyatt Cook 2 0-0 4, Hunter Taylor 6 0-1 13, Mason Kimberling 2 0-0 5, Brock Boyer 1 1-1 3, Xavier Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Ralli Roetcisoender 2 0-0 5, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Nathan Tweit 2 0-0 5, Ty Koepp 8 5-5 23. Totals 27 8-9 69.
Nezperce 0 3 5 4—12
Kendrick 22 20 18 9—69
3-point goals — Williams, Koepp 2, Hewett, Taylor, Kimberling, Roetcisoender, Tweit.
JV — Kendrick 41, Nezperce 9 (two quarters)
Deary 62, Highland 47
DEARY — Kalab Rickard and Blaine Clark accounted for all of the Mustangs’ second-quarter offense, but it was the defense that stepped up in a 25-6 run to help the hosts to a Whitepine League Division II win against the Huskies of Craigmont.
“The defensive effort is what propelled us offensively,” Deary coach Jalen Kirk said. “We’re really trying to work on our defensive schemes. It was the best quarter of defense we’ve played thus far. It led to some open shots offensively, and it kick-started things.”
Rickard had 13 of his game-high 25 points in the second for the Mustangs (3-0, 2-0). Clark had 12 of his 20 points in the quarter, adding eight assists and four steals. Gus Rickert finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Ty Goeckner finished with 24 points for Highland (1-1, 1-0).
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-1, 0-1)
Jackson Smith 0 0-0 0, Trevon Knowlton 4 0-3 8, Rhett Crow 0 0-0 0, Ty Goeckner 11 2-4 24, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 3 2-2 10, Gage Crow 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 4-9 47.
DEARY (3-0, 2-0)
Laithan Proctor 3 0-1 7, Kalab Rickard 11 1-1 25, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 6 2-2 20, Gus Rickert 3 3-8 10, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-12 62.
Highland 17 6 15 9—47
Deary 14 25 15 8—62
3-point goals — Watson 2, Crow, Clark 6, Rickard 2, Proctor, Rickert.
JV — Deary 54, Highland 22
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLKamiah 44, Clearwater Valley 34
KOOSKIA — In the annual Upriver Rampage rivalry game, Kamiah started strong and recovered from a third-quarter lapse to defeat Whitepine League Division I foe Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Laney Landmark led the offense early before Mariah Porter took over in the latter stages, each finishing with 11 points on the day for Kamiah (2-3, 2-2). Shada Edwards of CV was the overall high-scorer at 15 points.
This is the Upriver Rampage so this has a lot of hype to the game. “The girls came in ready to play,” Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner said. “There was a lot of energy in the gym — a lot of energy both ways. ... I thought other than that third quarter, we did a great job.”
KAMIAH (2-3, 2-2)
Emma Krogh 3 1-1 8, Laney Landmark 3 5-7 11, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hunt 0 0-2 0, Mariah Porter 4 0-0 11, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 6, Logan Landmark 2 1-1 5, Ashlyn Schoening 1 0-0 3, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-11 44.
CLEARWATER VALLEY ()
Taya Pfefferkorn 1 1-2 3, Megan Myers 2 1-5 6, Shada Edwards 2 10-11 15, Jada Schilling 3 3-4 9, Seasha Reuben 0 0-0 0, Kashlynn Funderburg 0 0-0 0, Neva Amoss 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 15-24 34.
Kamiah 13 15 3 13—44
Clearwater Valley 6 6 11 11—34
3-point goals — Porter 3, K. Skinner 2, Krogh, Schoening, Myers, Edwwards.
Kendrick 47, Nezperce 21
KENDRICK — Rose Stewart registered a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds for the unbeaten Tigers, who held visiting Nezperce to single digits in all four quarters of a Whitepine League Division II victory.
Kendrick (6-0, 2-0) also benefited from 12 points scored by Morgan Silflow and 11 by Hailey Taylor. Morgan Wemhoff put up a team-high 11 for Nezperce (3-4, 0-2).
NEZPERCE (3-4, 0-2)
Faith Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 1 1-2 3, Brianna Branson 0 0-0 0, Darlene Mattson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 2 1-2 5, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 4 3-3 11. Totals 8 5-7 21.
KENDRICK (6-0, 2-0)
Rose Stewart 4 2-2 10, Harley Heimgartner 4 1-3 9, Hali Anderson 1 0-0 2, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 6 0-0 12, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 3, Hailey Taylor 4 0-0 11, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-6 47.
Nezperce 4 5 5 7—21
Kendrick 18 11 8 10—47
3-point goals — Taylor 3, Heimgartner 2, Stewart.
JV — Kendrick 18, Nezperce 8 (one half)
Grangeville 46, McCall-Donnelly 43
GRANGEVILLE — Adalei Lefebvre finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to help lift Grangeville to a nonleague win against visiting McCall-Donnelly.
Mattie Thacker provided another 12 points for the Bulldogs (3-4), while Addisyn Vanderwall scored nine, and Abbie Frei had 15 deflections to go with two points. Gabi Green of McCall-Donnelly (3-3) was the game’s high-scorer with 20 points.
Grangeville “did hit free throws late,” according to coach Michelle Barger, in securing the single-possession victory.
McCALL-DONNELLY (3-3)
Shyla Arnold 1 0-0 2, Delaney Ott 1 1-2 3, Cassidy Crockett 1 0-0 3, Ashtyn Jones 2 0-3 4, Ashlyn Wallace 1 1-3 3, Jenna Thomas 3 0-2 6, Gabi Green 5 9-14 20, L. Tinney 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 11-20 43.
GRANGEVILLE (3-4)
Caryss Barger 0 4-7 4, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Abbie Frei 1 0-0 2, Madalyn Green 3 1-2 7, Natalie Long 0 0-0 0, Mattie Thacker 5 1-3 12, Adalei Lefebvre 6 0-2 12, Addisyn Vanderwall 1 6-7 9. Totals 16 12-21 46.
McCall-Donnelly 13 11 8 11—43
Grangeville 17 9 9 11—46
3-point goals — Crockett, Green, Thacker, Vanderwall.
JV — McCall-Donnelly 35, Grangeville 24
Deary 52, Highland 15
DEARY — The host Mustangs left Highland of Craigmont in the dust in nonleague play.
Deary moved to 5-0 on the season while Highland fell to 0-4. Further information was not available.
MEN’S GOLFLCSC earns national honor
LAS VEGAS — The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team was honored by the Golf Coaches Association of America with the Mark Laesch Award for 2022.
Teams in all college classifications were recognized based on improvement in adjusted stroke average per round year-over-year.
The Warriors shaved 12.58 strokes off their average between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. They finished the season ranked No. 13 with the sixth-best scoring average in the NAIA.