LAPWAI — In a high-scoring battle of two of the three top-ranked Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball teams per coaches’ polling, unbeaten Lapwai stamped its authority in the fourth quarter and held off Lakeside of Plummer 89-76 on Wednesday.
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones “caught fire in the third quarter,” according to Wildcats coach Zachary Eastman, en route to finishing with a game-high 35 points for Lapwai. Kase Wynott recorded a triple double of 25 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in spite of being swarmed with a box-in-one defense, and Ahlius Yearout made another big contribution with 20 points for Lapwai (9-0).
I think it was just a really up-and-down style of game it was a game of runs and momentum and the game just kept swinging back and forth.
“I thought Lakeside shot the ball really well,” Eastman said. “They had some players step up and make big shots for them. ... We’ve literally played every style of basketball you can play against, and it was really good to see that our boys are responding, and this is only going to get us ready for State.”
With the win, Lapwai extends the program’s overall winning streak to 45 consecutive games.
LAKESIDE (3-2)
V. Brown 1 3-4 5, B. SiJohn 9 0-0 18, B. Callahan 1 0-0 2, C. Ravera 1 0-0 2, Q. Hall 4 0-0 11, L. Hendrix 7 0-0 18, T. Charley 5 8-11 20, H. Peone 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 11-17 76.
LAPWAI (9-0)
Promise Shawl 1 0-0 2, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 13 4-6 35, Joseph Payne 0 0-0 0, Jaishaun Sherman 0 0-0 0, Ahlius Yearout 7 2-3 20, Jalisco Miles 1 2-3 4, Christopher Bohnee 1 1-2 3, Kase Wynott 9 4-4 25. Totals 32 13-18 89.
Lakeside 20 13 28 15—76
Lapwai 21 18 29 21—89
3-point goals — Hendrix 4, Hall 3, Charley 2, Ellenwood-Jones 5, Yearout 4, Wynott 3.
JV — Lapwai 50, Lakeside 41
Pullman 72, Colville 43
PULLMAN — Nine Greyhounds scored and three reached double digits to help Pullman remain undefeated with a nonleague rout of Colville.
Scoreleader Jaedyn Brown put up 21 points, while Champ Powaukee added 16 and Dane Sykes had 10 for the Greyhounds (8-0), who logged 31 points as a team in the first quarter alone.
For Colville (1-8), Luke Anderson scored a team-high 12.
COLVILLE (1-8)
McKaury Maddox 0 0-0 0, Luke Anderson 4 0-0 12, Cannon Thompson 2 0-0 5, Cale Roy 2 0-2 4, Spencer Boswell 3 0-0 8, Colbie McEvoy 0 0-0 0, Rauch Farahmund 1 0-2 3, Brock Benson 2 1-2 5, Crew Bridgeman 0 0-0 0, Emmet Marshal 3 0-0 6, Trevor Burdick 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 1-6 43.
PULLMAN (8-0)
Jaedyn Brown 8 0-0 21, Tanner Barbour 1 0-0 2, Logan Thompson 3 0-0 6, Champ Powaukee 7 0-0 16, Alex Bickelhaupt 2 0-0 4, Cade Hill 1 0-0 2, Caleb Northcroft 1 1-2 4, Dane Sykes 4 0-0 10, Lucian Pendry 0 0-0 0, Austin Hunt 3 1-2 7. Totals 30 2-4 72.
Colville 8 4 15 16—43
Pullman 31 16 19 6—72
3-point goals — Anderson 4, Boswell 2, Thompson, Farahmund, Brown 5, Powaukee 2, Sykes 2, Northcroft.
Moscow 70, Grangeville 27
MOSCOW — Traiden Cummings stepped up with 17 points to lead eight Moscow scorers as the Bears handled nonleague foe Grangeville.
Also scoring in double digits for Moscow (7-4) were Caleb Skinner (12 points) and Dylan Rehder (11). Sam Lindsley led the way for the Bulldogs (0-8) with 10 points.
“Traiden gave us a lot of energy right from the opening tip,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “A lot of energy all game long, and he kind of sparked us to start the game off for sure.”
MOSCOW (7-4)
Brayson Reed 1 1-2 4, Traiden Cummings 7 1-2 17, Elom Afatchao 0 0-1 0, Dylan Rehder 4 0-0 11, Grant Abendroth 3 1-1 7, Joey Williams 4 1-1 9, Caleb Skinner 6 0-0 12, Zac Skinner 1 1-2 3, Ian Hillman 3 0-1 7. Totals 29 5-9 70.
GRANGEVILLE (0-8)
Sam Lindsley 3 4-6 10, Ray Holes Jr. 1 0-0 2, Jaden Legaretta 1 0-0 2, Kaycen Sickels 1 1-1 3, Jack Bransford 1 0-0 2, Carter Mundt 1 0-2 2, Cody Klement 2 1-2 6, David Goicoa 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-11 27.
Moscow 20 18 18 14—70
Grangeville 11 5 3 8—27
3-point goals — Rehder 3, Cummings 2, Reed, Hillman, Klement.
Kendrick 88, Clearwater Valley 26
KENDRICK — Five different players scored in double figures for Kendrick as the Tigers roared out of the break with a rout of visiting nonleage opponent Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Ty Koepp had a big game with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Kendrick (6-1), as did Jagger Hewett, who had a matching 12 points and 12 boards. Hunter Taylor scored 17, Nathan Tweit 15 and Wyatt Cook 10. As a team, the Tigers scored in double digits and held the Rams to single digits in each quarter.
For Clearwater Valley (2-5), Matthew Louwien hit a hat-trick of 3-point goals to record a team-high nine points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (2-5)
Myatt Osborn 1 0-0 2, Cameron Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Jordan Murray 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 3 0-0 9, Joseph Raff 1 0-0 2, Josh Gardner 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 2 0-0 5, Timuni Moses 0 0-0 0, Raphael Kessler 1 0-0 2, Austin Curtis 3 0-2 6. Totals 11 0-2 26.
KENDRICK (6-1)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 4 3-4 12, Nathan Tweit 7 0-0 15, Wyatt Cook 5 0-0 10, Hunter Taylor 6 2-2 17, Mason Kimberling 4 1-2 9, Brock Boyer 0 1-2 1, Xavier Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Ralli Roetcisoender 1 0-0 2, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 9 0-0 20, Cade Silflow 0 0-2 0. Totals 37 7-12 88.
Clearwater Valley 6 8 4 8—26
Kendrick 28 25 23 12—88
3-point goals — Louwien 3, Schlieper, Taylor 3, Koepp 2, Hewett, Tweit.
Highland 64, Colton 56
CRAIGMONT — Three Highland Huskies recorded double-doubles in an overtime victory against the visiting Wildcats in a nonleague game.
Ty Goeckner had 25 points and 25 rebounds to lead Highland (4-2). Noah Watson had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Trevor Knowlton added 14 points and collected 17 boards.
Highland needed to play strong inside, going 0-of-12 from beyond the arc.
Matt Reisenauer hit three 3s and led Colton (1-5) with 25 points, and Angus Jordan added 13.
COLTON (1-5)
Angus Jordan 5 1-2 13, Grant Wolf 3 0-0 9, Memphis McIntosh 2 0-0 4, Ryan Impson 1 1-3 3, Tanner Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Matt Reisenauer 11 0-1 25. Totals 23 2-6 56.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (4-2)
Trevor Knowlton 4 6-8 14, Rhett Crow 1 0-1 2, Ty Goeckner 11 3-7 25, Noah Watson 8 2-6 18, Gage Crow 2 1-3 5. Totals 26 12-25 64.
Colton 5 19 14 16 2—56
Highland 20 10 14 10 10—64
3-point goals — Wolf 3, Reisenauer 3, Jordan 2.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLGrangeville 39, Moscow 28
GRANGEVILLE — Avenging an Avista Holiday Tournament defeat to the Bears from last week, Grangeville pulled away late for a double-digit margin of victory against nonleague rival Moscow.
The Bulldogs (6-7) had their foes doubled-up on the scoreboard with a 14-7 lead through the opening quarter. Moscow (4-10) cut the deficit in the second and third quarters to send the teams into the fourth separated by a single point at 27-26 Grangeville, only for the hosts to log their most dominant period of the game down the stretch.
Addisyn Vanderwall (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Madalyn Green (10 points, 10 rebounds) led the Bulldogs with double-double performances, while Lola Johns scored a team-high 13 for the visiting Bears.
“Turnovers were down for us,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “That was the key point in our win. We got out on their shooters — our defense was really solid tonight, I thought.”
MOSCOW (4-10)
Punk Knott 2 1-2 7, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parsons 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 1 1-1 3, Kennedy Thompson 1 1-3 4, Jalyn Rainer 0 0-0 0, Taylor McLuen 0 1-3 1, Lola Johns 5 3-5 13, Jessa Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 7-14 28.
GRANGEVILLE (6-7)
Caryss Barger 0 0-0 0, Adri Anderson 1 2-2 4, Abbie Frei 2 0-0 5, Madalyn Green 5 0-0 10, Natalie Long 0 1-2 1, Mattie Thacker 2 2-7 6, Addisyn Vanderwall 5 3-5 13. Totals 15 8-16 39.
Moscow 7 9 10 2—28
Grangeville 14 6 7 12—39
3-point goals — Knott 2, Thompson, Frei.
Deary 65, Logos 24
MOSCOW — The Deary Mustangs used a 23-3 second quarter to pull away from the Knights of Moscow in a nonleague contest.
Araya Wood had 22 points for Deary (7-0), while Triniti Wood (11) and Macie Ashmead (10) also reached double figures. Kenadie Kirk finished with 12 rebounds for the Mustangs.
“Just nice to get back on the court,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said of her team that had two cancelled games during the holiday break.
Sara Casebolt had seven points for Logos (0-8).
DEARY (7-0)
Karmen Griffen 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 4 0-0 8, Kenadie Kirk 3 0-0 6, Emily Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 8 4-4 22, Triniti Wood 5 0-0 11, Macie Ashmead 5 0-2 10, Dantae Workman 3 0-0 6. Totals 29 4-6 65.
LOGOS (0-8)
Sara Casebolt 3 0-0 7, Cora Johnson 2 0-0 5, Varomi Taylor 0 0-0 0, Hailey Wambeke 1 1-2 3, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 2 0-0 4, Grace VanderPloeg 1 3-5 5, Lizzie Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-7 24.
Deary 22 23 16 4—65
Logos 10 3 2 9—24
3-point goals — A. Wood 2, T. Wood, Casebolt, Johnson.
JV — Deary 28, Logos 26
Potlatch 50, St. Maries 23
ST. MARIES — The visiting Loggers played lockdown defense in a nonleague win over the Lumberjacks.
Potlatch (7-4) held St. Maries (4-4) to single digits in every quarter, achieving a 14-1 advantage in the third.
Jaylee Fry led the Loggers with 18 points, with Bailyn Anderson adding 15.
Berkli McGreal had seven points to top the Lumberjacks’ low scoring output.
POTLATCH (7-4)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Tayva McKinney 4 0-1 9, Jaylee Fry 8 1-2 18, Bailyn Anderson 7 0-0 15, Jordan Reynolds 2 0-0 4, Kathryn Burnett 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 1-3 50.
ST. MARIES (4-4)
Berkli McGreal 3 0-0 7, Kara Sexton 0 0-2 0, McKayla Spray 0 0-0 0, Taci Watkins 3 0-0 6, Stacie Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Brenna Elliott 1 0-0 3, Sami Sindt 0 0-0 0, Kayla Jansen 2 1-2 5, Danika Sloper 1 0-2 2, Jacklyn Linneneger 0 0-0 0, Stormi Lockridge 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 1-6 23.
Potlatch 14 9 14 13—50
St. Maries 8 7 1 7—23
3-point goals — McKinney, Fry, Anderson, Mcgeral, Elliott.
Colton 70, Highland 13
CRAIGMONT — The Wildcats jumped out to a 23-0 first quarter lead and never looked back in a nonleague game versus the Huskies.
Kyndra Stout hit five 3-pointers and totaled 19 points to lead Colton (7-1), while Grace Kuhle added three 3s and 17 points.
Shaylee and Shyanne Stamper each had four points to lead Highland (0-6).
COLTON (7-1)
Grace Kuhle 7 0-0 17, Holly Heitstuman 1 2-2 4, Rori Weber 1 0-0 3, Kyndra Stout 7 0-0 19, Ella Nollmeyer 4 0-0 9, Kaydee Heitstuman 2 0-0 6, Clair Moehrle 2 0-0 4, Sydni Whitcomb 3 0-1 8. Totals 27 2-3 70.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-6)
Kaylee Owens 0 0-0 0, Hanna Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 2 0-0 4, Jaylen Brunzel 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 0 0-0 0, Laney Rovey 1 0-0 2, Kylee Beck 1 1-2 3, Ashlin Miller 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Stamper 2 0-0 4. Totals 6 1-2 13.
Colton 23 23 10 14—70
Highland 0 4 4 5—13
3-point goals — Stout 5, Kuhle 3, Heitstuman 2, Whitcomb 2, Weber, Nollmeyer.
Colville 46, Pullman 31
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds were unable to find consistent offense in a nonleague loss to the visiting Colville Crimson Hawks.
Ryliann Bednar was the sole player to reach double figures for Pullman (0-5), finishing with 10 points.
Adalynn Ortner led Colville (6-3) with 11 points.
COLVILLE (6-3)
Alli Petrey 0 0-0 0, Navae Kinney 1 2-2 4, Adalynn Ortner 4 1-2 11, Jordyn True 3 0-0 6, Olivia Ortner 3 0-0 8, Maddy Sumner 0 0-0 0, Ady Darnold 2 0-0 4, Brook-Lynn Martin 2 1-2 6, Kaelyn Malone 1 0-0 2, Morgan Palmer 2 0-0 5, Kalista Malone 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-6 46.
PULLMAN (0-5)
Meg Limburgh 1 0-2 2, Jennabee Harris 2 1-2 5, Sophie Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Lacie Sines 1 0-0 2, Lillian Cobos 0 0-0 0, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 2 3-5 8, Sehra Singh 1 2-4 4, Ryliann Bednar 3 4-8 10. Totals 10 10-21 31.
Colville 12 15 12 7—46
Pullman 6 6 9 10—31
3-point goals — A. Ortner 2, O. Ortner 2, Martin, Palmer, Reyes.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGPullman 42, Rogers 36
SPOKANE — The Greyhounds rattled off victories in six of the final seven matches of the night to take down the Pirates of Spokane in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual meet.
Pullman had five athletes prevail by pin — Gavin McCloy (120 pounds), Evan McDougle (126), Aydin Peltier (138), Merrick Emerson (182) and Cotton Sears (285).
Peltier’s pin of Gus Ballman 55 seconds into their match helped Pullman complete a rally from a 30-12 deficit. Also key was Austin Crossler’s 6-5 decision at 132 against Miguel Pacheco-Torres as well as Dominic Luna’s 9-7 decision against Solomon Jones at 106.
“I am super proud of my underclassmen stepping up big for us tonight,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said. “Huge performances by Dominic and Austin. Both guys got comeback wins. It takes a ton of courage and guts to leave it all on the mat, and both boys did that tonight.”
106 — Dominic Luna (Pullman) dec. Solomon Jones 9-7; 113 — Quan Hoang (Rogers) by default; 120 — Gavin McCloy (Pullman) pinned Nam Pham 1:43; 126 — Evan McDougle (Pullman) pinned Kane Ballman 3:14; 132 — Austin Crossler (Pullman) dec. Miguel Pacheco-Torres 6-5; 138 — Aydin Peltier (Pullman) pinned Gus Ballman 0:55; 145 — Ethan Sweeney (Rogers) by forfeit; 152 — Roman Gumm (Rogers) pinned Cullen Billings 2:49; 160 — Blaise Cross (Rogers) pinned Brayan Bernal Rodriguez 0:43; 170 — Tayevius Allen (Rogers) pinned Matthew Rembert 1:09; 182 — Merreck Emerson (Pullman) pinned Revelle Mors 2:54; 195 — Samuel Sears (Pullman) by forfeit; 220 — Izaiah Rowe (Rogers) pinned Holden Chandler 3:15; 285 — Cotton Sears (Pullman) pinned Elijah Shelton 0:18.
West Valley 52, Clarkston 27
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Bantams won five matches but dropped a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match to the host Eagles.
Clarkston’s Clayton Ockwell (120 pounds), Gabe Weza (126), Braydon Flinders (160) and Braden Jared (220) each won their respective matches by pin. At 132 pounds, Dawson Bailey took a 2-1 decision.
106 — Jaxn Fraser (West Valley) pinned Alli Betts; 113 — Jaiden Peak (West Valley) by forfeit; 120 — Clayton Ockwell (Clarkston) pinned Harley Scott; 126 — Gabe Weza (Clarkston) pinned Brycen Palmer; 132 — Dawson Bailey (Clarkston) dec. Logan Utecht 2-1; 138 — Simeon Mattingly (West Valley) pinned Geovanny Alba; 145 — Wesley Caro (West Valley) maj. dec. Bodee Thivierge 18-9; 152 — Gavin Lindor (West Valley) pinned William Mosman; 160 — Braydon Flinders (West Valley) pinned Champ Bailey; 170 — Conner Furulie (West Valley) by forfeit; 182 — Andrew Royston (West Valley) pinned Gavin Wood; 195 — Josh Moreau (West Valley) pinned Markus Ellenwood; 220 — Braden Jared (Clarkston) pinned Logan Crosby; 285 — Isaiah Lyden (West Valley) pinned Justyn Waters.
NEWSWAA lunch scheduled for Jan. 24
The annual Warrior Athletic Association’s academic lunch will take place from 12:05 to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel’s Seaport Ballroom.
Student-athletes who achieve grade-point averages of 3.0 or higher during the fall semester are honored along with a member of the faculty or staff who has gone above and beyond to help student-athletes achieve academic success.
This year, director and professor of justice studies Dr. Gene Straughan will be receiving the faculty/staff award for helping LCSC student-athletes find success in the classroom.
A total of 153 student-athletes will be recognized. Tickets for the event at $25 can be purchased at lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/9/2/warrior-athletic-association-b-academic-lunch-br.aspx?id=141. To donate, go to events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ejjikxgw5e252b3d&oseq=&c=&ch= and select donate. For more information, contact Samantha Malinich at 208-792-2275 or sfmalinich@lcsc.edu.