LAPWAI — In a high-scoring battle of two of the three top-ranked Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball teams per coaches’ polling, unbeaten Lapwai stamped its authority in the fourth quarter and held off Lakeside of Plummer 89-76 on Wednesday.

Terrell Ellenwood-Jones “caught fire in the third quarter,” according to Wildcats coach Zachary Eastman, en route to finishing with a game-high 35 points for Lapwai. Kase Wynott recorded a triple double of 25 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in spite of being swarmed with a box-in-one defense, and Ahlius Yearout made another big contribution with 20 points for Lapwai (9-0).

